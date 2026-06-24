Angelica Bell's coral evening dress is the elegant but comfortable choice for summer occasions

Angelica Bell dazzled in the sunshine as she stepped out for the TRIC Awards last night. The TV presenter looked resplendent in a coral-peach dress that looked elegant and cool in the warm June weather. The vintage-inspired design featured full, billowy sleeves and a floaty maxi skirt that shielded the star from direct sun but remained breezy.

Featuring ruffled shoulders, a delicate button front, flattering V-neckline and defined waistline, the elegant evening dress exuded summer occasion style, and the pretty frock needed no accessorising, which undoubtedly kept Angelica that little bit cooler.

Angelica's Queens of Archive dress proved how timeless 70s silhouettes remain, and the elegant, floaty design could easily translate to one of the best summer wedding guest dresses of 2026. The bright colour ensured the star stood out, while the V-neck and button front helped to elongate her silhouette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)