Angelica Bell's coral evening dress is the elegant but comfortable choice for summer occasions
Her striking dress will have you event-ready in no time
Angelica Bell dazzled in the sunshine as she stepped out for the TRIC Awards last night. The TV presenter looked resplendent in a coral-peach dress that looked elegant and cool in the warm June weather. The vintage-inspired design featured full, billowy sleeves and a floaty maxi skirt that shielded the star from direct sun but remained breezy.
Featuring ruffled shoulders, a delicate button front, flattering V-neckline and defined waistline, the elegant evening dress exuded summer occasion style, and the pretty frock needed no accessorising, which undoubtedly kept Angelica that little bit cooler.
Angelica's Queens of Archive dress proved how timeless 70s silhouettes remain, and the elegant, floaty design could easily translate to one of the best summer wedding guest dresses of 2026. The bright colour ensured the star stood out, while the V-neck and button front helped to elongate her silhouette.
Exact match
Queens of Archive has become quite the hit with the fashion and celebrity spot, regularly seen on the red carpet, the brand's timeless designs reference vintage inspiration and add a contemporary twist for classic buys you'll wear again and again.
With a similarly ruffled silhouette, tie neckline and directional colour, this sweet, silky dress is ideal for what to wear to a wedding this summer if you're still on the hunt. The blush pink hue taps into the fashion colour trends for 2026.