I swear by these stick-on wrinkle patches - it’s like Botox while you sleep

I know it’s not a very cool thing to say in 2025, but I will do anything (within reason) to look younger - so when I stumbled upon these miraculous-seeming anti-wrinkle patches on Instagram, I was immediately drawn in.

At a year shy of 40, I've noticed the crinkles around my eyes deepening, despite diligently applying the best eye cream. Those laughter lines, once dynamic and temporary, are now indelibly etched into my face, long after I’ve stopped guffawing at Amandaland. Yes, these wrinkles are signs of a life well-lived, but that doesn’t mean I have to take them lying down.

Unless I can. Wrinkles Schminkles Wrinkle Patches are designed to be worn while you sleep, flattening and smoothing out lines, wrinkles and deep creases. For someone who doesn’t feel quite ready (financially or mentally) to go down the tweakment route, these skin-training patches are a godsend.

The stick-on skincare that works like Botox while you sleep

I get it - wrinkles are a natural consequence of ageing, despite how regularly you apply the best facial sunscreen. If you’re prone to screwing up your face in tension - whether that involves raising your eyebrows, squinting or frowning - then you’ve probably got a few deep-set furrows. Up until now, your options to counter these default facial expressions have sat at two ends of the spectrum: topical creams and anti-wrinkle injections. Wrinkles Schminkles Patches sit somewhere in the middle.

A bit like Botox, which works by constricting muscle movement to prevent lines from forming and deepening, these reusable medical-grade silicone patches work by keeping skin taut so it can’t crinkle or crease, and form an occlusive layer on the skin to lock in moisture. The result? Refined wrinkles, smoother texture and firmer skin.

The patches are worn overnight, and although you’re definitely aware there’s something on your skin, it hasn’t ever affected my sleep. Speaking of sleep, these are a brilliant solution for side and front-sleepers who regularly wake up with pillow creases etched into their face. As an all-over-the-shop sleeper myself, I would often wake up with furrows that would take hours to unfurl themselves. It’s a relief peeling off the patches in the morning knowing that the evidence of a bad night’s sleep won’t show up on my face.

Wrinkle Shminkles Best Sellers Bundle View at Amazon RRP: £72 If you’re looking to train your whole face, this bundle is great value, but if you’re honing in on a specific area, go with the pack that addresses that specific concern, whether it’s frown lines on the forehead, creases across the decolletage or folds around the mouth (I used these Mouth & Lip Patches) You can reuse each silicone patch 15-20 times, which works out at a cost per wear of just £1.50.

As a diligent user of retinol cream, I was initially a little bit nervous about giving up my nightly skincare routine, replacing my serum, eye cream and moisturiser with these stick-on patches, which must be applied to a clean, dry, skincare-free face. I’ve found that alternating my non-negotiables every other night works for me. Plus, if you’re using retinol to target wrinkles, these patches may well deliver results on a quicker timescale for you.

Do I suddenly look 12? No I do not. Am I automatically being ID’d every time I pop into Tesco for a bottle of Prosecco? Sadly not, although I will say the cashier did give me an awkwardly long stare-down last week so maybe I am looking a little fresher - just not quite at the level of ‘challenge 25’.

As is the case with most skincare, be it actives like retinol or hyperpigmentation treatments, consistency here is key. The more often you use Wrinkles Schminkles, the more your skin will ‘remember’ its smooth and flattened position and the better your face will look.

(l-r) Before and after using Wrinkles Schminkles Mouth & Lip Wrinkle Patches on and off for two months (Image credit: Future/Stephanie Maylor)

How I use Wrinkles Schminkles patches

It could not be easier to use Wrinkle Shminkles Wrinkle Smoothing Patches - the basic instructions are peel, stick, smooth. You need to start with clean, dry skin, so if you’re planning a night with the patches, you’ll need to forego your usual nighttime skincare. Peel away the plastic backing to reveal the sticky adhesive and place the patch on your skin in the area you’re targeting, be it under the eyes or across the forehead. When you wake up, gently peel off the patch and immediately stick it back on the storage sheet.

It’s worth noting that you can prolong the life of your patches by washing them with the brand’s Silicone Patch Cleanser (£15) after each use. I did find that using the cleanser was great at removing dry skin build-up so the pads felt stickier. Another point - the patches don’t have to be worn overnight. You can use them as a quick 1-2 hour treatment for a quick freshen up before a big night out.