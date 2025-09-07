If you try one beauty product this week, make it the original and best multi-purpose makeup stick

Not many cosmetics boast an origin story like a Marvel superhero - but NARS The Multiple has one, and here's how it goes:

The year was '96, the town was Manhattan, the setting, a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot. Our protagonist, makeup artist François Nars, is pitted against five contemporaries to create the spring look in three hours. Nars rebelled, took one burnt orange lipstick to supermodel Carolyn Murphy's face, and was done in 10 minutes flat. Kapow! An era-defining look was created, and one creamy makeup stick to rule them all, conceptualised.

I love this bit of backstage lore, and the idea of Apprentice-style makeup challenges. But, the best thing to come out of this saga was OG multipurpose makeup stick, The Multiple, which has had a 2025 facelift that makes it worth bringing back your attention.

Why this multitasking makeup stick is my beauty buy of the week

Maybe you've already tried The Multiple. It's one of those iconic beauty hall of famers that combine a prestigious legacy with current relevance - The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill of beauty, if you will.

Even if you haven't, you can guess how handy it is to use one product instead of cream blush, lipstick, and cream eyeshadow. These 'blend-with-your-fingers' sticks create a look that gels together without you having to think about it, and are a total gift for holidays and handbags.

That aside, forget what you know because The Multiple has been reformulated. They're still designed to be used all over the shop (the shop being your face) with wink-wink-nudge-nudge names, but the formula, feel, and finish are all pretty different.

narscosmetics Nars Cosmetics the Multiple £33 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK It's risky to change a beloved product, but evidently, fortune favours the bold because these are excellent. The finish has gone from sheeny-cream to cream-to-powder. It's still malleable but dries to a blurred-looking matte finish, which feels very 2025 versus V.1's radiance - and lasts so much longer. The 12 shades feel cool and contemporary, all muted pinks, peaches, and reds with nothing too bronzey, bright, or shiny. As ever with NARS, as much thought has been given to flattering dark skin tones as light ones, as it should be.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Now for my big hot take: Makeup sticks designed for your eyes, cheeks, and lips usually do two areas brilliantly and look a bit off on the third one.

Powdery shades - like peachy Dazed (above) or the plaster-pink Sex Appeal look sophisticated on cheeks and eyes, but sickly on the lips. Conversely, punchier reds like Fierce give life to lips and cheeks, but (editorial photoshoots aside) are a harder sell on eyelids.

That goes for all makeup sticks, not just The Multiple, and considering that few of us wear a bold lip and eye simultaneously anyway, there's still a whole look in a stick here. Plus, as a hellraising operatic rocker with a penchant for 9-minute-long songs once wisely sang, two out of three ain't bad. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday