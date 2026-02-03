5 exercises, 3 rounds, 2 dumbbells - Olympian Sally Gunnell reveals how to build strength as a beginner at home

Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
At 59, Sally knows how hard it can be for women to stay fit and motivated during and after menopause. The record-breaking hurdler uses her Life’s Hurdle coaching programme to help women build their confidence in exercise, mindset, and nutrition.
“I used to train for performance goals, to break records, to win medals. However, over the years, my focus has shifted. I now train to live the life I want to live for as long as possible. And of course the mental benefits,” she says in a video on her Instagram page.
One of the key ways Sally wants to help women live healthily for longer is by showing her followers that strength training isn’t something to be intimidated by. She shares accessible home workouts we can all do without much equipment or space.
If you’re a beginner when it comes to lifting weights, Sally has shared a perfect workout for anyone who is “new to the gym and not sure where to start”. It includes six exercises for an upper body, core and lower body workout - all you need is a pair of dumbbells and a mat. Sally suggests doing three sets of each exercise, with a 60 to 90 second rest between.
Sally's strength training routine for beginners
Round 1
- 10 goblet squats: This involves squatting while holding one heavier dumbbell with both hands.
- 10 floor press: Lie on your back on a mat and lift the weights above your head with straight arms.
Adjustable
A set of adjustable dumbbells gets heavier as you get stronger with simple interchangeable plates that clip on and off the bar. This set goes up to 10kg, but Northdeer single weights can go up to 125kg.
Best value
These are the top picks of Health Channel Editor Grace Walsh, who rates hexagonal dumbbells for their stability, anti-roll-away shape, and price tag. For just over £15 each, these dumbbells are available on Amazon and come in multiple weights.
The full set
A full rack of dumbbells covers your upper and lower body, as your legs are likely to be stronger than your chest, arms, and shoulders. It's a real investment but if you've got the space to store them, it's well worth it - and could end up cheaper in the long run.
Round 2
- 10 single arm rows: You can use the back of a sofa or a bench for support when doing these.
- 3-6 eccentric push-ups: Sally says try “lowering yourself down as slowly as possible and then pushing up with your knees”. A lot of us struggle with push-ups, so Sally suggests doing them on your knees or using a countertop as an incline if you can’t do a full one.
Round 3
- 10 thrusters: Squat with the dumbbells and then stand and press them up above your head.
- 20 standing marches: Sally says these should be done while holding the dumbbells by your sides with straight arms and keeping your core engaged.
Tips for beginners
- Get outside and walk in the fresh air: Sally says a good walking workout can “increase energy expenditure” and make you feel good. “And feeling good is the foundation of any health journey - when we feel good, everything feels easier,” she says.
- Prioritise progress: “Lifting weights, focusing on progressive overload, and building muscle to stay strong, capable, and confident as we age,” says Sally. Progressive overload means making your exercise harder as you get stronger. For example, going up a weight or doing more repetitions.
- Find meals that work: “No overcomplicating nutrition. No constant decision fatigue. They find what works for their body and stick with it,” she explains.
- Embrace patience and discipline: Sally says her friends and the women she coaches “understand results take time, and that focusing on the process - not chasing an end goal - is what makes this sustainable”.
- Stay consistent: “Not perfect. Just consistent. When life is busy, they still do something, a walk, a short workout, a small win,” says Sally.
Kat Storr has been a digital journalist for over 15 years after starting her career at Sky News, where she covered everything from world events to royal babies and celebrity deaths. After going freelance eight years ago, she now focuses on women's health and fitness content, writing across a range of UK publications.
From perimenopause to the latest fitness trends, Kat loves researching and writing about it all. She's happy to give any fitness challenge a go and speaks to experts about wellbeing issues affecting people every day.
