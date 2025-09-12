Jennifer Aniston confirms Adidas Sambas are sticking around this season - particularly in this bold colour
She's more regularly spotted wearing flip-flops, but she made an exception for this trending trainer
I admit, it took me a while to hop on board the Samba bandwagon. But I had countless recommendations telling me that the adidas style were some of the most comfortable trainers I could buy, so finally I caved. And of course, they were all right, so then I caved again. Yes, I loved them so much, I bought two pairs. Look at me go.
But then I read somewhere that the next big thing in the trainer trends world was actually the adidas Japan. And yet here's me, lining up the Sambas!
In spite of this I kept seeing them everywhere. I would look down on my morning commute and I see at least ten pairs of Sambas every morning. And now, Jennifer Aniston has just stepped out wearing them in New York, confirming that these trending trainers are not going anywhere.
She's a staunch flip-flop fan, so any trainer that Jen makes an exception for has to be good, and I particularly love the colourway she's gone for. We've seen her a lot this week promoting the new series of The Morning Show and she rarely wears anything other than all-black, so this pop of red is such a fresh choice for her.
These are Jen's exact trainers, and they can be yours for £95. Read our full Samba review to find out just how comfortable they are, and in my personal experience, I do find sizing up a bit in adidas trainers is a good idea. These are guaranteed to be your new best white trainers, and will see you right through to winter. This fiery red colour has sold out at Nordstrom, but is still in stock at Asos if you'd prefer to shop there.
Jennifer's more casual looks are always our favourite here at woman&home. Seriously, has anyone ever looked quite so good in just a simple jeans and T-shirt combination? Her style serves as a reminder that getting the basics right really does pay off.
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are fans of British clothing brand With Nothing Underneath and their super chic shirts. But did you know they make the most perfect white tee too?
Looking for adidas Samba alternatives? I'm a fashion editor who rarely wears anything other than trainers, so you've come to the right place. I've found some budget-friendly high street options, or how about the adidas sale trainers I've tracked down in the sale at Asos... tempting, right?
For just £17.99, you really can't fault these faux leather panelled trainers. The pop of red ties in with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and one customer wrote: "This is my 3rd pair of new look shoes in not even a year. They are just so comfortable and come in nice colours/design. Very good value for money also."
These are new in at H&M, and are a great price point. Available in UK sizes 2-8, they'll pair perfectly with your favourite barrel leg jeans.
Jennifer certainly knows her stuff when it comes to trainers, and we've previously spotted her in styles by the likes of Nike and Superga. So if you're in need of a little fashion footwear inspo, the Friends star is your gal.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
