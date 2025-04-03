Duchess Sophie’s added a dainty Missoma bracelet to her jewellery box and we're buying the exact same

Jewellery can be a style game changer and yet it’s so often overlooked when we’re in a hurry to get ready.

Your everyday pieces should be simple to pair with so many outfits and make you feel confident and glamorous, no matter what else you’re wearing. It’s easy to think that the royals only wear exceptionally luxurious bracelets and earrings but Duchess Sophie’s go-to staples are often affordable jewellery picks.

She has an eye for items that will enhance smart casual outfits and we’ve noticed that she’s added the beautiful Missoma Axiom Chain Bracelet to her jewellery box for 2025. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore this bracelet throughout her and Prince Edward’s visit to Nepal back in February.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Duchess Sophie's Missoma Bracelet

Exact Match Missoma Axiom Chain Bracelet, Gold Plated £125 at Missoma We can appreciate why Duchess Sophie has added this delicate Missoma bracelet to her collection as it's so simple but brings some added glamour to an outfit. It's 18ct gold plated and has a discreet fastening. If you wanted to switch things up then you can also add clip-on charms to the links. Style Match Missoma Axiom Chain Bracelet, Silver Plated £115 at Missoma Not everyone loves wearing yellow gold jewellery and the Duchess' gorgeous bracelet also comes in a silver plated version. Layer with your other go-to bracelets or wear as your one statement piece to elevate your looks. The hidden clasp gives it a seamless finish that we love. Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace, Gold Plated £198 at Missoma As well as the Axiom bracelet, Missoma also make an Axiom chain necklace that would make a beautiful treat for yourself or a present for someone else. The two pieces are lovely worn together or separately and, like the bracelet, the necklace comes in both gold plated and silver plated versions.

Shop More Chain Bracelets

Missoma Mini Paperclip Bracelet, Gold Plated £79 at Missoma The Missoma Classic Mini Paperclip Bracelet is a slightly more affordable design and has smaller links for a more subtle finish. You can wear it solo or with other bracelets and there is also a Mini Paperclip Necklace to match if you like having a full jewellery set. Adina Eden Paperclip Bracelet, Gold Plated Was £28.37, Now £22.69 at Nordstrom Crafted from 14ct gold plated brass, this bracelet has interlocking oval links to give it a distinctive texture. It has a reliable lobster clasp to fasten it and is currently even more affordable as it's in the Nordstrom sale. As with Duchess Sophie's bracelet, you can layer this with others or wear on its own. Monica Vinader Paperclip Chain Bracelet, Solid Gold £198 at Monica Vinader This versatile paperclip bracelet chain is made from 14ct solid gold and is so classic it will soon become an everyday staple. It's also very dainty which is great if you like your daily jewellery to be minimal, but adding more bracelets to make a stack will take it to another level for evenings out.

It’s clear she only packed a few essential pieces to work with all her outfits and this paperclip-style bracelet is £125 and gorgeously minimalist. It features different sizes of chain links to give it more dimension and Missoma have created a discreet hidden clasp that means that the flow of links is uninterrupted by the fastening.

The senior royal regularly wears different metals, but she has the gold plated version of this design. The Axiom bracelet also comes in a £115 silver plated version and the beauty of a chain bracelet is its versatility.

Whilst they might not be as instantly dazzling as a tennis bracelet, for example, something like Duchess Sophie’s Missoma bracelet can work with everything from athleisurewear to tailoring without being too much. You can also switch up the look of them incredibly easily too by adding clip-on charms that reflect your personal style.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her bracelet with a variety of gorgeous floral dresses in Nepal for daytime engagements and at an evening reception at the residence of the British Ambassador. It worked so well for the more formal events too and each time it was worn, this bracelet brought a touch more shimmer and glamour to her look.

Although they are beautiful on their own, you can also layer up different chain bracelets to create a more dramatic or colourful look. Whilst in Nepal, Her Royal Highness kept her Missoma bracelet on her left wrist and occasionally added a contrasting red beaded bracelet.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On her right wrist, Duchess Sophie wore several different gold bracelets day-to-day, but these were fine. This meant her Missoma chain bracelet was the most striking piece of jewellery she had with her for this six-day visit and even then it was still very dainty.

We’re definitely going to be picking up this staple bracelet ourselves and we predict that we’ll be seeing the Duchess of Edinburgh wearing her own many more times in 2025. It’s also interesting that she was drawn to shopping at Missoma, as the Princess of Wales is a fan too.

Kate’s Missoma earrings have been in her collection for many years and they’re equally easy to wear and relatively affordable for such pretty jewellery staples.