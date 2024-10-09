The hyaluronic acid serum Eva Longoria 'lives and dies by' is currently the cheapest we've ever seen it

It's impossible to overstate the benefits of a good hyaluronic acid serum. Delivering hydrated, plump, and dewy skin, it's a winter essential that will revive even the most parched complexion.

If you've been wanting to invest in HA but don't quite know where to start, allow Eva Longoria's recommendation to sway you. She swears by the L'Oréal Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum underneath makeup to perfectly prep the skin, and it's clear from her radiant glow that it works wonders.

And it's not just Eva who's a fan of the L'Oréal serum - our expert beauty team have ranked it among the best hyaluronic acid serums on the market, so you can be sure it really is the best of the best. The best news is, it's a huge 54% off on Amazon today, making it less than £15.

Get 54% off today L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum, was £31.99 now £14.62 at Amazon With a massive 54% saving, this serum has never been more affordable. Given HA is a staple part of our everyday routine, we're taking the opportunity to stock up on multiple bottles.

Speaking to Popsugar, Eva said "I live and die by hyaluronic acid with my Revitalift products from L'Oréal." She is an ambassador for the brand, so it's only natural she will be a fan of the products, but there are several videos of her using the serum in her everyday skincare routine.

It retails for £31.99, which although reasonable, isn't in everyone's budget for an everyday serum. But at less than £15, it's hard to resist adding one (or multiple) to your basket. If you're new to HA or a long time user, you're guaranteed to get along with its gentle formula - and the thousands of five star Amazon reviews prove it.

To avoid applying hyaluronic acid wrong and get best results from this serum, apply it to damp skin after cleansing and layer other products like SPF and moisturiser on top. If you have particularly dehydrated skin, hyaluronic acid stacking with a serum like the L'Oréal one could be the secret to rejuvenated skin.