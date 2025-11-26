Skip the gym membership - 6 deals I'd shop to create a home gym for under £261 in the Decathlon sale
Coming in with some of the best savings I've seen so far this Black Friday week, the Decathlon sale is offering up to 60% off online
Working out from home is an easy way to save money on a gym membership and get some time back in your day, but getting everything you'd need for a home gym or studio set-up is the opposite. Luckily, the Decathlon sale for Black Friday is here!
Right now, I'm looking at a handful of deals that cover the basics of an excellent home gym set-up, including an indoor bicycle, sets of the dumbbells, a kettlebell, suspension cables, and more.
The Decathlon sale for Black Friday joins the Garmin sale, retailers offering Fitbit deals, and activewear brands like Sweaty Betty and Lululemon in offering some impressive discounts ahead of the big sale day on Friday.
6 pieces I'd buy in the Decathlon sale
On top of strength work, experts recommend cardiovascular exercise for boosting your heart health, muscle strength, and aiding weight loss. These are also three benefits of cycling, which you can do on a stationary bike - like the Domyos Essential Exercise Bike. This bike has four displays (calories, distance, duration, and speed) and eight levels, so you can pedal to your heart's content.
Prefer walking? Take a look at deals on the best walking pads as there are a few options for about £100 this week.
A set of adjustable dumbbells ticks the 'light' and 'medium' dumbbell boxes in one set, giving you the chance to do upper- and lower-body exercises and go up in resistance when you need to, without having to invest twice. They are also a more space friendly option for doing a dumbbell workout at home.
Although, I do love a pair of classic hex dumbbells if storage isn't an issue for you. These are also on sale at Decathlon now.
To get the most out of your home set-up, I'd recommend a weights bench. While you can use study chairs, it's not ideal. You'll use this for chest press, split squats, rows, and loads of other exercises in a home dumbbell workout. The CORENGTH bench also folds down, making it easier to store than most. Not in the Black Friday sale, but still an impressively affordable price.
I love a full-body kettlebell workout. It ticks all the strength boxes while also challenging cardiovascular fitness and balance. To do one, all you need is a kettlebell - this set from Northern are on sale and go from 2kg to 28kg. If you're new to strength training, for lower-body exercises, like goblet squats and clean and press, I'd recommend starting at 8kg and working up.
This set of cables have handles on the end that you can use to do your favourite back exercises (like body rows, if you're working towards a pull-up) and balance-defying lower-body exercises, like hamstring curls and lunges. It fits into most door closures and tucks away in a handy travel pouch when it's not in use, so your gym can turn back into your home office, living room, etc when it's not needed.
Do a full-body resistance band workout, move deep into your stretches, or make your other exercises harder by wrapping one around your knees or elbows - a set of resistance bands is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in a home gym. The York Barbell set is my top pick from the Decathlon sale as there's five resistances to choose from, and they are under £20.
A yoga mat doesn't only offer cushioned support for your back during your core exercises and stretching, it protects your floors from your weights and any sweat that flies around. At 4mm, this is on the thinner end of the spectrum, so if you want more comfort, I'd recommend opting for one of the best thick yoga mats.
If you added all the home gym essentials to your basket in the Decathlon sale, you'd have a total of £260.44. These are my recommendations for the essentials, but if you wanted to pad it out with some luxuries, here's what I'd recommend...
If you nudge the budget up slightly, you can get this set of dumbbells-turned-barbell. Barbells are handy for deadlifts, squats, and rows. They tend to be pricey on their own, which makes this a fantastic deal. The adjustable weight also plates mean you can use several resistances throughout your home workout with just one piece of equipment. Win!
Like your gym workouts with a side of Pilates? This unique set-up helps you reap the benefits of Reformer Pilates at home using resistance bands, sliding pads, and adjustable grips, without the expense of a studio visit. It's also home-friendly, being just 106cm in length.
A thicker yoga mat can support your back, hips, shoulders, knees, and pretty much every other joint better than a thinner one. With the budget to spare out of the £300, I'd recommend the sweat-wicking Gentle Yoga Mat from KIMJALY with its colourful plant design.
Much like how walking shoes should be waterproof, workout shoes need to be flat to be effective in the gym. The flat sole aids your balance while you're lifting weights. For under £30 in the Decathlon sale, I'd recommend this pair, given the excellent cushioning in the sole, breathability in the upper, and grip.
A pair of good workout leggings will help set you up for success even when you're exercising from home. I prefer leggings with pockets to hold my phone so I can have my music close by.
What exercises can I do?
You can do a full-body strength training workout with these six pieces of equipment, including the exercises below:
- Squats
- Lunges
- Bulgarian split squats
- Romanian deadlifts
- Hip thrusts
- Chest press
- Bicep curls
- Tricep extensions
- Shoulder press
- Lateral raises
- Lat pull downs
- Rows
- Incline press ups
- Mountain climbers
- Plank
If you're unsure where to start, take a look at our guide on strength training for women, or browse the various best workout apps. Each one will have an expert-led program you can follow at home.
Tips for building a home gym
- Consider the room temperature: While we're heating our homes for winter, home gym environments don't need to be quite so cosy. "A temperature between 20ºC to 22ºC is ideal, though many gyms tend to be lower at between 13ºC to 20ºC to help with people sweating on treadmills," says Martin Sharp, a certified personal trainer and coach.
- Think about lighting: "Lighting is important, not just from a safety angle of being able to see what you are doing, where you are going, and avoid any possible obstacles. It also has an impact on energy levels, concentration, mood, and athletic performance," says Sharp.
- Create floor space: "Allow a little floor space for exercises that don’t use equipment," he adds, such as yoga mat workouts and standing ab exercises.
- Don't forget the basics: "Wearing the appropriate clothing is essential, and if your body is trying to conserve heat wearing something over your face, ears, hands and feet may be necessary," says Sharp. "Some people, such as those with heart conditions and asthma, should check with a professional before working out in the cold."
When does the Decathlon sale end?
The Decathlon sale is set to last until December 1, otherwise known as Cyber Monday in the shopping world. Black Friday 'officially' starts this week, on November 28, but I've been seeing savings on Decathlon's website since the beginning of the month.
Even if you're not looking to build a home gym, there's plenty of savings on health and fitness essentials worth browsing, including some of the best Garmin watches, treadmills, bikes, hiking equipment, and workout clothing and shoes.
