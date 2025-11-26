Skip the gym membership - 6 deals I'd shop to create a home gym for under £261 in the Decathlon sale

Working out from home is an easy way to save money on a gym membership and get some time back in your day, but getting everything you'd need for a home gym or studio set-up is the opposite. Luckily, the Decathlon sale for Black Friday is here!

Right now, I'm looking at a handful of deals that cover the basics of an excellent home gym set-up, including an indoor bicycle, sets of the dumbbells, a kettlebell, suspension cables, and more.

The Decathlon sale for Black Friday joins the Garmin sale, retailers offering Fitbit deals, and activewear brands like Sweaty Betty and Lululemon in offering some impressive discounts ahead of the big sale day on Friday.

6 pieces I'd buy in the Decathlon sale

Save £30 DOMYOS Essential Exercise Bike: was £139.99 now £109.99 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ On top of strength work, experts recommend cardiovascular exercise for boosting your heart health, muscle strength, and aiding weight loss. These are also three benefits of cycling, which you can do on a stationary bike - like the Domyos Essential Exercise Bike. This bike has four displays (calories, distance, duration, and speed) and eight levels, so you can pedal to your heart's content. Prefer walking? Take a look at deals on the best walking pads as there are a few options for about £100 this week.

CORENGTH Fold-down Weights Bench: £49.99 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ To get the most out of your home set-up, I'd recommend a weights bench. While you can use study chairs, it's not ideal. You'll use this for chest press, split squats, rows, and loads of other exercises in a home dumbbell workout. The CORENGTH bench also folds down, making it easier to store than most. Not in the Black Friday sale, but still an impressively affordable price.

Save £7 NORTHERN Cast Iron Kettlebells: was £34.99 now £27.99 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ I love a full-body kettlebell workout. It ticks all the strength boxes while also challenging cardiovascular fitness and balance. To do one, all you need is a kettlebell - this set from Northern are on sale and go from 2kg to 28kg. If you're new to strength training, for lower-body exercises, like goblet squats and clean and press, I'd recommend starting at 8kg and working up.

CORENGTH Suspension Trainer: £19.50 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ This set of cables have handles on the end that you can use to do your favourite back exercises (like body rows, if you're working towards a pull-up) and balance-defying lower-body exercises, like hamstring curls and lunges. It fits into most door closures and tucks away in a handy travel pouch when it's not in use, so your gym can turn back into your home office, living room, etc when it's not needed.

YORK BARBELL Resistance Loop Glute Band Set: £17.99 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ Do a full-body resistance band workout, move deep into your stretches, or make your other exercises harder by wrapping one around your knees or elbows - a set of resistance bands is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in a home gym. The York Barbell set is my top pick from the Decathlon sale as there's five resistances to choose from, and they are under £20.

If you added all the home gym essentials to your basket in the Decathlon sale, you'd have a total of £260.44. These are my recommendations for the essentials, but if you wanted to pad it out with some luxuries, here's what I'd recommend...

KIMJALY 8 mm Grippy and Comfortable Gentle Yoga Mat: £29.99 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ A thicker yoga mat can support your back, hips, shoulders, knees, and pretty much every other joint better than a thinner one. With the budget to spare out of the £300, I'd recommend the sweat-wicking Gentle Yoga Mat from KIMJALY with its colourful plant design.

DOMYOS Women's Fitness Leggings with Phone Pocket: £14.99 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ A pair of good workout leggings will help set you up for success even when you're exercising from home. I prefer leggings with pockets to hold my phone so I can have my music close by.

What exercises can I do?

You can do a full-body strength training workout with these six pieces of equipment, including the exercises below:

Squats

Lunges

Bulgarian split squats

Romanian deadlifts

Hip thrusts

Chest press

Bicep curls

Tricep extensions

Shoulder press

Lateral raises

Lat pull downs

Rows

Incline press ups

Mountain climbers

Plank

If you're unsure where to start, take a look at our guide on strength training for women, or browse the various best workout apps. Each one will have an expert-led program you can follow at home.

Tips for building a home gym

Consider the room temperature: While we're heating our homes for winter, home gym environments don't need to be quite so cosy. "A temperature between 20ºC to 22ºC is ideal, though many gyms tend to be lower at between 13ºC to 20ºC to help with people sweating on treadmills," says Martin Sharp, a certified personal trainer and coach.

While we're heating our homes for winter, home gym environments don't need to be quite so cosy. "A temperature between 20ºC to 22ºC is ideal, though many gyms tend to be lower at between 13ºC to 20ºC to help with people sweating on treadmills," says Martin Sharp, a certified personal trainer and coach. Think about lighting: "Lighting is important, not just from a safety angle of being able to see what you are doing, where you are going, and avoid any possible obstacles. It also has an impact on energy levels, concentration, mood, and athletic performance," says Sharp.

"Lighting is important, not just from a safety angle of being able to see what you are doing, where you are going, and avoid any possible obstacles. It also has an impact on energy levels, concentration, mood, and athletic performance," says Sharp. Create floor space: "Allow a little floor space for exercises that don’t use equipment," he adds, such as yoga mat workouts and standing ab exercises.

"Allow a little floor space for exercises that don’t use equipment," he adds, such as yoga mat workouts and standing ab exercises. Don't forget the basics: "Wearing the appropriate clothing is essential, and if your body is trying to conserve heat wearing something over your face, ears, hands and feet may be necessary," says Sharp. "Some people, such as those with heart conditions and asthma, should check with a professional before working out in the cold."

When does the Decathlon sale end?

The Decathlon sale is set to last until December 1, otherwise known as Cyber Monday in the shopping world. Black Friday 'officially' starts this week, on November 28, but I've been seeing savings on Decathlon's website since the beginning of the month.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if you're not looking to build a home gym, there's plenty of savings on health and fitness essentials worth browsing, including some of the best Garmin watches, treadmills, bikes, hiking equipment, and workout clothing and shoes.