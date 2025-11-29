I've worn almost 100 pairs of workout leggings - but I'm happiest when I pull these 3 from my drawer

When it comes to leggings, my priorities are comfort, support, and convenience. They have to be suitable for wearing from home to the gym, feel 'barely there' but still squat-proof during my workouts, and have useful design details where possible.

It's not a lot to ask, but finding the right pair of workout leggings is a task. Trust me, I've had my legs in about 100 pairs in my years as woman&home's health channel editor. In that time, I've found plenty that I like, but I'm happiest when I pull these three out of my drawer (after a blind rummage).

Available in Lululemon sale, the Gymshark sale, and the Sweaty Betty sale, these are my favourites.

Save £44 Sweaty Betty Power Leggings: was £88 now £44 at Sweaty Betty US (CLOSED 05.09.2025) The Sweaty Betty Power leggings were probably one of the first pairs I actually invested in when I first started going to the gym. I was told by a friend they were among the best for the gym, Pilates, and walking, and that has stayed true all these years later.

Save £4.50 Gymshark Vital Leggings: was £45 now £40.50 at Gymshark US It might not be the biggest deal going, but even at full price, these gym leggings are a steal. They are compressive, supportive, and come in chic colourways like this autumnal burgundy.

For Pilates and gym workouts

The Gymshark Vital Leggings are my go-to (and have been for four years) for gym workouts and Pilates, and sit among my picks for the best workout leggings overall. Together with the higher waistband, the smoothly compressive nylon and elastane material offers compression and contours the body for a flattering fit and fail-safe support during your workout. You'll also spot small vents in the legs for breathability - a must whatever the season. These feel so comfortable and supportive, I often wear them for running too. They don't move an inch.

I can also attest to their durability, given that I've had one pair for four years. Apart from the black colourway turning to more of a dark grey through the hundreds of washes they've had, they are almost as good as new.

Tamara Kelly, woman&home's lifestyle editor, became a fan of Gymshark's Vital Seamless collection last year when I recommended it to her. She said: "These leggings are made from a fabric thick enough to hold you in and make you feel supported, but lightweight enough to feel comfortable and not cause you to overheat. I love them. They also have a discreet shaping element that makes you feel sculpted, which is a valuable feature if you feel somewhat exposed during exercise."

For running and hiking

If you're hiking or running, you want to feel secure and know that your leggings aren't going to slip down, which is where the draw cord in the Sweaty Betty Power Leggings comes in very handy. It creates a customised fit that can be adapted to what you need.

I find the pocket in the side of the leg to be particularly useful for when I want to get my phone out quickly on the move, whether that's to answer a text, take a picture, or change my music. The pocket is secure, and most phones fit snugly inside.

Sweaty Betty Power Leggings sit among my favourite black gym leggings (although they do come in plenty of other colours).

They are made from super smooth elastane material and are quick-drying, but as you get sweatier, they hold to the contours of the body. This creates a 'barely there' feel that completely prevents chaffing and that cold, heavy feeling of clinging material. In fact, I often forget I'm wearing them during my runs or sweatier hikes.

Whether I'm running on a treadmill or hiking in the mountains, the Sweaty Betty Power leggings see me through. (Image credit: Future)

For running and gym workouts - and with pockets

For hiking, running, gym workouts, Pilates, yoga, and even just throwing on to get a few bits from the shop, I'd always be happy to pull the Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight from my drawer. So much so, when the temperature turned up in the summer, I bought them in the running shorts version.

The material and design of these leggings are unlike any other. It feels buttery soft against the skin and only gets more comfortable when you build up a sweat, with a seam-free construction reducing the chance of any chafing. They have a high waistband, which I love for the extra feeling of support and light compression, and the drawcord keeps the fit adjustable to my comfort level.

I've opted for these leggings in the slightly longer 28" as I'm slightly taller than average, and I found a deal on them in the last sale. However, if you're under 5' 7" tall, then you'd be fine with the 25" length, and this is the one that's on sale right now for Black Friday. Enjoy!