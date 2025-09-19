Confirmed by us: Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 is worth nabbing ahead of the festive season
Boots' affordable offering is jam-packed with sought-after buys
We might be in the thick of September, but Boots has declared Christmas is go with the launch of their highly-anticipated beauty advent calendar - and, let me tell you, it's a good one.
As a Beauty Writer (or should I say, ahem, professional beauty shopper), my brain has been consumed with the best beauty advent calendars over the past month. With calendars launching left, right, and centre, I've been keeping my eye on all the options to hit the market - from the impressive Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 to Charlotte Tilbury's Advent Calendar. However, Boots' 24 day premium offering has left quite the impression.
Boasting a more approachable price tag and stuffed full of top-notch beauty buys, including a best-selling Sol de Janeiro scent and one of the best cleansers, this calendar truly packs a punch. Want a glimpse inside? We've got everything you need to know about this advent calendar before you add it to your basket. But be quick, as we're certain it won't be sticking around for long...
Everything you need to know about Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
Housed in a standout circus-themed reusable box, the Boots Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar makes home to a collection of widely-loved and newly launched beauty products from some of the most well-known brands. Despite its contents boasting a value of over £612, you can nab the calendar for just £150 - a reasonably affordable price tag compared to many of the others available on the market.
RRP: £150
Number of products: 25 (17 full size)
Total value of products included: £612.50
What's included? During the countdown to Christmas, you'll be treated to a touch of beauty sparkle each day. Think cult classics and all-new launches from some of the biggest names in beauty, we're talking the likes of Elemis, MAC, Estée Lauder, NARS and Sol de Janeiro.
What's in the Boots Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?
Want a rundown of the calendar's highly anticipated contents? Lucky for you, we've got a list of every product that you can expect to find nestled behind each door - including a full-size Drunk Elephant moisturiser and one of the best lip liners.
- Drunk Elephant Protini™ Moisturiser 50ml - Full size
- NARS Light Reflecting Hydrating Primer 30ml - Full size
- Too Faced Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss in 'Pina Colada' - Full size
- Caudalie Vinohydra Moisturising Mask 75ml - Full size
- Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in shade 'Berry' - Full size
- Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist 90ml - Full size
- M·A·C Lip Pencil in shade 'Whirl' - Full size
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Cleansing Gelée with 15 Amino Acids 100ml - Full size
- Iconic London Get Cheeky Face Powder Palette - Full size
- Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in shade 'C-suite Heart' - Full size
- Aveda Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Leave-In Treatment 100ml - Full size
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser 150ml - Full size
- Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat'r BHA Spot Targetting Gel - Full size
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Extreme Rich Deep-Conditioning Treatment 75ml - Full size
- First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads - Full size
- Origins GinZing™ Brightening Eye Cream with Caffeine and Ginseng - Full size
- MILK MAKEUP Multi-Use Dewy Cream Highlighter Mini Stick in shade 'Lit'
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g
- Benefit Cosmetics Mini Hoola Bronzer
- Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Mini
- Floral Street Arizona Bloom 10ml
- M·A·C Mini M·A·C Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade 'Velvet Teddy'
- Lancome Génifique Ultimate Serum 7ml
- Rituals The Ritual of Mehr Body Scrub 125g
- Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Express Eye Mask
When does the Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?
Having launched on Wednesday 10th September 2025, the Boots beauty advent calendars are officially ready and waiting to be snapped up. That said, if you're interested, be sure to nab one quickly, as we can't be sure how long they'll be sticking around.
How to shop the Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
Want to get your hands on the Boots Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar? The calendar is exclusively available to shop via the Boots website. While you might not find it stocked in your nearest store, you can enjoy free click and collect at one of Boots' 1,800 stores nationwide. Alternatively, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery when you spend £25 or more, while next-day delivery will set you back £5.95.
Shop the Boots Skincare Advent Calendar
If the Boots Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar isn't floating your festive boat, you'll be pleased to know that the retailer is also offering a second advent calendar this season. Say hello to the 24 Days of Skincare Advent Calendar, jam-packed with an assortment of indulgent formulas and best-selling buys from fan favourite brands, such as Garnier, Cetaphil, and Lumene.
RRP: £70
Number of products: 24 (20 full size)
Total value of products included: £289
What's included? From hydrating moisturisers to nourishing face masks, you'll unbox 24 skincare staples (20 of which are full size) that unlock your complexion's radiant glow. As for which brands you can expect to say hello to, you'll be treated to best-selling buys from the likes of PIXI, BYOMA, the Inkey List, and an array of K beauty brands.
