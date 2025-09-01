The Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar for 2025 is finally here, this is everything you need to know
Housing an impressive 37 buys from some of the biggest names in beauty, this advent calendar is worth snapping up quick
Although it most definitely feels too early to be discussing the festive season, if you're wanting to get your hands on a quality beauty advent calendar, the trick is to snap them up sooner rather than later.
It might only be September, but the best beauty advent calendars are launching left, right and centre. We've already seen the launch of Fortnum + Mason's and Harrods' advent calendars, but there's another sell-out offering that's just hit the market. Selfridges' highly-anticipated sell-out calendar is officially here - and let us tell you, it's a goodie.
Following in the footsteps of previous years, the luxury department store's offering is definitely not one to overlook this year, boasting a seriously impressive 37 products lineup with 24 full-sized buys. So, if you're debating whether it's worth adding to your basket, we've got everything you need to know - including prices, contents and whether it has our seal of approval.
Everything you need to know about Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
Housed in a box with 25 pull-out drawers and adorned with the brand's recognisable yellow hue, Selfridges' 2025 Beauty Advent Calendar hosts an abundance of the most talked about products on the market right now. While the calendar will set you back £250, its contents amount to a huge £1,136.
RRP: £250
Number of products: 37 (24 full size)
Total value of products included: £1,136
What's included? This year's Selfridges advent calendar is nothing short of impressive, hosting a plethora of beauty favourites from some of the biggest beauty brands right now, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, Gisou, LANEIGE, Color Wow - and so many more. Plus, 35 of the lineup are exclusive to Selfridges, meaning you won't find them in any other beauty advent calendar.
What's in the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?
Consider this your official spoiler warning as we're about to detail the exact contents inside this year's Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar. For those interested in the products stashed behind each door of the calendar, you can expect to be treated to an array of skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrance buys - from the likes of Elemis, Jo Malone London and Augustinus Bader...
- Amika The Kure Shampoo, 60ml
- Amika The Kure Conditioner, 60ml
- Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream, 15ml
- Chāmpo Leave-In Perfecting Cream, 75ml
- Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Salt Scrub, 50ml
- Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, 34ml
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 200ml
- Creed Eladaria Eau de Parfum, 10ml
- Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops, 30ml
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, 14 pack
- Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum, 7.5ml
- Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara in Black, 10ml
- Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, 20ml
- Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Luminous Flush, 1.3g
- Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Lip Gloss in Pink Lady, 3.9ml
- Self Glow By James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops, 30ml
- Joonbyrd Palm Wild Hand Wash, 50ml
- Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne, 30ml
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, 20g
- Lashify Birdie Wand, Whisper Light Black Bond, x2 Bold Gossamer Lashes in 10mm and 12mm
- Lisa Eldridge Enhance & Define Lip Pencil in Fawn, 1.2g
- MAC Pro Locked Brow Gel in Clear, 7.8ml
- Maria Nila Head & Hair Heel Soothing Serum, 50ml
- Maria Nila Scalp Brush
- Moonglaze Phases Blush Stick in Blushed, 7g
- Morphe Eyeshadow Palette in Outer Spice, 7.5g
- Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask, 80ml
- Ormonde Jayne Levant Eau de Parfum, 10ml
- REFY Duo Brush
- Rodial Vit C Brightening Tonic, 100ml
- Sculpted By Aimee Beauty Base Original Primer, 30ml
- Selfridges Beauty Concierge Card
- Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist, 90ml
- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner in Black, 0.5ml
- Tatcha The Silk Cream, 15ml
- The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, 30ml
- UKLASH Complex Peptide Eyelash Serum, 3ml
When does the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?
For those who have been won over by the standout contents of the 2025 Selfridges' Beauty Advent Calendar, you'll be pleased to know that, as of 1st September, the calendar has officially launched.
How to shop the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
If you're looking to get your hands on the sought-after advent calendar, you'll only be able to shop it via the Selfridges website. That said, it's worth acting fast as, if it's anything like previous years, it will be quick to sell out due to high demand and its stellar contents. In fact, the retailer's 2024 advent calendar sold not long after its official launch date, however it was reportedly restocked a few weeks later.
Our beauty team's favourite picks from the calendar
Boasting such a stellar assortment of top-shelf beauty buys, it's no surprise that the calendar makes home to some of the woman&home beauty team's favourite formulas. We're talking a luxurious smoothing eye cream, exfoliating facial pads and a trending lash growth serum...
Beauty Writer's favourite
RRP: £123
Boasting a weightless gel cream texture that still feels rich and intensely hydrating on the skin, Tatcha's Silk Cream is a firm favourite of Digital Beauty Writer's, Naomi Jamieson. The formula is equipped with silk and a trio of Japanese superfoods to encourage a softer, smoother and visibly firmer complexion.
Beauty Editor's favourite
RRP: £48
Elemis' Dynamic Resurfacing Pads are a must-have for Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim. Powered by lactic acid, a probiotic ferment complex and the brand's Tri-Enzyme Technology, these pads work to gently exfoliate the complexion, minimising the appearance of dark spots, pores and uneven texture for smoother and brighter-looking skin.
Beauty Writer's favourite
RRP: £38
Formulated with vitamin B5, green tea extract and amino acid peptides, this eyelash serum is a go-to of our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's, thanks to its ability to nourish, condition and stimulate lash growth. The result? Longer, healthier and fuller-looking lashes in as little as 25 days.
