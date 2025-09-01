The Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar for 2025 is finally here, this is everything you need to know

Housing an impressive 37 buys from some of the biggest names in beauty, this advent calendar is worth snapping up quick

Image of the yellow Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 with its contents stacked on top, on a neutral background with a pink motif, gold sparkles and product swatches
(Image credit: Future/Selfridges)
Jump to category:
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features

Although it most definitely feels too early to be discussing the festive season, if you're wanting to get your hands on a quality beauty advent calendar, the trick is to snap them up sooner rather than later.

It might only be September, but the best beauty advent calendars are launching left, right and centre. We've already seen the launch of Fortnum + Mason's and Harrods' advent calendars, but there's another sell-out offering that's just hit the market. Selfridges' highly-anticipated sell-out calendar is officially here - and let us tell you, it's a goodie.

Following in the footsteps of previous years, the luxury department store's offering is definitely not one to overlook this year, boasting a seriously impressive 37 products lineup with 24 full-sized buys. So, if you're debating whether it's worth adding to your basket, we've got everything you need to know - including prices, contents and whether it has our seal of approval.

Everything you need to know about Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Housed in a box with 25 pull-out drawers and adorned with the brand's recognisable yellow hue, Selfridges' 2025 Beauty Advent Calendar hosts an abundance of the most talked about products on the market right now. While the calendar will set you back £250, its contents amount to a huge £1,136.

What's in the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?

Consider this your official spoiler warning as we're about to detail the exact contents inside this year's Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar. For those interested in the products stashed behind each door of the calendar, you can expect to be treated to an array of skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrance buys - from the likes of Elemis, Jo Malone London and Augustinus Bader...

Collage of the yellow Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 and the contents inside the calendar

(Image credit: Selfridges)

When does the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

For those who have been won over by the standout contents of the 2025 Selfridges' Beauty Advent Calendar, you'll be pleased to know that, as of 1st September, the calendar has officially launched.

How to shop the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

If you're looking to get your hands on the sought-after advent calendar, you'll only be able to shop it via the Selfridges website. That said, it's worth acting fast as, if it's anything like previous years, it will be quick to sell out due to high demand and its stellar contents. In fact, the retailer's 2024 advent calendar sold not long after its official launch date, however it was reportedly restocked a few weeks later.

Our beauty team's favourite picks from the calendar

Boasting such a stellar assortment of top-shelf beauty buys, it's no surprise that the calendar makes home to some of the woman&home beauty team's favourite formulas. We're talking a luxurious smoothing eye cream, exfoliating facial pads and a trending lash growth serum...

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.