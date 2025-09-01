The Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar for 2025 is finally here, this is everything you need to know

Although it most definitely feels too early to be discussing the festive season, if you're wanting to get your hands on a quality beauty advent calendar, the trick is to snap them up sooner rather than later.

It might only be September, but the best beauty advent calendars are launching left, right and centre. We've already seen the launch of Fortnum + Mason's and Harrods' advent calendars, but there's another sell-out offering that's just hit the market. Selfridges' highly-anticipated sell-out calendar is officially here - and let us tell you, it's a goodie.

Following in the footsteps of previous years, the luxury department store's offering is definitely not one to overlook this year, boasting a seriously impressive 37 products lineup with 24 full-sized buys. So, if you're debating whether it's worth adding to your basket, we've got everything you need to know - including prices, contents and whether it has our seal of approval.

Everything you need to know about Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Housed in a box with 25 pull-out drawers and adorned with the brand's recognisable yellow hue, Selfridges' 2025 Beauty Advent Calendar hosts an abundance of the most talked about products on the market right now. While the calendar will set you back £250, its contents amount to a huge £1,136.

Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 View at Selfridges RRP: £250 Number of products: 37 (24 full size) Total value of products included: £1,136 What's included? This year's Selfridges advent calendar is nothing short of impressive, hosting a plethora of beauty favourites from some of the biggest beauty brands right now, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, Gisou, LANEIGE, Color Wow - and so many more. Plus, 35 of the lineup are exclusive to Selfridges, meaning you won't find them in any other beauty advent calendar.

What's in the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?

Consider this your official spoiler warning as we're about to detail the exact contents inside this year's Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar. For those interested in the products stashed behind each door of the calendar, you can expect to be treated to an array of skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrance buys - from the likes of Elemis, Jo Malone London and Augustinus Bader...

(Image credit: Selfridges)

When does the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

For those who have been won over by the standout contents of the 2025 Selfridges' Beauty Advent Calendar, you'll be pleased to know that, as of 1st September, the calendar has officially launched.

How to shop the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

If you're looking to get your hands on the sought-after advent calendar, you'll only be able to shop it via the Selfridges website. That said, it's worth acting fast as, if it's anything like previous years, it will be quick to sell out due to high demand and its stellar contents. In fact, the retailer's 2024 advent calendar sold not long after its official launch date, however it was reportedly restocked a few weeks later.

Our beauty team's favourite picks from the calendar

Boasting such a stellar assortment of top-shelf beauty buys, it's no surprise that the calendar makes home to some of the woman&home beauty team's favourite formulas. We're talking a luxurious smoothing eye cream, exfoliating facial pads and a trending lash growth serum...