Our beauty team has got their hands on the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar - here's why it's worth snapping up

Loved by many A-listers, including the likes of Sienna Miller and Amal Clooney, it's no surprise that Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar garners huge interest every year.

The sheer abundance of options available makes deciding which of the best beauty advent calendars to invest in a tricky task. While multi-brand advent calendars give you the chance to discover an array of beauty collections, opting for one specific beauty brand's calendar allows you to take a deeper dive into their offering.

Speaking of which, it'll come as no surprise that Charlotte Tilbury's highly sought-after calendar makes home to some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products on the market. Whether you're looking to trial the brand's long-lasting lipsticks or a glow-boosting blush, this is why Charlotte Tilbury's sell-out Beauty Treasure Chest is worth investing in this festive season.

Our team's unboxing of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Housed in a luxuriously designed rose gold treasure chest, which has been crafted to be reused as a trinket box, this 12-day advent calendar boasts 12 pull-out drawers that reveal a curated edit of Charlotte Tilbury's most talked-about formulas.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: £175 Number of products: 12 (5 full size) Total value of products included: £309 What's included? This 12-day calendar arrives stashed with an assortment of the brand's best-selling products, including nourishing lipsticks, one of the best volumising mascaras, and the cult classic Magic Cream.

What's in the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?

(Image credit: Future/Luisa Rossi)

Having got our hands on the advent calendar ahead of its launch, we're here to do our due diligence by revealing exactly what's inside the chest. So, if you want to keep the contents a surprise until December rolls around, consider this your spoiler alert as we're about to spill the beans...

When does the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Treasure Chest launched exclusively on Charlotte's Easy Beauty for You app on Tuesday, 9th September 2025, followed by general launch on the brand's website and in stores from Friday, 12th September 2025.

With one being purchased every minute on launch day last year, it's worth noting that it's sure to sell out fairly quickly - so if you want to get your hands on it, it's worth doing it sooner rather than later.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How much is the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar for 2025?

If you're looking to invest in the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest for 2025, the advent calendar will set you back £175. For those purchasing the calendar via the brand's website, you'll enjoy free standard delivery with orders arriving within 2-5 working days. You can also upgrade to express delivery for £5.95.

Is the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar worth investing in?

Whether you're a longtime fan of the brand or are looking to try your hand at some of their most sought-after products, this Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar gives you a chance to trial some of their best-selling formulas. Boasting a value of £309 and treating you to five full-sized buys, you'll get the chance to try the likes of the brand's iconic Magic Cream, the well-loved Pillowtalk Lip Cheat lip liner and a kohl eyeliner, making it a worthy investment for those interested in discovering more of what the brand has to offer.

Our beauty team's favourite picks from the calendar

It's not just the celebrities who love the brand, in fact, the calendar boasts some of our very own beauty team's favourite Charlotte Tilbury buys, including an intensely hydrating moisturiser and a setting spray that ensures your makeup goes the extra mile.