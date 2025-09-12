Our beauty team has got their hands on the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar - here's why it's worth snapping up
Stashed full of the brand's best-selling buys, the highly sought-after advent calendar has just hit the market but it's sure to sell out fast
Loved by many A-listers, including the likes of Sienna Miller and Amal Clooney, it's no surprise that Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar garners huge interest every year.
The sheer abundance of options available makes deciding which of the best beauty advent calendars to invest in a tricky task. While multi-brand advent calendars give you the chance to discover an array of beauty collections, opting for one specific beauty brand's calendar allows you to take a deeper dive into their offering.
Speaking of which, it'll come as no surprise that Charlotte Tilbury's highly sought-after calendar makes home to some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products on the market. Whether you're looking to trial the brand's long-lasting lipsticks or a glow-boosting blush, this is why Charlotte Tilbury's sell-out Beauty Treasure Chest is worth investing in this festive season.
Our team's unboxing of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
Housed in a luxuriously designed rose gold treasure chest, which has been crafted to be reused as a trinket box, this 12-day advent calendar boasts 12 pull-out drawers that reveal a curated edit of Charlotte Tilbury's most talked-about formulas.
RRP: £175
Number of products: 12 (5 full size)
Total value of products included: £309
What's included? This 12-day calendar arrives stashed with an assortment of the brand's best-selling products, including nourishing lipsticks, one of the best volumising mascaras, and the cult classic Magic Cream.
What's in the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2025?
Having got our hands on the advent calendar ahead of its launch, we're here to do our due diligence by revealing exactly what's inside the chest. So, if you want to keep the contents a surprise until December rolls around, consider this your spoiler alert as we're about to spill the beans...
- Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk – full size
- Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk – full size
- Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara – full size
- Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk – full size
- Rock 'n' Kohl in Barbarella Brown – full size
- Charlotte's Magic Cream – travel size (15ml)
- Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir – travel size (10ml)
- Charlotte's Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser – travel size (30ml)
- K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in 90s Pink – travel size
- Lip Cheat in Walk of No Shame – travel size
- Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame – travel size
- Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray – travel size
When does the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?
Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Treasure Chest launched exclusively on Charlotte's Easy Beauty for You app on Tuesday, 9th September 2025, followed by general launch on the brand's website and in stores from Friday, 12th September 2025.
With one being purchased every minute on launch day last year, it's worth noting that it's sure to sell out fairly quickly - so if you want to get your hands on it, it's worth doing it sooner rather than later.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How much is the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar for 2025?
If you're looking to invest in the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest for 2025, the advent calendar will set you back £175. For those purchasing the calendar via the brand's website, you'll enjoy free standard delivery with orders arriving within 2-5 working days. You can also upgrade to express delivery for £5.95.
Is the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar worth investing in?
Whether you're a longtime fan of the brand or are looking to try your hand at some of their most sought-after products, this Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar gives you a chance to trial some of their best-selling formulas. Boasting a value of £309 and treating you to five full-sized buys, you'll get the chance to try the likes of the brand's iconic Magic Cream, the well-loved Pillowtalk Lip Cheat lip liner and a kohl eyeliner, making it a worthy investment for those interested in discovering more of what the brand has to offer.
Our beauty team's favourite picks from the calendar
It's not just the celebrities who love the brand, in fact, the calendar boasts some of our very own beauty team's favourite Charlotte Tilbury buys, including an intensely hydrating moisturiser and a setting spray that ensures your makeup goes the extra mile.
Our Beauty Writer's Pick
RRP: £32
Working to prime the complexion and set your makeup in place, it's no wonder that Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Setting Spray is a favourite of our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. This lightweight formula is enriched with aloe vera and Japanese green tea to smooth, hydrate, and extend the longevity of your makeup for up to 16 hours - without settling into fine lines, fading or melting.
Our Beauty Editor's Pick
RRP: £25
The Rock 'n' Kohl Eye Pencil is Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim's top pick from the advent calendar thanks to its ultra-creamy and pigmented formula that effortlessly glides onto the lash line. Both waterproof and smudge-proof, this chocolate kohl eyeliner promises lasting power for up to 28 hours on the eyelid and 10 hours on the waterline. Plus, it arrives with a smudger tip for those wanting to achieve an easy smoky eye look.
Our Beauty Writer's Pick
RRP: £54
Marking one of the best face moisturisers on the market, not to mention a go-to of Sienna Miller's, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream is a best-seller for a reason. Equipped with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, this face cream not only quenches a thirsty complexion but also works to smooth, firm, plump, and boost the radiance of your skin. Plus, it works excellently as a priming base to ensure a seamless makeup application.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.