This £13 brow tint means I can skip salon visits and sleep in later - plus, it's 42% off

Offering salon-worthy brows at home with its mess-free, peel-off formula, here's why this £13 eyebrow tint is one of my repeat purchases

Whether you have unevenly shaped eyebrows, sparse areas or are a victim of overplucking, you may be wondering, should you use eyebrow tint? I had the same thought a few years ago, which led me to stumble across Maybelline's Tattoo Brow, and I haven't looked back since. If you asked me how many bottles of this tint I've gone through, I honestly wouldn't be able to give you an answer - it's that many.

Not only boasting an affordable price tag but also an easy, mess-free application and impressive results, there's not much I can fault about this semi-permanent eyebrow tint. And that's exactly why I'll be forever raving about this nifty beauty buy. Boasting a peelable gel formula and up to 3 days of definition, here's why it's the only at-home tint I find myself repurchasing again and again...

The £13 brow tint that I swear on for naturally fuller eyebrows

As I'm sure many others would agree, my brows are very much sisters and not twins, which led me down the path of beginning my eyebrow growth journey over the past few years. That said, brow hairs simply don't just appear overnight and as someone who has sparse areas (and little patience), I had to find a quick fix. That's where Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Tint comes into play...

In all honesty, I cannot go without this eyebrow tint in my self-care routine - trust me, I've tried. I truly believe in a low-maintenance morning regime (because who would say no to some extra sleep) and this tint has been key to making my makeup routine as seamless and stress-free as possible.

It is incredibly easy to apply, I'd even go as far as to say that it's the easiest eyebrow tint I've ever tried, as it boasts a handy brush applicator. I find this great for packing the tint onto particularly sparse areas, however, to achieve a more precise application at the front of my eyebrows, I tend to apply the tint with an angled eyebrow brush - such as this impora London Angled Eyebrow Brush.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

While Maybelline encourages you to leave the product on for up to two hours to work its magic, I can recall numerous events where I've been on a time crunch and I've left it on for as little as 20 minutes and it's still given my brows some oomph - granted, not as much as the full two hours. Although you may not be able to go out in public with the tint on, I must say it dries down so quickly, meaning no transferring or your hair getting stuck in the product.

Our beauty writer's before and after pictures of the Maybelline Tattoo Brow Tint (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

As for removing the tint, this product boasts a clever peel-off formula that does exactly as it says on the tin. Almost resembling the consistency of dried-down PVA glue, you can effortlessly remove the tint using your fingers and without pulling any eyebrows out in the process (yes, I was scared of this too). Personally, after peeling off the tint, I go in with a clean, damp washcloth to soften any harsh lines for a natural finish. Maybelline claims the tint lasts up to three days, which I would agree with, making it great for prepping your brows the night before an event.