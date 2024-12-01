This £13 brow tint means I can skip salon visits and sleep in later - plus, it's 42% off
Our beauty writer has gone through countless tubes of this Maybelline tint for fuller, defined, gap-free brows...
Offering salon-worthy brows at home with its mess-free, peel-off formula, here's why this £13 eyebrow tint is one of my repeat purchases – and it has 42% off in the Black Friday sales right now...
Whether you have unevenly shaped eyebrows, sparse areas or are a victim of overplucking, you may be wondering, should you use eyebrow tint? I had the same thought a few years ago, which led me to stumble across Maybelline's Tattoo Brow, and I haven't looked back since. If you asked me how many bottles of this tint I've gone through, I honestly wouldn't be able to give you an answer - it's that many.
Not only boasting an affordable price tag but also an easy, mess-free application and impressive results, there's not much I can fault about this semi-permanent eyebrow tint. And that's exactly why I'll be forever raving about this nifty beauty buy. Boasting a peelable gel formula and up to 3 days of definition, here's why it's the only at-home tint I find myself repurchasing again and again...
Get salon-worthy brows at home with Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint, which has a huge 42% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale. This easy-to-apply gel formula offers natural-looking fuller, defined brows for up to three days of wear time.
The £13 brow tint that I swear on for naturally fuller eyebrows
As I'm sure many others would agree, my brows are very much sisters and not twins, which led me down the path of beginning my eyebrow growth journey over the past few years. That said, brow hairs simply don't just appear overnight and as someone who has sparse areas (and little patience), I had to find a quick fix. That's where Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Tint comes into play...
RRP: £12.99
Perfect for those with sparse eyebrows, or who have overplucked, this semi-permanent tint fills in any gaps for a fuller appearance. Its gel formula can be easily applied using its brush applicator, before drying down, leaving on for up to two hours and peeling off. With five shades to choose from, this mess-free gem offers naturally defined, salon-worthy brows for up to 72 hours - without any smudging or transferring.
In all honesty, I cannot go without this eyebrow tint in my self-care routine - trust me, I've tried. I truly believe in a low-maintenance morning regime (because who would say no to some extra sleep) and this tint has been key to making my makeup routine as seamless and stress-free as possible.
It is incredibly easy to apply, I'd even go as far as to say that it's the easiest eyebrow tint I've ever tried, as it boasts a handy brush applicator. I find this great for packing the tint onto particularly sparse areas, however, to achieve a more precise application at the front of my eyebrows, I tend to apply the tint with an angled eyebrow brush - such as this impora London Angled Eyebrow Brush.
While Maybelline encourages you to leave the product on for up to two hours to work its magic, I can recall numerous events where I've been on a time crunch and I've left it on for as little as 20 minutes and it's still given my brows some oomph - granted, not as much as the full two hours. Although you may not be able to go out in public with the tint on, I must say it dries down so quickly, meaning no transferring or your hair getting stuck in the product.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As for removing the tint, this product boasts a clever peel-off formula that does exactly as it says on the tin. Almost resembling the consistency of dried-down PVA glue, you can effortlessly remove the tint using your fingers and without pulling any eyebrows out in the process (yes, I was scared of this too). Personally, after peeling off the tint, I go in with a clean, damp washcloth to soften any harsh lines for a natural finish. Maybelline claims the tint lasts up to three days, which I would agree with, making it great for prepping your brows the night before an event.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Natasha Lyonne's best looks of all time, from 70s-inspired pieces to majestic floor-length gowns
How we’d love to raid her wardrobe...
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
Princess of Wales' new Christmas letter reflects on 'how much we need one another in difficult times'
The Princess delivers her first Christmas message ahead of her annual carol service
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Holly Willoughby wore the most gorgeous party eyeliner, so we tracked it down
The secret to the presenter's signature cat-eye? This precise, definition-boosting Sculpted by Aimee liquid eyeliner
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sienna Miller’s high-street freckle pen gives a sun-kissed look no matter how dreary the weather - and it’s on sale this Black Friday
Getting Sienna Miller's iconic freckled makeup look is beyond easy
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's smoothing eye serum for 'juicy and bouncy skin' is a stocking filler we'd be thrilled to receive
The serum offers 'next level' hydration to give you 'juicy and bouncy' skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I wear this skin-blurring body makeup every time I go to a party - here's why
A wash of Vita Liberata Body Blur is our beauty editor's top body confidence trick, and it's in the Black Friday sales
By Fiona McKim Published
-
Jo Malone perfumes are rarely on sale but Kate Middleton's favourite has a discount - along with lots of others
You don't often get the chance to snap up a Jo Malone scent with a discount - but we've spotted a rare deal
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
I'm surprised this NARS blush has a Black Friday deal - it's the best formula I've tried
NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush has the juiciest finish, prettiest shade range and... a 25% discount. Our beauty editor is sold
By Fiona McKim Published
-
As a face mask connoisseur, this is the one I'm using to quench my dry winter skin
Offering juicy hydration and radiance, this cold-weather saviour is our beauty writer's pick of the Black Friday sales
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This is the only lipstick I feel confident wearing - and it's 20% off right now
Combining the shine of a gloss with the pigment of a lipstick, the Hourglass Phantom Glossy balm is my secret to looking more put-together...
By Naomi Jamieson Published