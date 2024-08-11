This underrated eyebrow step is the answer to a low-maintenance makeup routine

Looking for a way to achieve effortless, defined and long-lasting brows, without having to fill them in each and every morning? An eyebrow tint is the essential product missing from your beauty regime - plus, it only takes a few minutes out of your week to do...

Whether you're using the best eyebrow pencil or one of the best eyebrow gels, many of us know the stress of trying to perfect your eyebrow shapes in the morning, especially when you're in a rush. Eyebrows are such an important part of our face, they can effectively frame and lift your complexion whilst also enhancing your other facial features, such as making your eyes appear bigger and more youthful.

So, if you're looking to remove the struggle of trying to match your eyebrows in the morning and simply head out of the house with naturally fuller-looking brows, here's exactly why you should consider adopting a semi-permanent tint into your beauty routine...

Why an eyebrow tint is key to an effortlessly low maintenance morning routine

A form of semi-permanent makeup, an eyebrow tint is essentially a way of dying both your eyebrow hairs and the skin underneath, in order to darken and define your brows, making them appear naturally thicker.

Completely eliminating the need to use an eyebrow pencil to fill in sparse and overplucked areas each morning, a tint ensures your brows are ready to go as soon as you wake up. Giving you the freedom to apply the tint and achieve your desired shape, look and the level of coverage (depending on how long you leave the tint on for), an at-home tint will have you reducing your amount of trips to the salon.

Although daunting at first, they are also incredibly easy to apply. Eyebrow tints will often come with brush applicators to help you apply the product, taking just 5 minutes out of your week to apply for long-lasting results...

Eyebrow tints for a low-maintenance routine

Whether you're looking for a finish that'll last anywhere between 3 days and 6 weeks, we've rounded up some of the easiest eyebrow tints available on the market that will make your morning routine a breeze...

Mylee Express Lash & Brow Kit View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 For a fuss-free option, this Mylee brow tint boasts a no-mix formula to allow for a quick and easy application. Arriving with a dual-ended spoolie and brush tool, this tint only needs to be left on for a couple of minutes to achieve results. Lasting up to 6 weeks, this smudge-proof product is available in four shades for natural, fuller-looking brows. Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Eyebrow Tint View at Amazon RRP: £9.24 This semi-permanent Maybelline option offers a defined tint that lasts up to 3 days. Filling in sparse gaps with pigment, this waterproof and transfer-proof product can be applied with its handy brush applicator and left on for anywhere between 20 minutes and 2 hours - depending on the level of tint you desire. What's more, it can be easily peeled off to reveal mess-free natural, salon-worthy results. Eylure Dybrow Dye Kit View at Amazon RRP: £8 Offering a 15 minute application for results that last up to 6 weeks, Eylure's Dybrow boasts a lineup of three shades that aim to define and darken your eyebrows for an effortlessly even coverage from the comfort of your own home - without even needing to book a salon appointment.

Tinting your own eyebrows at home can be daunting, but we've found a few top tips to help you apply the tint for fuss-free brows. To avoid a messy finish, apply Vaseline Petroleum Jelly around the edges of your eyebrows to ensure the tint doesn't run or stain the skin in unwanted areas - before tidying up with a Q-tip.

If you're also struggling with a precise application, thanks to the chunky brushes on some eyebrow tints, it may be worth investing in a thin angled eyebrow brush, such as Morphe's M158 Angle Liner Brush, to apply the product - just as you would with your go-to eyebrow powder or crayon.

If you're wanting to go the extra mile and keep your eyebrows locked in place throughout the day, simply complete the look by running a clear brow gel, we recommend the Blink Brow Bar Clear Brow Gloss, through each strand.