Jennifer Lawrence's wide-leg jeans and Adidas Sambas will make putting together chic autumn outfits so easy
In need of new season outfit inspiration? Look no further
Does anyone else find themselves really confused when deciding what to wear at the moment? I love this time of year, but it takes a minute to get into the swing of an autumn capsule wardrobe!
Taking all the hard work out of dressing in the cooler months, Jennifer Lawrence showed us how it's done with this easy-to-put-together ensemble for a day out in New York. She teamed a cosy black cashmere roll neck knit with a pair of blue wide-leg jeans by The Row, adding a navy coat and a pair of green Adidas Sambas. The tan leather bag tucked under her arm is by The Row, too.
This colour combination might not sound like it works on paper - navy, black, tan and green? And yet it really does. It's effortlessly chic, perfectly comfortable, and the layers are just right for days when the weather can't decide what to do.
And the good news is that although this photo of J-Law is from March 2023, Jennifer Aniston just confirmed that Adidas Sambas are sticking around this season, so you absolutely haven't missed the boat when it comes to this trending trainer.
Shop Jennifer's look
Exact match
The Row is a go-to for Jennifer, and it's easy to see why. The Eglitta jeans are sold out at lots of other retailers, and they're perfectly proportioned to be super flattering.
Exact match
These pictures of Jennifer inspired me to buy these trainers last year, and I still love them now. The green and cream colour combination is perfect for this time of year, and they're actually a bit more practical than your best white trainers.
The Row's Margeaux bag has to be one of the most coveted designer handbags there is. Saving up for Jennifer's £5k plus style? This bag from Amazon is a great designer lookalike. It's even got the little adjustable buckles on the sides.
M&S is normally my first port of call for cashmere, but can you believe a lot of their knits are already sold out? Boden is another of the best British clothing brands, and this jumper is the ideal length for tucking into jeans.
Editor's pick
I have these jeans, and although I was dubious about Amazon's own brand denim at first, I can't tell you how much of a fan I am. They're super light and comfortable, and I've had loads of compliments on them. Well worth £17!
Gazelles are really similar to Sambas, but a bit less narrow and more cushioned. In a suede finish, you'll be reaching for these all autumn, and they'll work with tailored trousers as well as the best jeans for your body type.
Jennifer's look is proof that perfecting the basics will provide a really good starting point for all the best autumn outfit ideas. Forget prints or fussy details, and stick to Quiet Luxury pieces like the best cashmere jumpers, flattering jeans and the most comfortable trainers - and deciding what to wear each day should be a walk in the park.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.