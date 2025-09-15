Jennifer Lawrence's wide-leg jeans and Adidas Sambas will make putting together chic autumn outfits so easy

Does anyone else find themselves really confused when deciding what to wear at the moment? I love this time of year, but it takes a minute to get into the swing of an autumn capsule wardrobe!

Taking all the hard work out of dressing in the cooler months, Jennifer Lawrence showed us how it's done with this easy-to-put-together ensemble for a day out in New York. She teamed a cosy black cashmere roll neck knit with a pair of blue wide-leg jeans by The Row, adding a navy coat and a pair of green Adidas Sambas. The tan leather bag tucked under her arm is by The Row, too.

This colour combination might not sound like it works on paper - navy, black, tan and green? And yet it really does. It's effortlessly chic, perfectly comfortable, and the layers are just right for days when the weather can't decide what to do.

And the good news is that although this photo of J-Law is from March 2023, Jennifer Aniston just confirmed that Adidas Sambas are sticking around this season, so you absolutely haven't missed the boat when it comes to this trending trainer.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's look

Jennifer's look is proof that perfecting the basics will provide a really good starting point for all the best autumn outfit ideas. Forget prints or fussy details, and stick to Quiet Luxury pieces like the best cashmere jumpers, flattering jeans and the most comfortable trainers - and deciding what to wear each day should be a walk in the park.