I recommend this machine to all my friends – to enjoy Barista-style coffee at home, to avoid spending on takeaway options

Not to exaggerate, but my mornings have significantly improved since using the Sage The Brista Express coffee machine. Not only can I make a professional-style latte from home, but I'm also saving a small fortune in doing so.

Investing in one of the best coffee machines is always worthwhile, as it provides the luxury of enjoying good coffee at home at a fraction of the price of buying from your local café. Don't get me wrong, I always strive to support local businesses, but when I do the maths of having at least one cup of coffee in the morning at £3.80 a time, these days it's simply not affordable to do so every day (that would cost £1,387 a year!).

Of course, there's the initial expense of the machine, but you have to look at it as an investment that is saving you in the long run. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the best coffee machine deals to mitigate spending on a big-ticket item.

Sage the Barista Express

(Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

Swipe to scroll horizontally RRP £630 Dimensions 31.8 x 35.1 x 40.4 cm Weight 23.4 kgs Power 1850 watts Temperature range 93°C-230°C Bar pump pressure 9 bar (from 15 bar Italian pump) Grinder type Integrated conical burr Grind settings 16 Bean hopper capacity 250 grams Water tank capacity 2 litres Portafilter size 54mm

Who would the Sage the Barista Express Suit?

This coffee machine is ideal for those who want the barista experience over that of a pod machine. All with ease, of course.

At the touch of a button, you get a full-bodied coffee with rich flavours created using the ideal dose of 18g of freshly ground beans through a professional-style stainless steel portafilter. It delivers professional-standard coffee at home from bean to cup in under a minute.

It's ideal for those, like me, who love milky coffee because the milk frothing capabilities are exceptional. I've had milk frothers before that whip the milk, making it bubbly rather than smooth, but the steam wand on this machine produces a fluffy yet silky milk, as hot as you desire (I like mine extra hot). Most importantly, that applies to all milk options. I have oat milk and it passes the frothing testing with flying colours.

Given how easy it is to use, it's an ideal premium but usable machine for the secret coffee snob who wants more from their home experience. Sage sells more than coffee machines; they sell an experience because the experts understand how important it is.

To ensure you have all the tools for the job this machine comes complete with: a dosing Funnel™ attachment; razor dose trimming tool; 54mm stainless steel portafilter; 1 cup & 2cup single & dual wall filter baskets; integrated tamper; stainless steel milk jug; cleaning disc and tablets; cleaning brush, tool and Allen Key; water filter holder and water filter (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

What is the Sage the Barista Express like to use?

From the moment you hit the power button, you have access to freshly ground coffee in less than 20 seconds, which is heaven to anyone who needs that hit of caffeine first thing – as I do. I used the stopwatch application to test the time, and it was actually only 16 seconds from switching on to being ready to go.

Of course, if you want frothy, milky drinks, it takes a bit longer to heat the milk, but this is still only a matter of minutes – no longer than waiting for a barista to do the job in the coffee shop. The steam wand is easy to use, allowing complete control over the texture and heat of the milk to deliver authentic barista-style results.

The Barista Express grinds the beans before extraction, so in addition to the rich, full flavour, you get to experience the delicious aroma of freshly ground coffee, emulating an authentic cafe feeling. With a single touch, the integrated conical burr grinder with dose control delivers the perfect amount of coffee on demand for maximum flavour.

(Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

First, you get the choice of single or double shots, or you can enable manual control to extract the amount of espresso that ends up in your cup. At the touch of a button, a rich, creamy and caramel-coloured espresso starts with low-pressure, followed by a high-pressure 9-bar extraction. The smell is divine, the rich aroma filling the kitchen is all part of the process of having a fresh coffee grinder incorporated in the process.

You have complete control over how your coffee tastes, with the ability to tailor the grind to suit your tastes, using the simple dials on the front and side of the machine. The tamper tools ensure the whole process is a smooth one, quite literally.

Sage the Barista Express passing the oat milk frothing test with flying colours (Image credit: Future)

Cleaning the Sage the Barista Express

In terms of maintenance, it couldn't be easier to use. The water tank, which spans the back of the machine, features a convenient carry handle to make refilling and rinsing a breeze.

The drip tray has a nifty little sign that floats up to remind you to empty it as the water levels rise due to overspills, which will depend on the type of coffee you are preparing, but I would say this only needs emptying on a fortnightly basis (just to keep things clean).

When it comes to properly cleaning the coffee machine, there's an automated light which signals that a cleaning is due, so you'll never neglect the job. I use the branded Sage descaling sachets and the brushes included to keep things running smoothly.

(Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

Should you buy the Sage the Barista Express?

In short, yes. It's a premium machine, just not one of the most elite models, such as the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler Coffee Machine. By that, I mean the capabilities are good enough to warrant using one in a coffee shop; it just doesn't have the extra bells and whistles of other high-end coffee machines that offer digital displays or self-cleaning capabilities. But who really needs those when all you want is really, really good coffee?

I highly recommend buying this original Sage coffee machine; it's simple but makes supremely delicious coffee.

I was talking to my friend about this very machine only yesterday because it features on her wishlist. After doing the sums of paying £3.80 per oat latte in our local coffee shop, which equates to £1,387 a year, you're already quids in. Even when I allow for spending on coffee beans (£5 a bag, twice a month, that's £120 a year) and milk (my oat milk is £2.24 a carton, three times a week, the cost is £382.20), it still only costs £502.20 a year to enjoy a coffee 365 days of the year.

As I explained to my friend, if you are seriously thinking of buying one, now is the perfect time to invest. Rather than an initial outlay of £629.95, it will cost you £459.95, which leaves you £170 to buy coffee beans and milk to start your brewing journey.