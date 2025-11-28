This is not a drill – the Nobody's Child velvet dress I'm wearing to every festive occasion has now been discounted
Get 25% off this elegant velvet dress in Nobody's Child's Black Friday sale
I love getting dressed up during the festive season – mainly because it's socially acceptable to wear velvet to almost every occasion. From a chilly December dinner reservation to the big day itself, there isn't an occasion where velvet doesn't make you feel elegant and a little bit luxurious.
This season tried on several of the best velvet dresses on the high street, and although I could have taken home almost all of them, only one came home with me – Nobody's Child Black Velvet Fleur Mini Dress. Right now, Nobody's Child is running 25% off everything sitewide, which should give you even more incentive to add this dress to your shopping basket right away!
Planning ahead for the annual celebrations with my in-laws, my office Christmas party outfit, and everything in between, I wanted a velvet dress that could do it all, and landed on this one. In sumptuous velvet, it offers a flattering half sleeve design, a feminine ruffle trim at the cuffs and hem and a short – but crucially not too short – length.
Shop My Nobody's Child Velvet Dress
25% off with code:BF25
The round high neckline on this velvet dress offers a flattering finish, whilst the half-length flutter sleeves and matching skirt hem create an elegant silhouette. The skirt has a relaxed fit that skims past your waist and stomach for a complementary finish. It fits true to size. I am a standard UK 12, and this dress fits perfectly.
This dress is surprisingly flattering, structured enough to highlight your shape yet soft and supple enough to skim where you want it to, thanks to the velvet fabric. It feels cosy without being too heavy, and the ruffled hem and sleeves add a playful touch of movement. It sits at an ideal length for me (I'm 5"5 for reference), hitting just above the knee.
When it comes to styling this velvet mini dress, there are plenty of options. For evenings out, I'm planning on wearing it with a sharp blazer, thick tights and a pair of slingback heels. But this is the kind of dress that's equally stylish when worn with flats or a pair of the best knee-high boots. You could even elevate it with some patterned tights. I've been eyeing up these polka dot tights from Nordstrom that would complement this dress perfectly.
If you're looking for a velvet dress, Nobody's Child is one of the best British clothing brands to browse. They have a range of velvet styles, from longer midi silhouettes to mini, and the collection extends into seasonal colours too, including crimson and emerald green.
Shop More Nobody's Child Velvet dresses
25% off with code:BF25
If you prefer longer silhouettes, this velvet dress is a luxurious find. It has a V-neckline and long fluted sleeves for a glamorous, 70s-inspired feel.
25% off with code:BF25
This cheery red midi dress feels fabulously festive. It has short puff sleeves, a relaxed skirt, and it’s finished with a bow detail at the back.
25% off with code:BF25
This velvet dress has a flattering ruffle trim at the hem similar to the Fleur Mini dress. Its sweet puff sleeve design feels delightfully feminine.
With Black Friday Fashion deals in full swing, we'd recommend exploring Nobody's Child's full collection to find a festive favourite of your own. Or if dresses aren't your style but you're a fan of velvet, take a look at their collection of velvet tailoring.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.