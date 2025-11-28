This is not a drill – the Nobody's Child velvet dress I'm wearing to every festive occasion has now been discounted

I love getting dressed up during the festive season – mainly because it's socially acceptable to wear velvet to almost every occasion. From a chilly December dinner reservation to the big day itself, there isn't an occasion where velvet doesn't make you feel elegant and a little bit luxurious.

This season tried on several of the best velvet dresses on the high street, and although I could have taken home almost all of them, only one came home with me – Nobody's Child Black Velvet Fleur Mini Dress. Right now, Nobody's Child is running 25% off everything sitewide, which should give you even more incentive to add this dress to your shopping basket right away!

Planning ahead for the annual celebrations with my in-laws, my office Christmas party outfit, and everything in between, I wanted a velvet dress that could do it all, and landed on this one. In sumptuous velvet, it offers a flattering half sleeve design, a feminine ruffle trim at the cuffs and hem and a short – but crucially not too short – length.

Shop My Nobody's Child Velvet Dress

25% off with code:BF25 Nobodys Child Black Velvet Fleur Mini Dress £63.75 (was £85) at Nobody's Child The round high neckline on this velvet dress offers a flattering finish, whilst the half-length flutter sleeves and matching skirt hem create an elegant silhouette. The skirt has a relaxed fit that skims past your waist and stomach for a complementary finish. It fits true to size. I am a standard UK 12, and this dress fits perfectly.

This dress is surprisingly flattering, structured enough to highlight your shape yet soft and supple enough to skim where you want it to, thanks to the velvet fabric. It feels cosy without being too heavy, and the ruffled hem and sleeves add a playful touch of movement. It sits at an ideal length for me (I'm 5"5 for reference), hitting just above the knee.

When it comes to styling this velvet mini dress, there are plenty of options. For evenings out, I'm planning on wearing it with a sharp blazer, thick tights and a pair of slingback heels. But this is the kind of dress that's equally stylish when worn with flats or a pair of the best knee-high boots. You could even elevate it with some patterned tights. I've been eyeing up these polka dot tights from Nordstrom that would complement this dress perfectly.

If you're looking for a velvet dress, Nobody's Child is one of the best British clothing brands to browse. They have a range of velvet styles, from longer midi silhouettes to mini, and the collection extends into seasonal colours too, including crimson and emerald green.

Shop More Nobody's Child Velvet dresses

With Black Friday Fashion deals in full swing, we'd recommend exploring Nobody's Child's full collection to find a festive favourite of your own. Or if dresses aren't your style but you're a fan of velvet, take a look at their collection of velvet tailoring.

