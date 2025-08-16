I'd never found a lip liner that stayed put all day long, until I got my hands on this trending lip stain

On countless occasions, my lipstick has worn off and left me with a ring of lip liner around my lips - or my pout has faded entirely.

I've spent years searching for the best lip liner that will stay in place all day long, and I've tested dozens of formulas. My criteria isn't too picky, I'm simply looking for a buy that stands the test of time, despite any eating, drinking or kissing that may occur - that's not too much to ask for, right?

Anyway, the days of having to reapply my lip liner after just an hour and wiping the remnants of my pout off the rims of glasses have finally ceased (hoorah). I've found a buy that not only rivals my extensive assortment of lip liners but my long-lasting lipsticks, too. I'm talking hours of wear time whilst defying the effects of eating, drinking, and even sweating. So, buckle up - the lip stain in question has you in for an all-day-long ride.

The long-wearing formula that has converted me into a lip stain lover

When you think of a lip stain, your brain might immediately run to peelable formulas (such as the trending Sacheu Lip Liner Stain) that have been gaining popularity. However, this innovative buy arrives in a felt-tip marker-style formula that is reminiscent of those from the early 2000s.

Unsurprisingly, since their launch in late June 2025, the lip stains have taken social media by storm, with shoppers hailing their longevity. Despite my initial gimmicky concerns, I have also been impressed by the long-lasting nature of this lip stain, so much so that it has worked its way into my everyday makeup routine - and even earned a spot in my holiday beauty arsenal, too.

Huda Beauty Lip Contour Lip Stain View at Sephora RRP: £22 If a lip stain met a lip liner, the outcome would be Huda Beauty's Lip Contour Stains. These hybrid lip formulas offer up to 12 hours of wear time that is smudge-proof, transfer-proof and kiss-proof. Infused with argan oil to keep your pout moisturised, these pigmented stains boast a dual-sided felt tip that allows for easy, defined and precise application. As for the finish, you can enjoy a natural matte effect that won't budge, bleed or fade all day long. The lineup offers eight versatile shades to suit whatever your lip colour preferences are, from soft pinks and warm browns to standout reds.

I’ll admit, at first, I did feel incredibly intimidated to apply this lip stain. The fear of the unknown, with no point of return, meant that I trialled it for the first time when I had no plans in the diary. However, since my first application, my love for this product has only continued to grow.

The true trick with this stain is in the application. Its dual-sided marker-like felt tip not only allows for precise application around the perimeters of the lips, but also seamlessly sweeps over the entire pout, too. If you prefer a natural look, I'd also recommend using your fingertip to blend out any harsh lines.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

The formula is enriched with argan oil, meaning it's not as drying on your pout like other lip stains. That said, if you prefer a glossy, hydrated finish, you'll be pleased to know that it also layers well with lip balms and lip glosses, without causing the stain to budge, fade or crumble.

The power is in its results; the photos below show how the lip stain fared throughout my workday in the office. The first photo shows my lips three hours after my first application, and the second shows the results eleven hours after my initial application - with no top-ups required.

On the left, Sennen wearing the Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stain three hours after applying and on the right, eleven hours after application. (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

To further prove my love for this lip liner, I wore it every night of my week-long holiday to the South of France and I can report back that it withstood an abundance of eating, drinking and sweating. In fact, it still looked freshly applied when I removed my makeup every evening.

How to apply the Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stains

When it comes to the Huda Beauty Contour Lip Stains, the real trick is in the application technique. The brand claims that there are several ways that you can wear this lip stain (three to be exact), each of which is assisted by its dual-sided felt tip applicator.

You can opt to use it as a lip liner to define the contours of your lips, 'lip cuffing' which acts as a liner and feathers the product towards the centre of the lip for a blended look, or swiped entirely over the pout for a more intense, pigmented finish.

As with any lip stain, I'd recommend working quickly and in sections to apply this formula, as it dries down fast - and will not budge thereafter. I apply the product to one section of my lip at a time, before using my fingertip to blend out the harsh line for a seamless, 'feathered' finish.

I then complete the look with a lip gloss or high-shine lip balm. Alternatively, you can simply wear it as it is, if you prefer a matte finish.

How to store the Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stains

A word of caution: if you're anything like me, you might initially think this lip stain is much like other lip liners and glosses - ie, you can simply throw them into your drawer and forget about them until the next time. However, this is far from the case.

Upon closer inspection, you might notice an arrow on the side of the tube, pointing downwards towards the tip of the pen. This arrow signifies the direction in which you should store the pen - not flat.

Although this may feel like more hassle than it's worth, this is essential for bolstering the vibrancy and 'inkiness' of the lip stain, in turn allowing for an easier and more even application. Whether you opt to store them in your makeup brush jar or toothbrush holder, I'd highly recommend doing so to unlock this lip stain's full potential.