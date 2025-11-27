The Aldi Reformer Pilates machine is back - but here are 3 similar options to shop for less

When the Aldi Reformer Pilates machine first cropped up in the middle aisle, we'd barely blinked before it sold out. Then it restocked and sold out again. For the third time, the supermarket has restocked this easy way to do Reformer Pilates at home on a budget.

The revolution that walking pads brought to home cardio workouts has come to Reformer Pilates. At £149.99, the Aldi Reformer Pilates machine is a steal. Landing in stores on November 30th, the reformer machine is full-size and has a gliding desk. It's height adjustable and offers five levels of resistance for those looking to do a Pilates workout at home. When it's not in use, the machine can be folded, wheeled away, and stored out of sight. It also comes with five resistance bands and a spare wheel.

Aldi did the maths, and it's thought that this machine would save £1,670 a year for those who go to a regular class once a week. As most other complete Reformer Pilates machines cost about the same, it's a £1500+ saving whichever way you look at it.

Online, people have been raving about the machine, saying it's a good tool for the price, feels steady when in use, has an adjustable footbar, and is easy to store. The versatility of having a complete at-home Reformer machine is not to be taken for granted, either. Compared to the Pilates boards that feature in my alternatives, you'll get more of the studio experience.

However, you'll still need space to store the machine, which measures 50 inches long and 26.8 inches wide when folded. When unfolded, it measures 84 inches, which others have pointed out isn't a lot for this kind of equipment. It may mean your range of motion will be shorter, especially if you're taller, and it could prevent you from getting a good stretch. It also sells out almost immediately when it restocks, and is only available to buy in store, so if you want to pick one up, you may need to change your Sunday plans.

For those who can't, want to save even more on their Pilates habit, or are looking for a gift for the Pilates lover in their life, I've found three alternatives for less that are different in design, but offer many of the same benefits...

Aldi Reformer Pilates machine alternatives

Best alternative MYGA Pilates Reformer Set £34.99 at Decathlon UK Available in pink or black colourways, this Reformer Pilates machine is just 41 inches in height when laid out and weighs just 4.5kg, making it the storage and travel-friendly way to get your Reformer kick next year. The small screen in the middle counts your reps, and the board features adjustable handles, resistance bands, and push-up bars, allowing you to complete your favourite Pilates exercises. As the handles are removable and the board doesn't have a back, you won't have the same issues getting a good range of motion, regardless of your height. I've seen this very similar machine to this one everywhere over the past few months, but this saving in the Decathlon sale is the best deal I've spotted. Not sure where to begin with doing Reformer at home? I'd always recommend downloading one of the best Pilates apps to get started. Best under £40 FitQuest Outlet Fitquest Pilates Plank Board £36.96 at QVC UK This Reformer machine alternative from QVC comes with a pad to protect your knees, hands, and elbows while you use the moving push-up bars under your hands or feet, along with handles and two resistance bands. Measuring 42 inches in length, it's about the same size as the one from Decathlon, but it is slightly less versatile, as the resistance bands and handles don't detach. If you're new to Reformer Pilates, this could still be a good option as you can complete most basic movements, including standing ones. Under £5 Iron Core Fitness Core Sliders £4.95 at Amazon UK Whenever someone talks to me about wanting to do Reformer Pilates at home, I point them to core sliders. Talk about space saving. These are cheap and cheerful plastic discs that go under your feet or hands, and can replicate the movement of push-up bars and the carriage on a Reformer. You'll need to have more of a workout plan in mind (that's where one of the best workout apps can come in, too), but it's certainly the most effective option for saving money. I'd also recommend picking up a set of the best resistance bands for the upper-body and arm exercises.

