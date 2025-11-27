The Aldi Reformer Pilates machine is back - but here are 3 similar options to shop for less

When the Aldi Reformer Pilates machine first cropped up in the middle aisle, we'd barely blinked before it sold out. Then it restocked and sold out again. For the third time, the supermarket has restocked this easy way to do Reformer Pilates at home on a budget.

The revolution that walking pads brought to home cardio workouts has come to Reformer Pilates. At £149.99, the Aldi Reformer Pilates machine is a steal. Landing in stores on November 30th, the reformer machine is full-size and has a gliding desk. It's height adjustable and offers five levels of resistance for those looking to do a Pilates workout at home. When it's not in use, the machine can be folded, wheeled away, and stored out of sight. It also comes with five resistance bands and a spare wheel.

Aldi did the maths, and it's thought that this machine would save £1,670 a year for those who go to a regular class once a week. As most other complete Reformer Pilates machines cost about the same, it's a £1500+ saving whichever way you look at it.

