I've always been very picky about outerwear, but this supermarket shower-resistant puffer coat has completely won me over

After getting caught in the rain, I'm telling everyone about this supermarket coat find

I'm not ashamed to admit it, I can be a picky fashion person, particularly when it comes to coats. While I might not have a designer-level budget, as someone who has studied textiles and really knows my fabrics, I'm always hunting down the best my money can afford me, and I believe that outerwear is an investment.

While I'm not putting my wool and cashmere coats on Vinted just yet, I was really surprised by this cheeky supermarket coat find, a quilted, shower-resistant, zip-front coat, with a toggle-tightening hood and deep pockets. I assumed that the fabric would be sweaty, and that one wear would prove me right.

The supermarket style steal I'm telling everyone to buy

This quilted puffer is from F&F at Tesco, who recently relaunched their online shopping portal after what felt like the longest of waits. It means you can now grab your favourite fashion bits alongside your supermarket shop online and the coats are literally flying off the shelf this Cyber Monday, perhaps in part to the very generous 25% discount with your Tesco Club Card. There's currently 25% off knitwear too (including cashmere!)

I will preface that it probably isn't the most flattering coat I have ever bought. It's heavily quilted, a kind of duvet meets cocoon shape, which isn't known for its definition, but there are plenty of other options on the F&F site that are both padded and have a bit more of a waistline. You also could add a belt if you truly wanted, but in wet and windy climes, I'm personally happy to be bundled up.

The duvet style is perfect for super cold days, and I was amazed at how comfortable I felt, no sweatiness and no chill. The longer line means you're super covered, and the high neckline protects your chest, while the hood offers just the right amount of coverage, which means you're not sacrificing peripheral vision to stay dry and cosy.

The coats, as I mentioned, are selling super fast, and quite rightly so. While other people in our party were soaked, the long length meant my legs were dry and my clothes underneath were bone dry too, even in a very heavy downpour.

The coat did understandably feel a bit heavy after the rain, but it did dry overnight, ready to be worn the next day.

Ideal for Boxing Day walks and beyond, puffer jackets have gone for sporty style to one of the best winter coat trends 2025, and it's a stylish but functional formula I don't see falling out of favour anytime soon.

