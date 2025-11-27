Kate Middleton's 'Botox in a bottle' serum is the on-sale skincare to try this Black Friday - our Shopping Editor didn't regret it

When it comes to the Black Friday sales, it can be hard to decide on what is really worth buying - and amidst the noise of so many deals, the Black Friday burnout quickly creeps in.

And while it's, of course, the best time of year to spend money on sensible investment buys like an air fryer or new kettle, it's prime time to treat yourself to some new additions to your beauty collection, too. There are so many beauty deals worth buying up for grabs right now, including a skincare product that has long been rumoured to be a royal favourite.

The Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel is a serum dubbed 'Botox in a bottle' thanks to its promise to reduce fine lines without needles or injections - and it's been claimed that the Princess of Wales is a fan of the stuff after it was recommended to her by Michelle Obama.

Shop Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

The German powerhouse product mimics the powers of anti-wrinkle injections using a plant-derived local anaesthetic ingredient called spilanthol. Biotulin claim that the Supreme Skin Gel can provide up to 25% wrinkle reduction just an hour after application and can be reapplied throughout the day to maintain a reduction in the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes and on the forehead. It's packed with hyaluronic acid too, for a surge of hydration with every application.

woman&home Shopping Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, isn't one to splash the cash on skincare or maintain a bathroom cabinet that's stocked with the best serums and moisturisers on the market. But after hearing plenty of hype about the Biotulin Skin Gel, she wanted to put it to the test for herself when it was last on sale and didn't regret her purchase.

(Image credit: Future/ Heidi Scrimgeour)

"I wanted to see for myself what the fuss was about. I'll admit I was sceptical at first," Heidi explains, but says she really did notice a difference in the smoothness and firmness of her 49-year-old skin.

She adds, "I joked to my husband that I'd look like Kate within three days, and while there's zero chance of anyone mistaking me for her any time soon, my skin did feel... different after a couple of weeks of use. Brighter. Firmer. Sort of... more perky."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If, like Heidi, you're tempted to try the stuff yourself, now is a great time. The Biotulin Skin Gel has been slashed in price from £44 to just £29 as part of Amazon's Black Friday discounts - one of the lowest prices we've seen it at.