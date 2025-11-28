I've been wearing Jessica Alba's waterproof Hoka walking boots all year - they are easily the most stylish option

As the winter weather approaches, finding a pair of supportive and comfortable walking shoes may be top of your priority list. But, I wouldn't blame you if the sea of options (and hundreds of dull colourways) has put you off. With these Hoka boots, Jessica Alba nailed the brief of practical yet stylish footwear.

While on holiday in Austria last year with friends, Jessica posted to Instagram. The background of shining sun and warm temperature couldn't be further from our UK weather at the moment, but her choice of the Hoka Anacapa walking boots is suitable for all seasons, making them some of the best walking shoes out there.

Hoka is one of my favourite hiking brands, and so when I needed an upgrade to my battered boots, I followed the trail of A-listers who love this brand and bought myself a pair of Anacapa 2 walking boots. Paired with a set of leggings that I picked up in the Sweaty Betty sale, I have worn these boots through wet hikes in the Lake District, taken on the Peak District, and trudged through the mud in Wales.

Save £64 Hoka Anacapa 2 in Oak/Rose: was £159.50 now £95.50 at The Sports Edit With an even bigger saving in this chic beige and pink pair. While you might think that lighter colours are a disastrous idea in winter, these boots clean up so easily that I wouldn't be worried about it.

Hoka Hoka Anacapa 2 Low GORE-TEX Walking Shoes: £139.99 at SportsShoes While not on sale, if you prefer a shoe to the chunkier boot, then I'd also recommend the low version of this shoe. Now available in this fun blue shade for autumn, this one has slightly less support around the ankle, but is a little more versatile. For similar styles, take a look at the Hoka Speedgoat 6.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

Jessica opted for an earlier version of these boots, but the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots are the latest (and improved) model. They have a sugarcane EVA midsole, Vibram Megafgrip outsole (that's thick lugs with great underfoot support to you and me), and the stylish chunky sole makes them supremely comfortable even across wet and rocky terrains.

The Nubuck leather with a GORE-TEX membrane material creates a supportive upper across the foot, locked into place with adjustable lace fittings, and sheds water to keep your feet dry. As the picture below attests, when you need it, this level of waterproofing is life- (or at least foot-) saving. Magically, I returned from my hike through the boggy fells and pouring rain in the Lake District with my feet still dry and comfortable hours later.

As they are totally waterproof, I was surprised to find the Hoka Anacapa is also very breathable, which means your feet don't get too sweaty, and they are still a suitable option for the warmer months. They also dry very quickly after getting wet, but I'd still recommend propping them up close (but not under) a radiator and padding them out with newspaper to dry if they get truly soaked.

My record time spent in these boots is 16 hours, back in September this year. I went on a long hike, starting in the morning and lasting right through the pub dinner in the evening. As I peeled off my boots at 10 pm, I was expecting a wave of aching - but none came. The comfort and practical support offered by these boots underfoot and around the ankle is second to none.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hoka Anacapa hiking boots are suitable for almost all weathers and terrains. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

In her summer outfit, Jessica paired the Hoka Anacapa walking boots with white socks, classic black gym leggings, a loose-fitting t-shirt to match her choice of green boots, a black cap, sunglasses, silver hoops, and a black cross-body bag. While I'd be the first one to say this is a weather-optimised outfit for the summer, we can't count on the same good weather this month.

If you're planning on sporting the look this winter and want to know what to wear hiking, I'd recommend a thicker pair of leggings, swapping the cap for a beanie, and throwing on an insulated jacket (maybe with another layer on top). For true wet-weather protection, I'd recommend a good waterproof jacket over the top as well.

In her caption, underneath the photo covering the trip, Jessica wrote: "While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes 😂🤣".

"I almost fainted after looking down a few cliffs (#scaredofheights 😳) but we made it!! I never felt more like a city girl in my entire life -hence my dramatization 🤭".