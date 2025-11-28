We've spotted unmissable discounts of up to 75% off Laura Geller's best-selling makeup buys
From the best-selling powder foundation to impressive gift sets, these Cyber weekend deals are certainly not worth missing out on
If you've had your eye on the beauty landscape, you'll notice one brand that keeps popping up is Laura Geller.
Making home to some of the best powder foundations and best bronzers for mature skin, Laura Geller is the brand that everyone has been talking about on social media. Known for their marbleized pigment formulas, which make shade matching a breeze, shoppers have hailed the brand's product lineup for being perfect for mature skin - working to even skin tone with an airy-feeling finish, without looking cakey.
With this in mind, and Black Friday beauty deals in full swing, it's only natural that we made it our mission to scout out the brand's very best money-saving deals for you to snap up. We're talking huge discounts of up to 75% on everything from gift sets to the best-selling powder foundation - and more!
Laura Geller Deals: The Quick Links
Have you been endlessly scrolling through sale pages in hopes of trying to find the buy that is saves you the most pennies? Well, as a team of professional beauty shoppers, we've made the Black Friday shopping experience easier than ever. We've put our bargain-hunting caps on and curated a list of the very best retailers offering top deals on Laura Geller.
- Amazon: Save up to 63% on Laura Geller's face and eye palettes, nourishing lipsticks, makeup brushes and more
- Editor's Pick: Bag a £51 discount on the Party in a Pinch 5 Piece Collection for a limited time only
- Laura Geller: Get up to a huge 75% off sitewide, including gift sets and the best-selling powder foundation - plus an extra 10% off with code CW10
- QVC: Nab savings of up to 56% off an array of Laura Geller beauty bundles and top buys
Our beauty team handpick the very best Laura Geller sale picks
After scouring the web with a fine-tooth comb, we've unearthed huge discounts of up to 72% off best-selling Laura Geller goods - from the brand's marbleized powder foundations to kits equipped with everything you need for an entire face of makeup.
Save a whopping 72% on this set that is equipped with everything you need to do a full face of makeup. Think, a powder foundation, two two versatile brushes, and three versatile palettes that host a lineup of eyeshadows, eyeliners, bronzers, setting powders, highlighters and cream lipsticks. Not to mention, a full face mirror and a magnifying mirror in one palette. What more could you need?
Enjoy a collection of Laura Geller favourites and save a huge 70%. Inside this burgundy storage bag you'll be treated to a marbelized foundation, a full face palette (with blush, bronzer, highlighter and eyeshadows), plus five professional makeup brushes.
Try the brand's sought-after marbelized powders with this Daily Routine set, which makes home to the best-selling foundation, blush and highlighter, plus a kabuki brush. What's more, it's currently marked down by 60%, from £105 to £42.
The brand's award-winning colour-correcting powder foundation, which is loved for its buildable coverage (without caking), is currently discounted by 40% in the Amazon Black Friday sales - meaning you can snap it up for less than £18.
Give your complexion a healthy flush of colour with Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush, a multi-dimensional powder that delivers a radiant pop of colour to the cheeks. Plus, it's currently on sale with 46% off - that's less than £14 for a limited time only.
Elevate your makeup routine thanks to the Party in a Pinch 5 Piece Collection, which includes the colour-correcting foundation, the exclusive Chalet Chic Palette of eyeshadows and blushers, a metallic lipstick, long-wearing eyeliner and mascara. Oh, and did we mention, you can now bag it for 57% less than its RRP?
Does Laura Geller have a Black Friday sale?
For Black Friday 2025, Laura Geller are offering a Cyber Week sale of up to 75% off (plus, an extra 10% off with code CW10) their array of formulas - when shopping with the brand directly.
Otherwise, you can also find amazing deals on the brand's lineup of products at a few other retailers, including Amazon and QVC. These retailers are currently offering up to 63% and 56% off, respectively, however they are also known to run discounts all year round too.
While we don't know how long these will be sticking around for, it's worth noting that Cyber Week ends on Monday 1st December 2025, so we'd recommend snapping up the deals before it's too late.
