We've spotted unmissable discounts of up to 75% off Laura Geller's best-selling makeup buys

From the best-selling powder foundation to impressive gift sets, these Cyber weekend deals are certainly not worth missing out on

If you've had your eye on the beauty landscape, you'll notice one brand that keeps popping up is Laura Geller.

Making home to some of the best powder foundations and best bronzers for mature skin, Laura Geller is the brand that everyone has been talking about on social media. Known for their marbleized pigment formulas, which make shade matching a breeze, shoppers have hailed the brand's product lineup for being perfect for mature skin - working to even skin tone with an airy-feeling finish, without looking cakey.

Laura Geller Deals: The Quick Links

Have you been endlessly scrolling through sale pages in hopes of trying to find the buy that is saves you the most pennies? Well, as a team of professional beauty shoppers, we've made the Black Friday shopping experience easier than ever. We've put our bargain-hunting caps on and curated a list of the very best retailers offering top deals on Laura Geller.

Our beauty team handpick the very best Laura Geller sale picks

After scouring the web with a fine-tooth comb, we've unearthed huge discounts of up to 72% off best-selling Laura Geller goods - from the brand's marbleized powder foundations to kits equipped with everything you need for an entire face of makeup.

Laura Geller RSVP Yes! Full Face Kit
Black Friday deal
Save 72% (£148)
Laura Geller RSVP Yes! Full Face Kit: was £205 now £57 at Laura Geller

Save a whopping 72% on this set that is equipped with everything you need to do a full face of makeup. Think, a powder foundation, two two versatile brushes, and three versatile palettes that host a lineup of eyeshadows, eyeliners, bronzers, setting powders, highlighters and cream lipsticks. Not to mention, a full face mirror and a magnifying mirror in one palette. What more could you need?

View Deal
Laura Geller Complete Baked Starter Kit
Black Friday deal
Save 70% (£195)
Laura Geller Complete Baked Starter Kit: was £280 now £85 at Laura Geller

Enjoy a collection of Laura Geller favourites and save a huge 70%. Inside this burgundy storage bag you'll be treated to a marbelized foundation, a full face palette (with blush, bronzer, highlighter and eyeshadows), plus five professional makeup brushes.

View Deal
Laura Geller Daily Routine: Natural Finish Full Face Kit
Black Friday deal
Save 60% (£63)
Laura Geller Daily Routine: Natural Finish Full Face Kit: was £105 now £42 at Laura Geller

Try the brand's sought-after marbelized powders with this Daily Routine set, which makes home to the best-selling foundation, blush and highlighter, plus a kabuki brush. What's more, it's currently marked down by 60%, from £105 to £42.

View Deal
Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Colour Correcting Powder Foundation
Black Friday deal
Save 40% (£12.04)
Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Colour Correcting Powder Foundation: was £30 now £17.96 at Amazon

The brand's award-winning colour-correcting powder foundation, which is loved for its buildable coverage (without caking), is currently discounted by 40% in the Amazon Black Friday sales - meaning you can snap it up for less than £18.

View Deal
Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush
Black Friday deal
Save 46% (£11.57)
Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush: was £25 now £13.43 at Amazon

Give your complexion a healthy flush of colour with Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush, a multi-dimensional powder that delivers a radiant pop of colour to the cheeks. Plus, it's currently on sale with 46% off - that's less than £14 for a limited time only.

View Deal
Laura Geller Party in a Pinch 5 Piece Collection
Black Friday deal
Save 57% (£51)
Laura Geller Party in a Pinch 5 Piece Collection: was £90 now £39 at QVC UK

Elevate your makeup routine thanks to the Party in a Pinch 5 Piece Collection, which includes the colour-correcting foundation, the exclusive Chalet Chic Palette of eyeshadows and blushers, a metallic lipstick, long-wearing eyeliner and mascara. Oh, and did we mention, you can now bag it for 57% less than its RRP?

View Deal

Does Laura Geller have a Black Friday sale?

For Black Friday 2025, Laura Geller are offering a Cyber Week sale of up to 75% off (plus, an extra 10% off with code CW10) their array of formulas - when shopping with the brand directly.

Otherwise, you can also find amazing deals on the brand's lineup of products at a few other retailers, including Amazon and QVC. These retailers are currently offering up to 63% and 56% off, respectively, however they are also known to run discounts all year round too.

While we don't know how long these will be sticking around for, it's worth noting that Cyber Week ends on Monday 1st December 2025, so we'd recommend snapping up the deals before it's too late.

