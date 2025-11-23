6 mood-boosting perfumes to lift your spirits and make winter feel less gloomy

Stuck in a scent rut? Our beauty editor swears by these fragrances to uplift and energise

collage of mood-boosting perfumes
By
published
Even the most positive people can find it difficult to be full of beans after the clocks change for winter. Other than booking a long-haul flight to somewhere sunny, the best antidote to glum moods and gloomy mornings is a mood-boosting perfume.

The best perfumes for women are the ones that take you somewhere – even better if they’re a long-lasting perfume. Take a whiff of the right notes and suddenly you’re not trudging to the station in the dark, laptop on your shoulder and umbrella in hand – you’re sunbathing on a tropical beach, waltzing through a forest, unwinding in a spa.

Does that sound like bliss? Step right this way. We’ve rounded up six of the best mood-boosting perfumes to brighten your day…

How mood-boosting perfume works

The power of smell is incredible. “Unlike our other senses, scent signals bypass the brain’s filter, the thalamus, and travel straight to the limbic system, the area that governs emotion, memory, and behaviour,” explains Paris-based perfumer and Granado partner Cécile Zarokian.

“This direct link means that a scent can instantly trigger emotional responses or vivid memories before we even have time to think. In short, we feel a scent first and then we process it.”

While there are some notes, like citrus (which you’ll find in Riviera perfumes) and neroli, that are mood-enhancing crowd-pleasers, fragrance is still incredibly subjective. We all have different memories, so what makes one person feel happy won’t necessarily spark joy for someone else.

“Over time, we form personal associations with certain smells,” says Zarokian. “They can remind us of someone we love, a place, a season. These emotional and learned responses together explain why perfume has such a profound and immediate impact on your mood.”

6 uplifting perfumes our beauty editor swears by

Which notes are uplifting?

According to Zarokian. “Particular notes positively influence our nervous system and emotional state. Citrus notes, like bergamot, lemon and grapefruit, are bright and vibrant, stimulating energy and optimism. Floral fragrance notes, such as jasmine, neroli and rose perfume, balance emotions, evoking feelings of joy or serenity. Green and herbal notes, including mint, basil and rosemary, are fresh and crisp, helping to cleanse the mind and sharpen focus.”

Like something with a bit more depth? Typically wintery woody notes, “like sandalwood, cedarwood and vetiver are warm and grounding, helping to reduce stress and promote calm.” If you prefer something more interesting, then “spicy notes such as cardamom, cinnamon and ginger are stimulating and invigorating – they awaken the senses and boost confidence.”

Do any scents negatively impact your mood?

“Yes, certain notes can negatively impact your mood, though it often depends on personal associations and sensitivity,” says Zarokian. “Fragrances that evoke negative memories can often trigger discomfort or stress rather than pleasure. Individual preference and context play a big role in whether a note is uplifting or draining.”

Someone who loves a cosy night in might love a fireside perfume, but someone who went through a big breakup on the 5th of November? Not so much.

Are there any scents that trigger dopamine?

Dopamine, the feel-good hormone and neurotransmitter, is “associated with pleasure, motivation and happiness,” according to Zarokian. “Some scents can stimulate the brain’s reward system to increase dopamine.” A good example is vanilla, which is “sweet and comforting, evoking warmth and safety and triggering dopamine release.”

Lavender, a scent typically associated with sleep aids and helping you to nod off, also helps dopamine levels rise. “It’s calming, balancing, and helps to reduce stress, which indirectly boosts dopamine,” adds Zarokian.

Jess Beech
Jess Beech

Jess Beech is an experienced fashion and beauty editor, with more than eight years experience in the publishing industry. She has written for woman&home, GoodtoKnow, Now, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Own and Chat, and is a former Deputy Fashion & Beauty Editor at Future PLC. A beauty obsessive, Jess has tried everything from cryotherapy to chemical peels (minus the Samantha in Sex and The City-worthy redness) and interviewed experts including Jo Malone and Trinny Woodall.

