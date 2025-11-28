When it comes to British brands championed by celebrities and fashion fans alike, you'd be hard pressed to find a label that is as universally loved as much as RIXO. Founded by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, this elegant and fashion-forward range has gone from strength to strength since launching back in 2015, and many key pieces have been worn by celebrities on the red carpet, at royal occasions and on the front row at fashion week events.

What makes RIXO so special? The whole collection has the rare ability to tick off key trends while also feeling very timeless, so you can invest in any of the designs now, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be wearing them on repeat for seasons, if not years to come.

There are so many chic options in the RIXO range, so it can be hard to narrow down just a few favourites, but you can find some wardrobe inspiration from the stars with our round up of the best celeb-approved buys below. Oh and did we mention that there's currently 25% off everything? Go, go go!

Shop The Celebrity Looks

Cat Deeley's Skirt

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley is a big fan of RIXO and often wears pieces while presenting 'This Morning'. The star wore the Clementina Silk Dress and the Abi Midi Dress in one week, and more recently Cat opted for this chocolate brown suede skirt which worked beautifully with her fine-knit roll neck.

RIXO Edwina Suede Midi Skirt £371 (was £495) at RIXO This real suede separate will work as a great base piece for your winter capsule wardrobe - team it with other seasonal hues like caramel, auburn and plum, or tick off the western trend with a cow print shirt and boots.

Hannah Waddingham's Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah wore this classic polka dot design to Silverstone over the summer and it was such a winning look for the occasion. The oversized ribbon tie at the neckline added some old-school romance to the midi length design, and the actress styled it perfectly with just heels and oversized sunglasses.

RIXO Eleanor Cotton Midi Dress £206 (was £275) at RIXO Polka dots truly never go out of style so you will be able to wear this frock to a winter wedding this year and then as one of the best wedding guest dresses in the summer without any worries about it feeling dated.

Kate Middleton's Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate has been spotted wearing RIXO many times over the years and took a particular shine to the Izzy Shirt Dress. The Royal wore it in the above gingery-hued spotted print back in 2022, as well as a swirly pink version while on tour in the Bahamas the same year. Sadly the exact prints that Kate opted for are no longer available, but you can recreate her look with the latest navy iteration of the frock below.

RIXO Izzy Shirt Dress £183 (was £245) at RIXO The fitted panel at the middle of this piece gives the classic shirt dress a fresh new spin that will accentuate your curves beautifully. Wear it with heels for a fancy do or keep it relaxed with your best white trainers.

Alison Hammond's Top

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Alison opted for the emerald green hued blouse while presenting 'This Morning' last month, and it was a winning look for daytime. The ditsy floral print combined with a pussybow neck tie gave it a soft and feminine vibe, and the star styled it beautifully with a black pleated skirt and shiny gold jewels.

RIXO Moss Silk Blouse £161 (was £215) at RIXO The loose fit and elasticated cuffs on the puffed sleeves create a relaxed and easy shape that will look great with faux leather like Alison's outfit or with your best barrel leg jeans and pumps.

Queen Camilla's Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Royal to champion this British clothing brand is Queen Camilla who used the Milana Rafia Bag to complete her outfits a couple of times over the summer. The woven accessory made a understated yet chic finishing touch to her patterned shift dress, that we really loved.

RIXO Milana Raffia Bag £108 (was £145) at RIXO The compact and timeless design of this raffia, top-handled bag means it will match up with most prints and colours well. It's one of those pieces that you can throw in your suitcase and use with every holiday outfit.

Emma Bunton's Suit

A post shared by Emma Lane Stylist (@emmalanestylist) A photo posted by on

The ex-Spice Girl wowed in some Instagram snaps earlier this month, and showed off this amazing black and white checked co-ord. The jacket and trouser combination gave a grown up take on girly gingham, and it looked fabulous layered over her fresh white shirt.

RIXO Xander Cotton-Blend Jacket £258 (was £345) at RIXO This fitted blazer looked incredible with the matching cotton trousers, but will look equally as chic when simply layered over a colour-pop tshirt and your favourite denim.

Kelly Brook's Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before heading into the jungle for 'I'm a Celeb' camp life, Kelly rocked this wow-worthy animal print dress on the red carpet. The fit and flare shape showed off the star's famous curves beautifully and her choice of shiny gold clutch added even more glamour to her patterned ensemble.

RIXO Meera Chiffon Gown £394 (was £525) at RIXO As well as making a statement with cheetah print, this luxe chiffon design also features a ruched middle and a flared skirt making it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy available right now.

Rachel Steven's T-shirt

A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens) A photo posted by on

Although it was only a glimpse of print, we instantly recognised Rachel's t-shirt to be one of the Zodiac t-shirts from the iconic brand. These star-sign covered tops are much more relaxed and low-key than most of the range and will work with just about any weekend wardrobe.

RIXO Ria Zodiac T-Shirt £56 (was £75) at RIXO Whatever your sign, showing it off with one of these relaxed jersey tops is a chic and easy look for off-duty. Tuck it in to your best wide-leg jeans and layer under an overshirt like the star or add some oomph by buddying it with a leopard print skirt and boots.

Kimberley Walsh's Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kimberley opted for this best-selling, multi-patterned piece while at a RIXO party in Central London a few weeks ago and the singer gave it her own stylish stamp with a classic black belt at her middle, and a pair of pointed black court shoes.

RIXO Meg Leopard Midi Dress £206 (was £275) at RIXO This patchwork inspired dress shows off two hero patterns - leopard print and monochrome spots. It has been a huge favourite amongst shoppers this year and will give any autumn capsule wardrobe an instant boost. It's a longer length piece but there's a petite version to fit shorter proportions too.

Jessica Alba's Dress

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

Just a few weeks ago, Jessica shared some pics on Instagram which showcased this amazing floral number by the much-loved label. The actress gave her button down frock a lovely 70s boho aesthetic by adding slouchy tan boots and a small quilted shoulder bag.

RIXO Novara Midi Dress £236 (was £315) at RIXO A palette of brown and red gives springtime-y blooms a cold-weather spin which makes this floaty design a winner all year round. Add a chunky cardigan right now and then wear it with just sandals once the weather warms.

This much-loved celebrity brand has some amazing, timeless pieces that are just waiting for your next occasion. With pieces up to a size 26, this inclusive fashion brand has earned a spot as one of the best British fashion brands, and while its prices reflect its designer-led style, Black Friday sales are the perfect time to treat yourself.

From timeless polka dots, to ever trending leopard print, these exact matches show just how versatile the brand is, and how easy its pieces are to style with existing wardrobe heroes.