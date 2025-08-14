Minnie Driver's chic two-piece swimwear is the figure-loving bikini to invest in right now
This beach-ready look is perfect for right now
Regardless of the latest swimwear trends for 2025, the time-old argument of one piece vs bikini is one that I revisit every summer when I'm compiling my holiday outfit ideas, and after seeing Minnie Driver's cool sporty black two-piece, I've been inspired to shop for a new bikini.
When it comes to swimwear for your body shape, there is something for everyone. Whether you're investing in Boden's swimwear or scrolling through the best swimwear on Amazon, you're bound to find a style that will have you feeling confident on the beach or by the pool.
The actress shared photos to her Instagram account showing her enjoying a beach day during a break from filming in Rome this summer and wearing a stylish combination from Left On Friday, a female-founded brand started by two former Lululemon employees, so you can guarantee that the fit is superb on these chic swimwear separates.
There's a bikini style for everyone
If you're anxious about wearing a bikini, Minnie Driver's style is the perfect cut to ease you in. The high-waisted bottoms are particularly flattering as they finish at the narrowest point of the torso, drawing the eye to this area while the block colour means the eye skims over your lower half.
The simple yet elegant Pool Days bikini top offers medium coverage, meaning you won't feel exposed on your top half either. With a chic squared off neckline, it's a great piece to slip under an oversized white shirt as an alternative to your best bras when you're on holiday, adding to its sporty nature.
For those with a bigger bust, fear not - Left On Friday has a whole range of chic bikini tops cut to support your chest without compromising on style. With slightly wider straps whose placement has been adjusted and extra supportive panelling, you'll feel great as you hit the sand.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
With a chic square neck line, this bikini top will frame your decolletage for a flattering beachside look. The sporty style is perfect for beach activities... or sun lounger lazing.
Swap your wide brim sun hat for a cool bucket hat like Minnie Driver's this summer. This style from French fashion brand Maje offers a cool update on classic raffia.
EXACT MATCH
High waisted bikini bottoms are a great option if you want the coverage of a swimsuit on your torso but the comfort of a bikini. Look for a style that finishes at your natural waist.
Swap your favourite black sandals for burgundy hues for a late summer look that nods to autumn's upcoming trends. Giving lookalike Birkenstock style, the two strap design is the sandal silhouette of the season. The earthy colour acts as a neutral making it a versatile addition.
EXACT MATCH
With a curvier frame than most cat-eye sunglasses, this style from Prada offers a softer take on this classic feminine silhouette that is flattering for all face shapes.
If you're looking for jewellery to invest in, a classic paperclip chain is a great way to elevate the simplest of outfits. Add it to a white tee to draw the eye up to your face.
Just like Minnie Driver, every year my default go-to swimwear has to be a black style for its chic and timeless appeal. So timeless, whether I am at home or abroad, add one to your summer capsule wardrobe and marvel at its versatility. Not just for the pool, slip it under summer outfits or team it with your favourite high street linen shirt and pair of shorts.
Wondering what to wear in the heat when you're on holiday? Sun protection is key, so don't forget some stylish accessories to finish your beach look. Take a tip from Minnie Driver and add a stylish sun hat if you're out in the sun. The actress' cool raffia bucket hat is a contemporary twist that will keep your head protected from the midday rays. It's important to shield your eyes too - Driver's Prada frames are a cool modern take on the classic cat-eye sunglasses trend 2025.
We spied a pair of cool burgundy two-strap sandals in Minnie's Instagram snaps, too - a pair of comfortable sandals is the perfect finishing touch to every chic beach look.
