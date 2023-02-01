How to style leather leggings - easy outfit combinations to wear on repeat
One of this season's must-have pieces, here's how to style leather leggings for every occasion
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Once you’ve mastered the art of how to style leather leggings, you’ll never look back. Incredibly chic and versatile with a rock’n’roll edge, leather leggings are the cool basic you didn't know you needed.
Ranked as one of the comfiest pieces in your closet, leggings have long been reserved for lazy Sundays and hitting the gym. But the figure-hugging legwear has come on leaps and bounds and the best leggings can now work for any occasion - be it the 9-5 or weekend brunch. Learning how to style leather leggings takes this traditionally sporty aesthetic to a whole new level. Thanks to the luxe leather or faux leather fabric, this style is easily as polished as a pair of smart black jeans and can be dressed up with a silky blouse and heels or offer extra polish to an oversized sweater ensemble.
“Leggings re-emerged as a wardrobe must-have during the pandemic, thanks to their coveted comfort and stretch. As we moved beyond lockdown life, our love for the humble legging remained, but with particular attention on the most glamorous of them all - the leather legging,” explains Farrah-May Archer Boadi, Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix UK (opens in new tab). “The beauty of leather leggings is that they are so versatile and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. One of my favorite ways to style the leggings is with an oversized roll neck jumper, a long wool coat in a matching hue and chunky trainers.”
How to style leather leggings - outfits chosen by a fashion editor
Whether you want to go vegan-friendly and opt for a faux leather pair or go for the real deal, leather leggings will make a worthy addition to any capsule wardrobe, and with comfort at their core, it’s likely that you’ll never want to take these beauties off.
While you might have nailed how to style leather pants, the key difference here is that leather leggings are always fitted, immediately requiring a different balance to an outfit.
If you’re looking to attempt a Sandy from Grease style transformation (the ultimate leather leggings inspiration) and introduce a pair of leather leggings to your wardrobe essentials, we’ve got all the leather legging outfit combinations you need to get you started.
1. How to style leather leggings with an oversized sweater
Leather leggings are figure-hugging in nature which means when it comes to how to style leather leggings you can go the complete opposite on your top-half and look to oversized fits to help balance proportions. Lean into that laid-back look and style your leather leggings with an oversized sweater for a sporty weekend look. Feel free to add a pop of color here to tap into the dopamine dressing, or keep it tonal and stick to cool creams and whites for a more pared-back vibe. Add a slogan sweat for extra character or introduce texture and look to chunky cable knits or the best cashmere sweaters for added indulgence.
RRP: $198 / £140 | One of the most classic items you can buy, a stripy sweater is a minimalist capsule wardrobe hero, helping you nail that effortless Parisian style. Crafted from 100% merino wool in an oversized fit, this sweater is both cozy and chic.
RRP: $699 / £349 | These real leather leggings have plenty of stretch for added comfort and the high-rise waistband helps to contour a midriff too. Finishing at the ankle, they’re a stylish switch-up for those who usually wear the best petite jeans.
RRP: $205.02 / £165 | Every closet needs a pair of the best white trainers and this sleek design gets our vote. The metallic accents give them an extra luxe touch, working well with the leather, while the cushioned footbed ensures 24/7 comfort.
2. How to style leather leggings with a shirt
If you want to make your leather leggings work for the 9-5, bring some relaxed tailoring to the mix. One of the biggest fashion trends 2023, while tightly nipped-in blazers are out, more oversized, less restrictive cuts are a must for your workwear wardrobe this season.
A crisp white boyfriend-style shirt or a classic striped oversized shirt will work like a charm. You can add volume to your top half with directional puff sleeves and frill and ruffle details as well. Relaxed-fit and boxy shirts can be given extra structure with a half-tuck - where you just tuck in the front to your leggings to highlight your waistline, and it helps avoid any bulk from the shirt too. Complete the look with the best trench coats in a timeless camel or khaki hue and a pair of sleek loafers for an androgynous edge.
RRP: $45.90 / £29.99 | This oversized shirt helps you master that ‘borrowed from the boys’ look and is the perfect match to skin-tight leather leggings. It has a dipped back hem, covering your bum and thighs, while the striped print keeps it classic.
RRP: $499 / £299 | All Saints are pros at top-notch leather pieces and these leggings are no exception. Crafted from buttery-soft leather, with a high-waisted design, finish the look with one of All Saints' leather jackets - a truly coveted piece.
RRP: $63 / £59 | The best loafers are having a moment and are ideal for nailing smart-casual outfit ideas. In a classic silhouette with signature gold metal hardware, when it comes to how to style loafers, they work with leather leggings and dresses.
3. How to style leather leggings with a dress
Wondering how to style leather leggings with a dress? Not only will leather leggings provide an extra layer of warmth when worn with a dress but they can give floaty frocks a tougher edge too. Take inspiration from the style set and opt for one of the best shirt dresses. Leave a few of the bottom buttons undone to show off your leggings. Denim and leather make for one cool combo so try a denim shirt dress - you can go shorter on the hem too as the leggings will offer extra thigh and leg coverage. Or team with other wintery textures such as suede and velvet for added interest.
"Although not the most obvious choice, you can also style leather leggings with dresses of all lengths and styles. Try layering a mini dress over leather leggings and add some chunky boots for a grungy feel, or opt for a button-down maxi dress, pop on a waist belt, and open the buttons below your waist to show off the leggings and create some movement in the skirt,” says Farrah-May.
Add feminine flourishes and finish with a pair of sweet Mary-Janes - one of the top shoe trends 2023.
RRP: $68.99 / £39.50 | A versatile wardrobe piece, this denim dress is a year-round winner. The long sleeves offset the shorter hem and the button-up design makes it easy to layer. Add one of the best designer belts for extra definition on the waist.
RRP: $1,400 / £1,295 | The stirrup detail gives these leather leggings that aprés ski edge as well as helping them stay put. Featuring a side zip detail for an extra dose of moto-chic, try pairing these with your best knee high boots for a directional feel.
RRP: $135 / £129 | The school shoe fave has been given a cool makeover with this multi-buckle design for a grown-up feel. The square toe adds to the contemporary look and the block heel makes them easy-to-wear from AM-PM, keeping you comfortable.
4. How to style leather leggings with a blazer
The styling powers of the best blazer know no bounds and just like your trusty jacket and jeans combo, a tailored iteration looks equally as chic when looking for new ways to style leather leggings.
“If you want to create a smarter look for work, try teaming the leggings with a white tee or blouse, layer over a check or dogtooth blazer and pop on some loafers. You can opt for a plain black blazer here for a chic, minimalist finish, but patterns and textures in the blazer will help to add some depth to the look,” says Farrah-May.
Once again, when working out how to style leather leggings, an oversized or longline blazer works best, helping to complement the slim-fit bottom half by adding a little more volume to your top. Keep the rest of your outfit simple and let this power pairing work its sartorial magic. Just add the best t-shirt or an elegant cami for more of an evening look and finish with some sleek mules.
RRP: $495 / £295 | This boyfriend blazer features a classic houndstooth print and is crafted from a recycled wool and EcoVero viscose blend for added sustainable credentials. Wear open for a relaxed feel that streamlines your silhouette.
RRP: $995 / £935 | For a softer take on how to style leather leggings, swap classic black for a brown pair. Just as wearable, these are made from supple leather and feature a comfortable elasticated waist. Pair with other soft neutral tones, such as cream.
5. How to style leather leggings with knee high boots
Styling leather leggings with knee-high boots is an absolute dream thanks to their skin-tight nature making them a breeze to tuck into boots, making knee-highs one of the best shoes to wear with leggings. When it comes to how to style knee-high boots with leather leggings, stick to black leather leggings and coordinating black knee-high boots if you want the transition to look seamless as this will give you a serious leg-lengthening boost. A super wearable day-to-night look, add a sequin cami for an instantly party-ready feel.
RRP: $475 / £349 | Easy to dress up or down, these soft leather leggings have a wide elasticated waistband for added comfort. A key style piece for AM to PM dressing, they're available in black, gray and a dark brown, ensuring there's a pair for occasion.
RRP: $260 / £185 | Sometimes less is more, and these understated yet stylish knee-high boots will be a pair you reach for time and time again. The zip makes them easy to slip on and off and there’s a chunky low heel for a stompy, on-trend feel.
RRP: $160 / £98 | A classic white shirt is an easy way to add polish to your leggings and thanks to its relaxed silhouette, this cotton poplin design can be worn casually with leather leggings or skinny jeans or formally with a suit, ensuring plenty of wear.
6. How to style leather leggings for evening
Wondering what to wear for a first date? Or want to up your game when it comes to Valentine's Day outfit ideas? For date-night looks and dinner parties, when you wear a pair of sleek leather leggings you can go all-out with your top half as there's no chance of being overdressed here thanks to the casual appeal of the leggings. This means you can max out on sparkly sequins, bold colors, and statement ruffles. Play with textures and look to the best blazers in plush velvet and silky blouses for added indulgence. An all-black leggings outfit is equally powerful and will make your outfit look seamless, so try a black puff-sleeve blouse, barely there sandals and finish with lashings of silver jewelry.
RRP: £95 / $129 | This über feminine blouse provides the perfect contrast to tough leather leggings. The ruffle detailing adds a dose of romance to your ensemble, while the floral print guarantees you’ll be wearing this blouse from spring through summer.
RRP: $98 / £89 | A bestseller, there’s a lot of hype for these leggings and our Spanx faux leather leggings review explains just why everyone is so obsessed with this style. Usually relied upon for the best shapewear, these leggings provide an equally flattering fit.
RRP: $1,1162 / £930 | These pretty pumps feature lots of high-end finishes from the clear structural heel to the pretty silver embellishment. One of the best designer heels for the season ahead, this jewel-fronted design will lift the simplest of looks.
7. How to style leather leggings as loungewear
Despite veering on the smarter side, leather leggings still work as nature intended for all leggings - for lounging around, be that at home or for casual weekends with friends. Keep the rest of your outfit more on the relaxed and slouchy side, such as your best hoodie or sweater to tap into that cozy feeling. Thanks to the luxe leather fabrication your look will feel put together no matter what, so just throw on one of the best puffer jackets and finish with some chunky dad trainers for a modern look.
RRP: $148 / £120 | Masters of premium leisurewear, one of the best fleeces for women is guaranteed to keep you toasty. We love the bold green hue, tapping into the fashion color trends 2023. It's perfect for adding a pop of color to black leather leggings.
RRP: $24.99 / £17.99 | If you’re looking for a bargain buy, look no further than these bestsellers from Scandinavian clothing brand H&M. Made from faux leather, they’re just as good as real leather versions with a comfy waistband and high shine finish.
RRP: $137 / £110 | You can never have enough white trainers and the animal print accents give these an extra fierce touch. They have a chunky aesthetic with a platform heel for added height, offering a sporty finish to polished leather leggings outfits.
What type of shirt goes with leather leggings?
To solve what shirt to wear with leather leggings, opt for a slightly more relaxed fit, tunic-length shirt. This adds a cool and androgynous feel to your ensemble, and as a wardrobe classic, it will give new life to classic white and striped styles. The more casual fit should resemble a short shirt dress, and you can even leave a few of the lower buttons undone to show off more of your leggings.
How do you style leather leggings over 50?
Looking to boost an over 50s capsule wardrobe? A pair of legging leathers is a great addition to your repertoire. The leather adds instant sophistication to any look, while the stretchy fit offers supreme comfort all day long. For the coolest way to wear leather leggings, invest in real leather leggings as these will work with your core temperature, rather than overheating you as some faux leather leggings styles can do.
For maximum style, opt for slightly longer, tunic-length tops and shirts for great leather legging looks that still feel sophisticated. Slip on some loafers, mules or ballet pumps to add an elegant finish.
Charlie is the Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own.
She bagged her first magazine job in 2009 and has previously written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. Over the years Charlie has embraced anything that was thrown at her from styling celebrities to testing out the best jeans on the high street to writing about must-have beauty buys.
With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
-
-
Kate Middleton reveals the cliched Valentine's Day tradition Prince William avoids
While visiting Leeds on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales revealed that Prince William avoids this Valentine's Day tradition
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Queen Camilla recreates iconic photo of Prince Philip as she undertakes royal first
Queen Camilla recreated a special snap of the Duke of Edinburgh during her inaugural visit as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards
By Emma Shacklock • Published