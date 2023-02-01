How to style leather leggings - easy outfit combinations to wear on repeat

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Once you’ve mastered the art of how to style leather leggings, you’ll never look back. Incredibly chic and versatile with a rock’n’roll edge, leather leggings are the cool basic you didn't know you needed.

Ranked as one of the comfiest pieces in your closet, leggings have long been reserved for lazy Sundays and hitting the gym. But the figure-hugging legwear has come on leaps and bounds and the best leggings can now work for any occasion - be it the 9-5 or weekend brunch. Learning how to style leather leggings takes this traditionally sporty aesthetic to a whole new level. Thanks to the luxe leather or faux leather fabric, this style is easily as polished as a pair of smart black jeans and can be dressed up with a silky blouse and heels or offer extra polish to an oversized sweater ensemble.

“Leggings re-emerged as a wardrobe must-have during the pandemic, thanks to their coveted comfort and stretch. As we moved beyond lockdown life, our love for the humble legging remained, but with particular attention on the most glamorous of them all - the leather legging,” explains Farrah-May Archer Boadi, Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix UK (opens in new tab). “The beauty of leather leggings is that they are so versatile and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. One of my favorite ways to style the leggings is with an oversized roll neck jumper, a long wool coat in a matching hue and chunky trainers.”

How to style leather leggings - outfits chosen by a fashion editor

Whether you want to go vegan-friendly and opt for a faux leather pair or go for the real deal, leather leggings will make a worthy addition to any capsule wardrobe, and with comfort at their core, it’s likely that you’ll never want to take these beauties off.

While you might have nailed how to style leather pants, the key difference here is that leather leggings are always fitted, immediately requiring a different balance to an outfit.

If you’re looking to attempt a Sandy from Grease style transformation (the ultimate leather leggings inspiration) and introduce a pair of leather leggings to your wardrobe essentials, we’ve got all the leather legging outfit combinations you need to get you started.

1. How to style leather leggings with an oversized sweater

(Image credit: Getty)

Leather leggings are figure-hugging in nature which means when it comes to how to style leather leggings you can go the complete opposite on your top-half and look to oversized fits to help balance proportions. Lean into that laid-back look and style your leather leggings with an oversized sweater for a sporty weekend look. Feel free to add a pop of color here to tap into the dopamine dressing, or keep it tonal and stick to cool creams and whites for a more pared-back vibe. Add a slogan sweat for extra character or introduce texture and look to chunky cable knits or the best cashmere sweaters for added indulgence.

2. How to style leather leggings with a shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

If you want to make your leather leggings work for the 9-5, bring some relaxed tailoring to the mix. One of the biggest fashion trends 2023, while tightly nipped-in blazers are out, more oversized, less restrictive cuts are a must for your workwear wardrobe this season.

A crisp white boyfriend-style shirt or a classic striped oversized shirt will work like a charm. You can add volume to your top half with directional puff sleeves and frill and ruffle details as well. Relaxed-fit and boxy shirts can be given extra structure with a half-tuck - where you just tuck in the front to your leggings to highlight your waistline, and it helps avoid any bulk from the shirt too. Complete the look with the best trench coats in a timeless camel or khaki hue and a pair of sleek loafers for an androgynous edge.

3. How to style leather leggings with a dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Wondering how to style leather leggings with a dress? Not only will leather leggings provide an extra layer of warmth when worn with a dress but they can give floaty frocks a tougher edge too. Take inspiration from the style set and opt for one of the best shirt dresses. Leave a few of the bottom buttons undone to show off your leggings. Denim and leather make for one cool combo so try a denim shirt dress - you can go shorter on the hem too as the leggings will offer extra thigh and leg coverage. Or team with other wintery textures such as suede and velvet for added interest.

"Although not the most obvious choice, you can also style leather leggings with dresses of all lengths and styles. Try layering a mini dress over leather leggings and add some chunky boots for a grungy feel, or opt for a button-down maxi dress, pop on a waist belt, and open the buttons below your waist to show off the leggings and create some movement in the skirt,” says Farrah-May.

Add feminine flourishes and finish with a pair of sweet Mary-Janes - one of the top shoe trends 2023.

(opens in new tab) Marks & Spencer Denim Knee Length Shirt Dress View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $68.99 / £39.50 | A versatile wardrobe piece, this denim dress is a year-round winner. The long sleeves offset the shorter hem and the button-up design makes it easy to layer. Add one of the best designer belts for extra definition on the waist. (opens in new tab) Bogner Jumi-L Paneled Leather Stirrup Ski Pants View at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,400 / £1,295 | The stirrup detail gives these leather leggings that aprés ski edge as well as helping them stay put. Featuring a side zip detail for an extra dose of moto-chic, try pairing these with your best knee high boots for a directional feel. (opens in new tab) KG Kurt Geiger Amelia Faux-Leather Heels View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) RRP: $135 / £129 | The school shoe fave has been given a cool makeover with this multi-buckle design for a grown-up feel. The square toe adds to the contemporary look and the block heel makes them easy-to-wear from AM-PM, keeping you comfortable.

4. How to style leather leggings with a blazer

(Image credit: Getty)

The styling powers of the best blazer know no bounds and just like your trusty jacket and jeans combo, a tailored iteration looks equally as chic when looking for new ways to style leather leggings.

“If you want to create a smarter look for work, try teaming the leggings with a white tee or blouse, layer over a check or dogtooth blazer and pop on some loafers. You can opt for a plain black blazer here for a chic, minimalist finish, but patterns and textures in the blazer will help to add some depth to the look,” says Farrah-May.

Once again, when working out how to style leather leggings, an oversized or longline blazer works best, helping to complement the slim-fit bottom half by adding a little more volume to your top. Keep the rest of your outfit simple and let this power pairing work its sartorial magic. Just add the best t-shirt or an elegant cami for more of an evening look and finish with some sleek mules.

(opens in new tab) Me + Em Houndstooth Blazer View at Me + Em (opens in new tab) RRP: $495 / £295 | This boyfriend blazer features a classic houndstooth print and is crafted from a recycled wool and EcoVero viscose blend for added sustainable credentials. Wear open for a relaxed feel that streamlines your silhouette. (opens in new tab) Theory Adbelle Leather Leggings View at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) RRP: $995 / £935 | For a softer take on how to style leather leggings, swap classic black for a brown pair. Just as wearable, these are made from supple leather and feature a comfortable elasticated waist. Pair with other soft neutral tones, such as cream. (opens in new tab) J Crew The Organic Cotton Crew Tee View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $30 / £29 | Elevate your basics with this crew neck tee crafted from a lightweight and breathable organic cotton. Available in seven muted hues, they’re the perfect building block to a sleek, minimalist capsule wardrobe, all year through.

5. How to style leather leggings with knee high boots

(Image credit: Getty)

Styling leather leggings with knee-high boots is an absolute dream thanks to their skin-tight nature making them a breeze to tuck into boots, making knee-highs one of the best shoes to wear with leggings. When it comes to how to style knee-high boots with leather leggings, stick to black leather leggings and coordinating black knee-high boots if you want the transition to look seamless as this will give you a serious leg-lengthening boost. A super wearable day-to-night look, add a sequin cami for an instantly party-ready feel.

(opens in new tab) Hush Leather Leggings in Black View at Hush (opens in new tab) RRP: $475 / £349 | Easy to dress up or down, these soft leather leggings have a wide elasticated waistband for added comfort. A key style piece for AM to PM dressing, they're available in black, gray and a dark brown, ensuring there's a pair for occasion. (opens in new tab) Dune London Treasured Boots View at Dune (opens in new tab) RRP: $260 / £185 | Sometimes less is more, and these understated yet stylish knee-high boots will be a pair you reach for time and time again. The zip makes them easy to slip on and off and there’s a chunky low heel for a stompy, on-trend feel. (opens in new tab) Reiss Jenny Cotton Poplin Shirt View at Reiss (opens in new tab) RRP: $160 / £98 | A classic white shirt is an easy way to add polish to your leggings and thanks to its relaxed silhouette, this cotton poplin design can be worn casually with leather leggings or skinny jeans or formally with a suit, ensuring plenty of wear.

6. How to style leather leggings for evening

(Image credit: Getty)

Wondering what to wear for a first date? Or want to up your game when it comes to Valentine's Day outfit ideas? For date-night looks and dinner parties, when you wear a pair of sleek leather leggings you can go all-out with your top half as there's no chance of being overdressed here thanks to the casual appeal of the leggings. This means you can max out on sparkly sequins, bold colors, and statement ruffles. Play with textures and look to the best blazers in plush velvet and silky blouses for added indulgence. An all-black leggings outfit is equally powerful and will make your outfit look seamless, so try a black puff-sleeve blouse, barely there sandals and finish with lashings of silver jewelry.

7. How to style leather leggings as loungewear

(Image credit: Getty)

Despite veering on the smarter side, leather leggings still work as nature intended for all leggings - for lounging around, be that at home or for casual weekends with friends. Keep the rest of your outfit more on the relaxed and slouchy side, such as your best hoodie or sweater to tap into that cozy feeling. Thanks to the luxe leather fabrication your look will feel put together no matter what, so just throw on one of the best puffer jackets and finish with some chunky dad trainers for a modern look.

What type of shirt goes with leather leggings?

To solve what shirt to wear with leather leggings, opt for a slightly more relaxed fit, tunic-length shirt. This adds a cool and androgynous feel to your ensemble, and as a wardrobe classic, it will give new life to classic white and striped styles. The more casual fit should resemble a short shirt dress, and you can even leave a few of the lower buttons undone to show off more of your leggings.

How do you style leather leggings over 50?

Looking to boost an over 50s capsule wardrobe? A pair of legging leathers is a great addition to your repertoire. The leather adds instant sophistication to any look, while the stretchy fit offers supreme comfort all day long. For the coolest way to wear leather leggings, invest in real leather leggings as these will work with your core temperature, rather than overheating you as some faux leather leggings styles can do.

For maximum style, opt for slightly longer, tunic-length tops and shirts for great leather legging looks that still feel sophisticated. Slip on some loafers, mules or ballet pumps to add an elegant finish.