Sarah Jessica confirms UGG Tazz slippers are a cold weather styling must-have
Parker styled them with a baby pink coat, a gingham top, and lightwash jeans
Sarah Jessica Parker has long been a loyal fan of UGG – her affinity for the cosy footwear brand goes back to the Noughties, so we look to her to declare the official start of UGG season.
Last Thursday, SJP was spotted wearing UGG Tazz mules in New York, which can only mean one thing: cosy season has officially begun. In the early 00s, Parker was spotted wearing the classic UGG boots almost every winter, proof that these shearling-lined beauties have staying power. However, this season she's swapped out the classic UGG boot style for some of the best slippers, the Tazz mules.
Recently, she even collaborated with UGG and declared on Instagram, "Iconic in 2009, iconic in 2025", reflecting the staying power that UGGs have. If you're looking for new autumn outfit ideas or some on-trend footwear for your autumn capsule wardrobe, it's worth browsing the UGG sale for this style.
Parker perfectly reveals how to style UGGs, pairing the slip-on style with turned-up straight-leg jeans, the sweetest red gingham top, and a baby pink coat that reflects one of the most unexpected autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025.
The UGG Tazz mules are a new, platform version of their classic Tasman design. They feature an embroidered red trim, are shearling-lined, and are even water-resistant.
If you're looking for UGG alternatives, these slippers have plenty of five-star reviews. They feature strikingly similar detailing around the ankle and the same cosy slip-on design.
Firmly on my autumn wishlist, this gingham blouse will complete your jeans and a blazer outfits this season and the next. Tuck into high-waisted denim styles and finish the look with some heeled ankle boots.
These high-waisted jeans have a slim fit and a cropped cut that finishes just above the ankle. Style these with a pair of UGGs and one of the latest coat trends 2025 for an autumn-ready look.
Her UGG slippers feature the iconic red stitched detail, which pairs perfectly with the red gingham blouse. We love her choice of lightwash jeans too, and she's cleverly rolled them up to highlight the low-cut silhouette of her mules, making the slip-on shoes the focal point of the look.
UGGs are certainly one of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 worth investing in. Not only can you wear them outdoors with your favourite denim, but of course, you can wear them as slippers to keep cosy at home too.
