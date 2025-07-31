Michelle Yeoh's stylish all-black outfit is making us want to bring back this workwear classic
Michelle Yeoh makes a bid to bring back this sharply tailored two-piece
It can be a struggle to keep finding new, stylish outfit ideas for the office, but Michelle Yeoh's timeless look at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris is making us want to bring back a tailoring classic.
While the last few seasons have seen a resurgence in women's trouser suits alongside a renewed interest in waistcoats, we're calling it - this autumn, we can't wait for the return of the skirt suit.
If you're looking for a way to instantly feel pulled together for an important meeting or social occasion, the timeless elegance of a matching suit jacket and pencil skirt can't be faulted. Add a pair of high heels or your best knee-high boots for a look that exudes confidence and authority.
IT'S TIME TO GO BACK TO BLACK
We love how Michelle Yeoh has teamed her sculptural jacket and slim-fitting skirt from Balenciaga with slicked-back hair and elegant accessories. Her oversized diamond stud earrings and double strand pearl necklace highlight two of the key jewellery trends for 2025, while the oversized sunglasses not only shield her eyes from the summer sun but also make a nod to the sunglasses trends of 2025.
By adding a belt to her suit jacket, Michelle Yeoh has further enhanced the sculptural cut of her jacket, cinching her waist to create an hourglass-like silhouette. Not only does this streamline her look, but it adds a chic touch to her outfit, counterbalancing the bold shoulders of the jacket, giving it a modern twist.
This style tip is an excellent one to follow if you want to add curves or definition to your shape. Seek out jackets that have a belted detail or add a slim belt in the same colour as your jacket. This will allow the eye to continue travelling down the body uninterrupted, creating a slick silhouette.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
Razor sharp high heels complement the structured look of a contemporary skirt suit - Balenciaga's knife pumps are a modern classic that won't age.
EXACT MATCH
The oversized sunglasses trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so why not invest in a pair just like Yeoh's classic cat's eye-inspired style from Balenciaga.
Diamonds might be a girl's best friend but these crystal homages from Jennifer Behr are an affordable jewellery take on Michelle Yeoh's oversized studding earrings.
The beauty of a skirt suit is that it can be worn in multiple ways by styling each piece individually, meaning that you're getting a better return on the cost-per-wear. If you're wondering how to style wide leg jeans to create new smart casual outfit, a blazer or fitted jacket will instantly update your look, particularly a belted style that will balance the voluminous bottom half of your outfit.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
And that's not all - the skirt can easily be worn with your favourite silk blouse or a white t-shirt for a more casual look on dressed-down days, or pair it with a silky camisole and heels for an elegant date night outfit. With a love of tailoring set to continue into the new season, swap trousers for skirts and give that suited and booted look a feminine finish.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.