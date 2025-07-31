Michelle Yeoh's stylish all-black outfit is making us want to bring back this workwear classic

It can be a struggle to keep finding new, stylish outfit ideas for the office, but Michelle Yeoh's timeless look at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris is making us want to bring back a tailoring classic.

While the last few seasons have seen a resurgence in women's trouser suits alongside a renewed interest in waistcoats, we're calling it - this autumn, we can't wait for the return of the skirt suit.

If you're looking for a way to instantly feel pulled together for an important meeting or social occasion, the timeless elegance of a matching suit jacket and pencil skirt can't be faulted. Add a pair of high heels or your best knee-high boots for a look that exudes confidence and authority.

IT'S TIME TO GO BACK TO BLACK

We love how Michelle Yeoh has teamed her sculptural jacket and slim-fitting skirt from Balenciaga with slicked-back hair and elegant accessories. Her oversized diamond stud earrings and double strand pearl necklace highlight two of the key jewellery trends for 2025, while the oversized sunglasses not only shield her eyes from the summer sun but also make a nod to the sunglasses trends of 2025.

By adding a belt to her suit jacket, Michelle Yeoh has further enhanced the sculptural cut of her jacket, cinching her waist to create an hourglass-like silhouette. Not only does this streamline her look, but it adds a chic touch to her outfit, counterbalancing the bold shoulders of the jacket, giving it a modern twist.

This style tip is an excellent one to follow if you want to add curves or definition to your shape. Seek out jackets that have a belted detail or add a slim belt in the same colour as your jacket. This will allow the eye to continue travelling down the body uninterrupted, creating a slick silhouette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

The beauty of a skirt suit is that it can be worn in multiple ways by styling each piece individually, meaning that you're getting a better return on the cost-per-wear. If you're wondering how to style wide leg jeans to create new smart casual outfit, a blazer or fitted jacket will instantly update your look, particularly a belted style that will balance the voluminous bottom half of your outfit.

And that's not all - the skirt can easily be worn with your favourite silk blouse or a white t-shirt for a more casual look on dressed-down days, or pair it with a silky camisole and heels for an elegant date night outfit. With a love of tailoring set to continue into the new season, swap trousers for skirts and give that suited and booted look a feminine finish.