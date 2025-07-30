Anne Hathaway's latest, The Devil Wears Prada 2, denim look is the perfect replacement for a jeans and a nice top formula

Ever since the news broke that The Devil Wears Prada cast had been spotted filming on the streets of New York, we've been following Anne Hathaway's sequel wardrobe for style tips. From a sharply tailored women's trouser suit in classic pinstripe to this dark blue denim jumpsuit, we're taking notes, because Andy Sachs is going to be influencing all of our wardrobes for months to come.

Taking inspiration from Hathaway's latest look, the actress was spotted on set wearing a cool denim maxi skirt, white tank top and black waistcoat, a look that tapped effortlessly into multiple spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.

A great alternative to your most comfortable jeans, denim maxi skirts often end up on the periphery of fashion, but if Andy Sachs has anything to do with it, this floor-sweeping style is set to swish back in, to take up its rightful spot in our wardrobe. A cooler option to jeans in warm weather, this breezy but stylish skirt can be dressed up or down with ease.

When it comes to the denim trends for 2025, a jean fabric skirt is once again back on the agenda. While they're never quite as popular as your best jeans, denim skirts have continued to grow in popularity, making them an easy silhouette to buy on the high street.

Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, was spotted out in New York in a timeless combination of a blue denim skirt and white tank top. This classic pairing was up-styled with a directional waistcoat, worn open over the top, creating a chic, smart casual outfit.

Striding along the sidewalks, Anne Hathaway looked effortlessly cool in the simple yet chic summer outfit. However, a denim skirt isn't just for warm weather months. This style is a super versatile piece to have in your wardrobe, that will look just as cool with a chunky sweater in the winter months and can be dressed down with a pair of the best white trainers or smartened up with a pair of heels for a more bohemian, 70s feel.

Shop the look

We might not be ready to sacrifice our favourite barrel-legged jeans just yet, seeing Anne Hathaway style out a denim skirt has certainly got us reconsidering the fashion formula of jeans and a nice top. Finishing her look with trending Dad sandals (Chanel ones, of course) and a directional waistcoat, this look was a strong reminder about just how pivotal denim is in a modern smart casual wardrobe. A building block to so many outfits, adding new silhouettes to staple denim can deliver a speedy wardrobe refresh.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 won't be hitting screens until the 1st of May 2026, but we already can't wait to see more of Andy Sachs' iconic outfits as the sidewalks of New York turn into a catwalk for Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and the rest of the cast.

It may have all started with an incredible bohemian Gabriela Hearst Mondrian-inspired patchwork dress, but we get the feeling that we're going to see a slew of incredible looks over the coming months. The devil may work hard, but the costume department on The Devil Wears Prada 2 definitely work harder.