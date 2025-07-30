Anne Hathaway's latest, The Devil Wears Prada 2, denim look is the perfect replacement for a jeans and a nice top formula

Bored of your jeans? Andy Sachs suggests updating your denim staples with this modern twist

Anne Hathaway on set for Devil Wears Prada 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Antonia Kraskowski
By
published
News

Ever since the news broke that The Devil Wears Prada cast had been spotted filming on the streets of New York, we've been following Anne Hathaway's sequel wardrobe for style tips. From a sharply tailored women's trouser suit in classic pinstripe to this dark blue denim jumpsuit, we're taking notes, because Andy Sachs is going to be influencing all of our wardrobes for months to come.

Taking inspiration from Hathaway's latest look, the actress was spotted on set wearing a cool denim maxi skirt, white tank top and black waistcoat, a look that tapped effortlessly into multiple spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.

A great alternative to your most comfortable jeans, denim maxi skirts often end up on the periphery of fashion, but if Andy Sachs has anything to do with it, this floor-sweeping style is set to swish back in, to take up its rightful spot in our wardrobe. A cooler option to jeans in warm weather, this breezy but stylish skirt can be dressed up or down with ease.

TRY THIS TRUE BLUE DENIM OUTFIT UPDATE

When it comes to the denim trends for 2025, a jean fabric skirt is once again back on the agenda. While they're never quite as popular as your best jeans, denim skirts have continued to grow in popularity, making them an easy silhouette to buy on the high street.

Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, was spotted out in New York in a timeless combination of a blue denim skirt and white tank top. This classic pairing was up-styled with a directional waistcoat, worn open over the top, creating a chic, smart casual outfit.

Striding along the sidewalks, Anne Hathaway looked effortlessly cool in the simple yet chic summer outfit. However, a denim skirt isn't just for warm weather months. This style is a super versatile piece to have in your wardrobe, that will look just as cool with a chunky sweater in the winter months and can be dressed down with a pair of the best white trainers or smartened up with a pair of heels for a more bohemian, 70s feel.

Anne Hathaway wearing a denim skirt, white tank top and waistcoat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

agolde denim maxi skirtEXACT MATCH
Agolde
Della Denim Midi Skirt

In a cool light wash, you won't regret snapping up this denim maxi skirt, it'll work in your summer capsule wardrobe now and with a grey sweatshirt later as we move into autumn.

white ribbed tank top, H&M
H&M
White Ribbed Tank Top

A classic white tank top is the basis of some of our favourite summer outfit ideas - it's a marriage made in style heaven when paired with denim.

Tory Burch black leather sports sandals
Tory Burch
Kira Platform Sport Sandal

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to Chanel Dad Sandals, this pair from Tory Burch are a fraction of the price but don't sacrifice in the style stakes.

black The Frankie Shop waistcoat
The Frankie Shop
Melrose Black Single Breasted Waistcoat

Waistcoats continue to be a spring/summer 2025 favourite and are a great way to instantly add polish to an outfit, pulling together an otherwise casual look.

LGR black khartoum sunglassesEXACT MATCH
L.G.R.
Khartoum Black Acetate Sunglasses

These cool 90s-inspired sunglasses from L.G.R. are a stylistic cross between cat's eye and octagonal frames, ticking two sunglasses trends 2025 in one go.

Missoma x Harris Reed serpent ring, gold
Missoma x Harris Reed
18K Gold Plated Serpent Ring

While many of us can only dream of Andy's Bvlgari Viper ring, we love this similar serpent style from Harris Reed's collaboration with cool girl favourite Missoma, an affordable jewellery style that looks so expensive.

We might not be ready to sacrifice our favourite barrel-legged jeans just yet, seeing Anne Hathaway style out a denim skirt has certainly got us reconsidering the fashion formula of jeans and a nice top. Finishing her look with trending Dad sandals (Chanel ones, of course) and a directional waistcoat, this look was a strong reminder about just how pivotal denim is in a modern smart casual wardrobe. A building block to so many outfits, adding new silhouettes to staple denim can deliver a speedy wardrobe refresh.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 won't be hitting screens until the 1st of May 2026, but we already can't wait to see more of Andy Sachs' iconic outfits as the sidewalks of New York turn into a catwalk for Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and the rest of the cast.

It may have all started with an incredible bohemian Gabriela Hearst Mondrian-inspired patchwork dress, but we get the feeling that we're going to see a slew of incredible looks over the coming months. The devil may work hard, but the costume department on The Devil Wears Prada 2 definitely work harder.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 