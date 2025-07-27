Anne Hathaway's denim jumpsuit and chunky sandals is a lesson in smart casual summer dressing

When news broke last week that filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 had started, fashion fans around the world rejoiced at the news. The first sightings of Anne Hathaway in character as Andy Sachs saw the actress wearing an incredible Mondrian-inspired maxi dress by Gabriela Hearst and it was just the beginning.

Hathaway's latest look taps straight into the denim trends 2025 with a cool, retro-inspired jumpsuit. The laidback style featured a relaxed cut with a slightly fitted waist and was complemented with a selection of vintage patches across the chest. Drawing the eye upwards to the stylish zipper detail on both the pockets and front of the jumpsuit.

If you're wondering how to style a jumpsuit, this denim version couldn't make it easier to look cool. We love how Molly Rogers (Costume Designer for The Devil Wears Prada 2) has added one of the best designer handbags from Valentino and a pair of lust-worthy chunky Chanel Dad sandals to this cool look - we'll be filing this under future smart casual outfit ideas.

It's official - jumpsuits are having a moment (again), appearing as one of the key spring/summer fashion trends 2025. This utilitarian-inspired style was seen on the catwalks at the likes of Saint Laurent and Fendi in a variety of guises, but our favourite version has to be denim. The cool all-in-one look is super easy to dress up or down; for a quick date night outfit, lower the zipper, add a chunky gold necklace, and wear with heels for a chic yet relaxed outfit.

Heading to brunch or a picnic in the park? Take inspiration from Anne Hathaway's look and roll up the cuffs on the trouser legs ever so slightly to show off your favourite pair of chunky sandals.

If you're looking to update your summer capsule wardrobe, make sure to add a denim jumpsuit to your outfit roster. We love how this low-key denim piece can be dressed up and down and Andy Sach's outfit is the perfect example.

The cool, utilitarian look features a high-low blend of everyday denim combined with quiet luxury accessories from some of our favourite French fashion brands - pieces from both Chanel and Celine are featured, as well as a gorgeous designer Valentino handbag.

But even if you don't have the money for designer accessories, you can still make this chic denim style work for you. When styling your denim jumpsuit, keep accessories simple and elevated. Opting for subtle and understated bags and shoes will help your outfit look expensive, regardless of the budget.

Just like other fashion fans out there, we can't wait to see what our The Devil Wears Prada 2 heroine is spotted wearing next, one thing is for sure, though, this film sequel is certainly going to influence styling and fashion into 2026.