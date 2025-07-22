Anne Hathaway is spotted filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. The trend-worthy outfits are already giving us serious outfit envy

We've been waiting for this moment for 20 years. Welcome back, Andy Sachs. Let the runway-worthy outfits commence

News travels fast, but we ran faster to check out the pictures when we heard that Anne Hathaway was spotted in New York, officially filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel to 2006's fashion smash hit movie has been talked about since the Noughties, and it's finally happening - Andy Sachs is back with an envious closet to boot.

While the exact plot has yet to be confirmed, we can't wait for the myriad of incredible outfits that are sure to include everything from the best designer handbags to runway looks plucked from the spring/summer trends 2025 and exquisite vintage finds. And I have no doubt that this movie will have fashionistas lining up at movie theaters to watch once more.

Hathaway was spotted filming on the streets of New York in a brightly colored Mondrian-inspired dress, running gingerly in towering Chloe heels as she dragged a cabin case loaded with a men's Fendi Forty8 bag and Runway suit bag balanced precariously on top, hinting that her character might still work at the magazine of the same name.

BRIGHT COLORS, FOR SUMMER? GROUNDBREAKING

If being spotted on set wasn't enough to confirm our deepest movie hopes, the actress went on to make it Instagram official. Hathaway shared two posts to her account, first as Andy Sachs wearing a chic pinstripe women's pantsuit before adding another post featuring a short clip of her wearing the gorgeous Gabriela Hearst patchwork dress as she walked in front of a giant number 2 sculpture with the New York skyline behind her.

Taking inspiration from the jewelry trends 2025, her outfit was styled with a mixture of pearl and gold necklaces as well as a silver watch, while her classic cat-eye sunglasses gave a nod to the sunglasses trends 2025.

Anne Hathaway on set in NYC for The Devil Wears Prada 2 wearing a colourful dress and straw hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Zara leather platform sandals
Zara
Tan Leather Platform Heeled Sandals

With the same coloring as Andy's towering Chloe heels, this straight-to-market pair by Spanish brand Zara delivers a similar look and feel at a fraction of the price.

Gabriela Hearst colourful mondrian style maxi dressEXACT MATCH
Gabriela Hearst
Niki Patchwork Embroidered Linen Maxi Dress

Made from a lightweight linen and inspired by the colorful artwork of Piet Mondrian, this maxi dress is the perfect summer outfit idea, whether it's worn at the beach or in the city is up to you.

& Other Stories straw bucket hat with leather trim
& Other Stories
Leather Accent Trim Straw Bucket Hat

If you're looking for a stylish sun hat to take on vacation this summer, this bucket hat from &OtherStories is a chic alternative to wide-brimmed styles with its leather trim.

Gold Biography Mixed Pearl Choker Necklace
Astley Clarke
Gold Biography Mixed Pearl Choker Necklace

We love the mix and match of pearl strands and gold chains in Andy Sachs' outfit. This asymmetric style is a contemporary, offbeat update to the classic pearl strand.

Basket Forty8blue Recycled Plastic BagEXACT MATCH
Fendi
Forty8blue Recycled Plastic Basket Bag

The Devil might wear Prada, but Andy Sachs' cool basket weave bag is from another Italian fashion brand, Fendi. Made of recycled plastic, it's not only chic but sustainable too. There's also a white version available.

Estée Lalonde T Bar Necklace 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London Jewellery
Estée Lalonde T Bar Gold Plated 18ct Necklace

A T-bar necklace is a timeless style to add to your jewelry box. It can be worn individually or layered with other pieces to create a more statement neckline, drawing the eye towards the face.

Eager fans might well recognize that Hathaway's crosswalk moment echoes a pivotal scene from the original movie. During a montage in The Devil Wears Prada, viewers watch as Hathaway's character Andy Sachs is seen striding around the city in a series of ever more stylish outfits, often walking over crosswalks. Culminating in the often-quoted interaction between Andy and Emily 'Are you wearing... the Chanel boots?', to which Andy matter-of-factly replies with a cool 'yes, I am'. The subtle nod to this famous scene has left fans (like me) even more excited for what's to come in the sequel.

If this outfit is anything to go by, this is just the start of what's going to be a very stylish cinematic return for the much-loved characters of Andy Sachs and her arch nemesis, Runway editor Miranda Priestley, as well as the long-suffering Emily and Nigel, plus a host of new characters.

And in case you're wondering when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters, mark the 1st of May 2026 in your diaries - yes, that's just a few days before the Met Gala for those in the know.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 