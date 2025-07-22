Anne Hathaway is spotted filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. The trend-worthy outfits are already giving us serious outfit envy

News travels fast, but we ran faster to check out the pictures when we heard that Anne Hathaway was spotted in New York, officially filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel to 2006's fashion smash hit movie has been talked about since the Noughties, and it's finally happening - Andy Sachs is back with an envious closet to boot.

While the exact plot has yet to be confirmed, we can't wait for the myriad of incredible outfits that are sure to include everything from the best designer handbags to runway looks plucked from the spring/summer trends 2025 and exquisite vintage finds. And I have no doubt that this movie will have fashionistas lining up at movie theaters to watch once more.

Hathaway was spotted filming on the streets of New York in a brightly colored Mondrian-inspired dress, running gingerly in towering Chloe heels as she dragged a cabin case loaded with a men's Fendi Forty8 bag and Runway suit bag balanced precariously on top, hinting that her character might still work at the magazine of the same name.

BRIGHT COLORS, FOR SUMMER? GROUNDBREAKING

If being spotted on set wasn't enough to confirm our deepest movie hopes, the actress went on to make it Instagram official. Hathaway shared two posts to her account, first as Andy Sachs wearing a chic pinstripe women's pantsuit before adding another post featuring a short clip of her wearing the gorgeous Gabriela Hearst patchwork dress as she walked in front of a giant number 2 sculpture with the New York skyline behind her.

Taking inspiration from the jewelry trends 2025, her outfit was styled with a mixture of pearl and gold necklaces as well as a silver watch, while her classic cat-eye sunglasses gave a nod to the sunglasses trends 2025.

Eager fans might well recognize that Hathaway's crosswalk moment echoes a pivotal scene from the original movie. During a montage in The Devil Wears Prada, viewers watch as Hathaway's character Andy Sachs is seen striding around the city in a series of ever more stylish outfits, often walking over crosswalks. Culminating in the often-quoted interaction between Andy and Emily 'Are you wearing... the Chanel boots?', to which Andy matter-of-factly replies with a cool 'yes, I am'. The subtle nod to this famous scene has left fans (like me) even more excited for what's to come in the sequel.

If this outfit is anything to go by, this is just the start of what's going to be a very stylish cinematic return for the much-loved characters of Andy Sachs and her arch nemesis, Runway editor Miranda Priestley, as well as the long-suffering Emily and Nigel, plus a host of new characters.

And in case you're wondering when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters, mark the 1st of May 2026 in your diaries - yes, that's just a few days before the Met Gala for those in the know.