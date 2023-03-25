When we think of the best lingerie brands for women, we're talking about well-crafted items that also add a certain va-va-voom to our wardrobes. Although there is a broad spectrum of expectations when shopping for intimates, there is a wealth of brands that cater for both style and size, delivering everyday options and special occasion items.

Investing in the best lingerie sets the tone and fit for the rest of your outfit. Sculpting and supportive, the best bras and best underwear pieces will help your clothes sit properly against your silhouette, ensuring you can get on with whatever the day throws at you.

Gemma Birtwhistle, Design and Creative Manager at Gossard commented: “The key to shopping for lingerie is identifying exactly what you want out of it. Are you seeking comfort or glamour? Do you need support but still want to enhance your assets? Or a combination of all the above? It’s all about you”.

25 best lingerie brands to shop in 2023 for style, quality and fit

As with fashion trends, the best lingerie for women draws inspiration from the runways for the season ahead. We spotted lingerie-inspired looks across the fashion capitals for spring/summer 2023, with Fendi showcasing pretty lace bra tops and camisoles, while bra tops were key to both Dior and Tom Ford. Delicate and feminine silhouettes, as well as dopamine dressing-inspired hues and spring-ready pastels, reflective of the fashion color trends 2023 have all made the cut this season.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe essentials or spice up your lingerie drawer, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best lingerie brands for women over 30 to shop for quality pieces that deliver on style and we’re confident you’ll find what you’re looking for.

1. Bluebella Specifications RRP: From $20 / £16.50 Today's Best Deals View all styles at Bluebella (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fashion-forward styles + Extensive range + DD+ range Reasons to avoid - Only to a G cup

Bluebella advocates innovation and body inclusivity and believes in the fact that just because you need the best bras for a large bust, that doesn’t mean you should have to sacrifice style. Its DD+ range goes up to 40G and is a great option for those who are looking for a great fashion-forward style and some of the best plus size lingerie.

Bluebella has a simple idea at its core: to produce luxurious lingerie for fashion-forward women. By the time you hit your 30s for the most part you know what you like and what you're looking for and this is particularly true when it comes to the best lingerie brands too.

(opens in new tab) Bluebella Alula Lce Bra View at Bluebella (opens in new tab) RRP: $69 / £57 | This bra comes in sizes 30A-40G making it a fairly inclusive style. This pretty blue will give your lingerie collection a spring refresh. It also comes in black for those who prefer a classic shade. Get the matching briefs to complete the look. (opens in new tab) Bluebella Cassandra Thong View at Bluebella (opens in new tab) RRP: $44 / £36 | For a flattering thong, this high-waisted style holds sculpts a midriff with its pretty scallop trim. The floral design adds feminine design detail. This style comes in a size range of XXS-2XL and has a matching bra to complete the set. (opens in new tab) Bluebella Rafaela Soft Body View at Bluebella (opens in new tab) RRP: $84 / £69 | This elegant body oozes glamour and sophistication. If you're looking for something for a special occasion then this ticks all the boxes. The delicate sheer mesh is flattering and can be worn underneath your spring dresses.



2. Third Love Specifications RRP: From $28 / £23 Today's Best Deals View at Third Love (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good for everyday wear + Bundle deals + Subscribe and save service Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

Believing the best lingerie for women should be multi-functional, making you look and feel good, Third Love aims to fall between the two most common lingerie categories: comfortable or sexy.

Aiming to elevate the everyday bra, Third Love feels the most comfortable bras don't have to be coupled with a boring design and its top-selling 24/7 bra (over 10 million sold) is one of the best t-shirt bras, coming in half-cup sizes for a better fit. Its briefs are equally as wearable, coming in a range of fun colors, styles, and cuts in sizes from XS-3X. Look out for bundle deals on briefs so you can stock up.

(opens in new tab) Third Love Lace Contour Plunge Bra View at Third Love (opens in new tab) RRP: $76 / £63 | A customizable experience, choose your size, from eight color options and your fabric - lace or smooth, this is ideal for making you feel extra special. With a vast range of sizing including half-cup sizes, you can get your perfect bra. (opens in new tab) Third Love Graphic Mesh Cheeky View at Third Love (opens in new tab) RRP: $28 / £23 | These limited edition mid-rise briefs are suitable for day or night. The hot fuchsia and cool teal colorways will instantly add some interest to your lingerie collection. With a 100% cotton gusset, they're available in sizes XS-3X. (opens in new tab) Third Love Palm Lace Bra View at Third Love (opens in new tab) RRP: $86 / £70 | Giving the t-shirt bra a 2023 glow-up, this Palm Lace bra has the fit of an everyday bra but the design of something special. In two colorways, 'Rainforest' or 'Lagoon', the bras have matching briefs available to complete the look.

3. Cosabella Specifications RRP: From $26 / £21 Today's Best Deals View at Cosabella (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good for all sizes + Goes up to L cup + Good price point Reasons to avoid - Limited colors in some styles

One of the best Italian lingerie brands, Cosabella was founded by a husband and wife duo in 1983. With a distinctively luxurious feel, thanks to the exquisite detailing, these are sensual lingerie designs with sophistication.

Whether you’re looking for the best strapless bra or a chic longline bralette Cosabella has you covered. With attention to detail on quality, fit and design, you're sure to find a bra to suit your taste.

(opens in new tab) Cosabella Paradiso Curvy Bralette View at Cosabella (opens in new tab) RRP: $110 / £90 | This bralette comes in petite, regular, and curvy size ranges. There are also 6 different colors to choose from, all embroidered with a pretty floral, spring-ready design. (opens in new tab) Cosabella Low Rise Boyshort View at Cosabella (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.75 / £32.95 | These flattering boyshorts are low rise and stretchy at the waistband for the ultimate fit. Made from Italian lace with a cotton-lined gusset, they come in 42 colors. (opens in new tab) Cosabella Pret A Porter Bodysuit View at Cosabella (opens in new tab) RRP: $150 / £124 | Providing a good amount of support, thanks to the adjustable straps, it's available in plus size too. We love this pretty eggshell blue, ideal for adding color to your intimates collection.

4. Everlane Specifications RRP: From $18 / £15 Today's Best Deals View at Everlane (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Timeless styles + Good for all ages + Excellent quality Reasons to avoid - Limited cup sizes

San-Fran-based Everlane is nearly 13 years old now and its popularity is showing no signs of wavering. One of the best sustainable clothing brands, Everlane aims to explain to its customer how each product is produced with its classic, made-well pieces. With a host of celebrities spotted in the brand's clothing, including, Katie Holmes, Meghan Markle, and Angelina Jolie all firm fans of the brand's timeless apparel. Made with some of the finest fabrics, Everlane's products are designed for everyday wear that is made to last. The intimates collection has a range of styles with sizing from XXS-XXL and is some of the most comfortable to wear.

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Invisible Bra View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $35 / £34 | The invisible bra is the ultimate everyday item. With seamless cups, plunge shape and fully adjustable straps, you'll hardly know you're wearing this bra as it moves with you. Available in 4 colors including a plum grey that's super flattering. (opens in new tab) Everlane High-Rise Hipster View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $18 / £18 | With 5 shades to choose from, these invisible hipster briefs will be your new go-to. With seam-free sides, you can say goodbye to lingerie lines as these will sit under floaty dresses or your favorite skinny jeans without showing through. (opens in new tab) Everlane Cotton Tank Bra View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $28 / £28 | Looking for some comfortable loungewear-style lingerie? Then this style is for you, whether it's a sleep bra you're after or something to chill out in at weekends, this cotton double-layered tank bra will feel as comfortable as a second skin.

5. La Perla Specifications RRP: $45 / £37 Today's Best Deals View at La Perla (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium products + Beautiful designs + Special occasion wear Reasons to avoid - Only to an F cup

Launched in the 1950s, La Perla is arguably one of the best lingerie brands for women. The craftsmanship that goes into each piece of underwear is second to none, and its attention to detail and smaller sizing make it worthwhile if you’re looking for the best bras for smaller busts.

La Perla lingerie is an investment, as one of the higher priced lingerie brands in this list, they are more of a luxury or special occasion item. These pieces are for treasuring, which is why they’re the perfect brand to treat yourself to once you’re over thirty (and don’t mind investing time in how to wash bras).

La Perla Maison Underwired Bra View at La Perla (opens in new tab) RRP: $500 / £412 | What's not to love about this gorgeous bra? The soft pink silk and cream lace combination gives us vintage vibes whilst the supportive cups and adjustable straps provide the perfect fit. An expensive piece, this is ideal for a special buy. La Perla Brigitta Bodysuit View at La Perla (opens in new tab) RRP: $300 / £247 | This delicate bodysuit is designed to emphasize your natural curves. The underwire adds a level of support and lift whilst the high cut works to elongate your silhouette. Available in four colorways, we love this directional lilac. La Perla Brigitta Brief View at La Perla (opens in new tab) RRP: $110 / £90 | For a flattering pair of panties that suit any occasion, this dark blue lace pair is ideal. The lace adds an extra special feel, whilst the teal blue shade gives a nod to current seasonal trends. Cut to sit on the waist they offer full coverage.

6. Old Navy Specifications RRP: From $7.99 (US only) Today's Best Deals View at Old Navy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable everyday choices + Affordable + Machine wash Reasons to avoid - US only shipping

It’s only been in the last few years that American clothing brand, Old Navy has branched into intimates but if its comfortable basics you’re looking for, then Old Navy is your go-to. With an inclusive size range and huge color palette, Old Navy has a fantastic range of everyday underwear for as little as $7.99.

With every cut of bra and panties you can think of, Old Navy has you covered. Look out for the Mid-Rise Signature mesh bikini briefs, the perfect style from Monday to Sunday.

(opens in new tab) Old Navy Lace Plunge Bra View at Old Navy (opens in new tab) RRP: $29.99 (US only) | We love this subtle mint and blue pastel bra. The plunge cut makes it ideal for wearing under low cut tops and dresses. The wide straps at the front offers more support and a more comfortable wear for women with a larger bust. (opens in new tab) Old Navy Lace Cheeky Thong View at Old Navy (opens in new tab) RRP: $7.99 (US only) | Looking to stock up on new undies? Old Navy has it all. From lace to cotton, bras to bralettes, these are seriously comfortable styles at affordable prices. We have our eye on this pretty lilac lace set. Perfect for the warmer months. (opens in new tab) Old Navy Triangle Bralette View at Old Navy (opens in new tab) RRP: $19.99 US only) | For smaller busted ladies, this triangle bra offers light support. It's available in 16 different colors, from basics to brights. And will look great in a bold hue peeking out from under a singlet or strappy dress. A holiday must-have.

7. Eberjey Specifications RRP: From $25 / £29 Today's Best Deals View at Eberjey (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful colors + Super soft fabrics + Every day comfort Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing / Not in cup sizes

Miami-based pajamas, loungewear, and women's lingerie brand Eberjey, was established in 1996, on the premise of flattering, feminine and comfortable design. After its success in sleepwear, the brand branched out into lingerie with the same intention, to bridge the gap between provocative and functional.

Eberjey intimates are clever in their design as they suit every day as well as special occasions and approach both with the same level of comfort. We love the Mariana style, it does have a higher price point but the durability of the fabrics guarantees you will get a lot of wear from it.

(opens in new tab) Eberjey Rosalia Bralette View at Eberjey (opens in new tab) RRP: $78 / £91 | The Rosalia bralette is designed to feel as beautiful as it looks. Wireless fabric cups and smooth material make it the ideal piece for lounging at home. There's a matching robe and briefs to go with this sophisticated navy style. (opens in new tab) Eberjey Anouk Thong View at Eberjey (opens in new tab) RRP: $38 / £45 | This French-inspired design offers maximum style and comfort. The delicate scallop lace trim gives a premium edge, whilst the pretty bow adds a vintage feel. This limited edition shade will slot effortlessly into your lingerie drawer. (opens in new tab) Eberjey Naya Longline Bralette View at Eberjey (opens in new tab) RRP: $75 / £88 | The prettiest of bralettes, we love this "Rose Cloud' shade of pink. The lace has an element of stretch to allow for a super comfortable wear whilst the longline cut offers a flattering fit on your body. We're adding it to our wish list now.

8. Fleur Du Mal Specifications RRP: From $28 / £30 Today's Best Deals View at Fleur Du Mal (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium Product + Sexy styles + Good for smaller busts Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Fleur Du Mal was founded in 2012 by former Victoria's Secret lingerie designer, Jennifer Zuccarini. Fleur Du Mal lingerie has that special occasion feel, but is crafted to be worn every day, because why limit how often you wear something so beautiful? Zuccarini’s goal is to create products that make women feel their best while getting dressed and undressed whatever your age.

One of the best lingerie brands for women over 30, it also offers a more subtle, everyday collection that has an affordable price tag. The bras in the premium range start at $78, with briefs from $42. It’s still an investment but if you feel good under your clothes, your confidence will shine through.

(opens in new tab) Fleur Du Mal Luxe Triangle Bra View at Fleur Du Mal (opens in new tab) RRP: $98 / £105 | These simple silk triangle bras are a great addition to any lingerie collection. They look fab under sheer blouses or even just a blazer and suit trousers if you're feeling brave! Choose from nine of the gorgeous colors they offer. (opens in new tab) Fleur Du Mal Sheer Tulle Bikini View at Fleur Du Mal (opens in new tab) RRP: $42 / £45 | Add a pop of color to your lingerie drawer with these fun 'Pansy' panties. The full coverage design keeps you feeling secure, whilst the sheer mesh fabric adds a cheeky twist. We love the lace trim which finishes off this style perfectly. (opens in new tab) Fleur Du Mal Jardin Longline Demi Bra View at Fleur Du Mal (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £210 | Too pretty to be kept hidden, ideal for how to style wide leg jeans, opt for a high waisted pair, to complement the long-line shape, adding a blazer for a night out. An ideal addition to any lingerie spring update. Blooming beautiful!

9. Love, Vera Specifications RRP: From $12 / £9.91 Today's Best Deals View at Love, Vera (opens in new tab) 7.7/10 Reasons to buy + Size inclusivity + Bright colors Reasons to avoid - No filters on site, making navigation hard

Love, Vera want to provide a shopping space for all women no matter who you are or what size you wear. Offering some of the best plus size lingerie as well as bras for large and small busts, this affordable and fashionable lingerie brand offers everything from bodysuits, chemises, bras, briefs and corsets. With bra sizing in a 32A to 40H and panty sizing S-4X, this is a truly welcoming lingerie brand for women.

(opens in new tab) Love, Vera Butter Toffee High Waisted Brief View at Love, Vera (opens in new tab) 7.7/10 RRP: $16 / £13.21 | A high-waisted brief is universally flattering, offering a little extra support and coverage. Check out the 'chocolate fondant' shade too for another gorgeous color way. (opens in new tab) Love, Vera Embroidered 3 Piece Garter Set View at Love, Vera (opens in new tab) 7.7/10 RRP: $110 / £90.84 | Invest in a full lingerie look with Love, Vera via its fantastic selection of bra, garter and pantie sets. We love this bright turquoise number which balances sexy and pretty. (opens in new tab) Love, Vera Satin Structured Lace Back Corset Set View at Love, Vera (opens in new tab) 7.7/10 RRP: $115 / £94.96 | For some of the best shapewear, try a corset, delivering a body contouring finish with super sexy styling. This one is fully boned, crafted in satin and has a lace-up back.

10. Lavinia Lingerie Specifications RRP: From $14 / £11.50 Today's Best Deals View at Lavinia Lingerie (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 'Shop by size' feature + Excellent quality + Contemporary designs Reasons to avoid - None

Founded in 2002, Lavinia Lingerie believes everyone deserves to feel good. It offers contemporary designs that are both comfortable and sexy and recently expanded into plus size and bridal lingerie to meet consumers' demands.

When it comes to lingerie shopping, owner of Lavinia Lingerie, Armands Kruze, suggests. ‘Shop for your body! Every body shape is beautiful, and dressing for your attributes can make a world of difference. For example, an hourglass figure pops in corset-style lingerie, while pear-shaped figures wear a baby-doll oh-so-well. For an athletic figure, teddies and bodysuits with belts or cut-outs will create curves and shape you never know were there.”

(opens in new tab) Lavinia Lingerie Sheer Lace Body View at Lavinia Lingerie (opens in new tab) RRP: $89 / £73 | This aubergine tone is a new color addition to any lingerie collection. The satin trim flatters your curves while the delicate lace detail adds a feminine touch. This style has a hook and eye fastening at the back to offer full support. (opens in new tab) Lavinia Lingerie Sheer Mesh Thong View at Lavinia Lingerie (opens in new tab) RRP: $33 / £27 | This sheer thong is perfect for those looking to show a little extra skin. The mesh fabric with pretty embroidered detail in vibrant red will add some va-va-voom to any top drawer. Look out for the matching bra and garter belt. (opens in new tab) Lavinia Lingerie Sheer Lace Bralette View at Lavinia Lingerie (opens in new tab) RRP: $55 / £45 | There's something oh-so premium-looking about navy lingerie and this bra is no exception. If you prefer non-padded cups, then this lace front-fastening style is for you. Made of stretch-tulle fabric it's decorated with delicate embroidery.

11. Hanky Panky Specifications RRP: From $20 (US only) Today's Best Deals View at Hanky Panky (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordability + Bright colors + Plus size Reasons to avoid - US only

It’s impossible to think of Hanky Panky lingerie without thinking of color. With intimates in every shade of the rainbow making getting dressed in the morning a ray of sunshine. With nearly half a century under its belt, Hanky Panky supports slow fashion and sustainable practices which is why its loved by celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston. Who doesn’t want to wear the same brand panties as an A-Lister?

Hanky Panky is known for comfort making it a great choice for everyday wear. And at affordable prices such as three items for just under $50, it’s time to add some color to your lingerie collection.

(opens in new tab) Hanky Panky Signature Lace Crossover Bralette View at Hanky Panky (opens in new tab) RRP: $48 | Made in Hanky Panky's signature stretch lace, this pretty bralette is a super comfortable option for everyday wear. Suited more for smaller busts due to the minimal support, it has adjustable straps so that you can get the desired lift and fit. (opens in new tab) Hanky Panky Printed Retro Lace V-Kini View at Hanky Panky (opens in new tab) RRP: $45 | These retro-inspired briefs give a nod to '50s styling with their super-high waistband that delivers full coverage. The subtle v-shaped cut at the back enhances curves for a really flattering fit. It also comes in an equally attractive purple shade. (opens in new tab) Hanky Panky Daily Floral Lace Strappy Cami View at Hanky Panky (opens in new tab) RRP: $58 | These stretchy camis are the ultimate layering piece. Wear alone over a triangle bra for a fashion-forward look, or under a sweater for added warmth. This style comes in six different shades - so you can almost wear a different one each day.

12. Adore me Specifications RRP: From $20 (US only) Today's Best Deals View at Adore Me (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Size inclusive + Bundles offers + Lingerie solutions Reasons to avoid - US only shipping

Delivery the sexy, sensible, and everything in between, Adore Me believes ‘life is too short for boring lingerie’.

Having recently been acquired by lingerie giants Victoria’s Secret, Adore Me currently provides 77 different sizes, from A-I cups, and 30-46 bands and are firm advocates of body positivity and inclusivity.

(opens in new tab) Adore Me Diara Contour Bra View at Adore Me (opens in new tab) RRP: $59.95 | This pretty longline balconette bra has lace cups with a front crossed detail. The underwire provides support & lift whilst the fully adjustable straps make it easy to find your ideal fit. Complete the look with the matching hipster or thong. (opens in new tab) Adore Me Georgia High Cut Brief View at Adore Me (opens in new tab) RRP: $24.95 | Flirty ruffle edges in a new-season lilac gingham print make this high-cut bikini brief a welcome addition to your lingerie collection and one you'll wear on repeat. This style is available in sizes ranging from XS-4X. What are you waiting for? (opens in new tab) Adore Me Addison Plus Babydoll View at Adore Me (opens in new tab) RRP: $54.95 | The Addison lace babydoll is a sexy but sophisticated look for those wanting something a bit special. With soft lace cups, this babydoll is made for flirtatious fun. Complete your lingerie ensemble with the matching lace panty.

13. For Love And Lemons Specifications RRP: From $39 / $41 Today's Best Deals View at For Love And Lemons (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sexy styles + Smaller busts + Higher price point Reasons to avoid - Might be seen as 'too special' for every day - although we say, treat yourself!

If you fancy something fun and flirty then For Love and Lemons has some of the best lingerie for women. It began as a lemonade stand run by two friends in a small US town in 1996. The girls grew up and out of selling lemonade but kept their business motto the same when they launched For Love And Lemons - providing a joyful product for those looking for a bit of adventure.

The brand is 100% female-led, an asset when it comes to lingerie knowledge and has celeb fans such as Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, and Paris Hilton. Super feminine styles with fun florals, and flirty frills are perfectly suited to those looking to embrace something a little different.,

(opens in new tab) For Love And Lemons Butterfly Lace Bra View at For Love And Lemons (opens in new tab) RRP: $89 / £93 | This long-line lace bra is underwired and has lightly lined cups for support. The feature bow and small fabric-covered buttons give this piece a vintage-inspired feel. We love the longer-length cut which has a crop top-like aesthetic. (opens in new tab) For Love And Lemons Paloma Slip Dress View at For Love And Lemons (opens in new tab) RRP: $129 / £135 | Part lingerie, part best nightgown, the subtle floral embroidery on this silky slip with spaghetti straps gives it a sense of ethereal charm. A peekaboo keyhole back and bra fastening feature offer a more structured fit on the bust. (opens in new tab) For Love And Lemons Noelle Lace Bodysuit View at For Love And Lemons (opens in new tab) RRP: $119 / £125 | Step into something more sensual in this rich berry-toned bodysuit, that has a unique and feminine, boudoir feel. Part of an exclusive collaboration with Victoria's Secret. It is certainly one to consider for special occasions.

14. Curvy Couture Specifications RRP: From $16 / £13 Today's Best Deals View at Curvy Couture (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plus sizes available + Up to H cup + Lingerie glossary available Reasons to avoid - You have to be quick, as items sell fast

Curvy Couture is a female-owned US company founded by Evora Russell who brings 15 years of plus size intimate apparel expertise to the brand. With band sizes up to 46” and H size cups, plus size women can rejoice in perfectly fitting lingerie without compromising on style.

Wearable for everyday or special moments, getting the correct fitting foundations is essential to ensure your clothes sit right. So invest in yourself with the best lingerie for women for maximum confidence.

Curvy Couture Strapless Sensation Multi-Way Bra View at Curvy Couture (opens in new tab) RRP: $65 / £53 | This clever strapless bra offers seven ways to wear, it and delivers a push-up effect with contoured cups for added support. Engineered to stay in place, this adaptable bra is one of the many types of bra that you need in your arsenal. Curvy Couture Sheer Mesh High Cut Brief View at Curvy Couture (opens in new tab) RRP: $18 / £14 | The perfect mix of comfy and cheeky these mesh, high-leg panties are light and breathable to wear. Made of sheer, stretch fabric that moves with you throughout the day. This cut comes in 14 colors and is available in plus sizes to a 3X. Curvy Couture Tulip Pink Lace Push Up Bra View at Curvy Couture (opens in new tab) RRP: $60 / £49 | One of the brand's best-selling plus size bras, the Tulip Lace bra uses Curvy Couture's 'lift pad' for a curve-loving push-up silhouette with extra volume. Finished with a pretty scalloped lace edge, the central jewel adds a little bling.

15. Montelle Intimates Specifications RRP: From $12 (US only) Today's Best Deals View at Montelle Intimates (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Curvy lingerie + Good price points Reasons to avoid - US only shipping

Montelle Intimates have 25 years of experience when it comes to crafting lingerie and is proud to produce “a bra that fits a real body”. They appreciate women change through different stages of life and ages and Montelle Intimates aims to do what it can to support that shift.

With a desire to produce confidence-building products that make women feel good about themselves, it offers high quality, well-fitting lingerie, with 80 sizes including band sizes from 30-42 and cups sizes from A-H, when it comes to briefs they go from 24-42” waists. All this comes at very competitive prices for lingerie that looks like it should cost a lot more.

(opens in new tab) Montelle Intimates Pillow Talk Keyhole Bodysuit View at Montelle Intimates (opens in new tab) RRP: $74 | Designed in a feminine lace with a flirty keyhole feature, this bodysuit is utterly gorgeous. The open back adds an element of glamour and gives a smooth finish under clothing. This style can also be machine washed, which is a bonus.

(opens in new tab) Montelle Intimates Bodybliss Breeze Biker Short View at Montelle Intimates (opens in new tab) RRP: $48 | These longer-length shorts are some of the best anti-chafing shorts, thanks to a special panel that acts as a secret weapon against thigh rub. Made from sustainably sourced fabric from beechwood trees they're planet-friendly too. (opens in new tab) Montelle Intimates Muse Full Cup Lace Bra View at Montelle Intimates (opens in new tab) RRP: $64 | Designed for fuller busts, this hot pink lace bra comes in cups C to H and has a four-part cup for the best boost, while the inner side is lined with rigid mesh for a supportive lift. Available in six colorways, we can't decide which we like best.

16. Bare Necessities Specifications RRP: From $15 / £13.24 Today's Best Deals View at Bare Necessities (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium looking product + Affordable prices + Extensive size offering Reasons to avoid - None

US based Bare Necessities hosts 20 years of experience in the lingerie industry. Celebrating women with curves, they see the importance of building confidence from your first layer out.

Bare Necessities wants to create an inclusive community for women to express themselves with confidence. With around 140 of the best bra brands stocked on-site, including all your favorites from Wolford to Wacoal, Calvin Klein to Chantelle; they’re your one-stop shop for lingerie.

(opens in new tab) Empreinte Cassiopee Full Bra View at Bare Necessities (opens in new tab) RRP: $215 / £187 | The floral embroidered lace cups of this bra have microfiber wings to keep you cool and comfortable whatever the weather. We love the fresh coral color that is universally flattering, adding a zing to your lingerie drawer. (opens in new tab) Hanro Lace Hipster View at Bare Necessities (opens in new tab) RRP: $55 / £47.84 | These low-rise hipsters are the ideal spring basic. This contemporary style features great fit, 3 choices of color, as well as exceptional quality and affordable prices. The lace trim adds just enough detail to make these feel a little special. (opens in new tab) Oh La La Cheri Page Teddy View at Bare Necessities (opens in new tab) RRP: $44.00 / £38.82 | This sexy teddy features sheer mesh and peekaboo lace, that can be worn as underwear, or slipped under a blazer or oversized shirt. Underwired cups with darted seams and fully adjustable stretch straps deliver a great fit.

17. Venus Specifications RRP: From $9 (US only) Today's Best Deals View at Venus (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plus size + Extensive range Reasons to avoid - Limited international shipping

Venus is a Florida-based online lingerie emporium that began in 1982. It’s aimed at the modern-day woman and covers every lingerie desire from straight-forward to straight-up-sexy, all at affordable prices. They have a great range of plus size lingerie that goes up to a size 3X (UK26-28).

If you’re looking for the best plus size shapewear or lingerie solutions then Venus have you covered, from backless plunge bras, adjustable cleavage bras and the best push-up bras; there’s something to solve the most difficult of lingerie dilemmas.

(opens in new tab) Venus Pearl Cami Bra View at Venus (opens in new tab) RRP: $49 | This bra is designed to give you that no-effort layered look without adding any extra bulk. This lightly-lined cami bra with a lacy overlay makes it perfect for low-cut tops and dresses. Available in four lovely shades. (opens in new tab) Venus Lace Back Bikini Briefs View at Venus (opens in new tab) RRP: $34 | These lace bikini panties are super sleek for wearing under tighter-fitting clothes that require a smooth silhouette. They have a sheer lacy rear and feminine scalloped edges making them wearable from AM to PM. (opens in new tab) Venus Plus Size Double Strap Teddy View at Venus (opens in new tab) RRP: $44 | This one-piece-wonder will get pulses racing. With semi-sheer coverage and a cut-out feature at the back, it features a triangle bra cut with low-level support. Dress it up for a night out with black pants and a leather jacket.

18. Bombas Specifications RRP: From $18 (US only) Today's Best Deals View all style at Bombas (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Modern aesthetic + Donation scheme + Sustainable Reasons to avoid - Less intricate designs

One of the best lingerie brands for giving back to women, everyday, check out Bombas. Its mission is to provide comfortable lingerie to everyone who needs it. Therefore, for each item of lingerie you purchase, an item of the same kind is donated to those without a home. To date, Bombas has donated over 75 million items to more than 3,500 community organizations.

It's not about the frills, the sexiness, or the detailing, Bombas is all about form and function and doing good too. With some of the best everyday bralettes (up to a 42” band) and seamless briefs we’ve seen in terms of style and comfort, they're a brand to support and add to your basket stat.

(opens in new tab) Bombas Tie Dye Seamless Thong View at Bombas (opens in new tab) RRP: $18 | The seamless thong is designed to feel like a second-skin and its lightweight construction, breathable modal fabric and super soft waistband will mean you'll forget you're even wearing it. Made in inclusive sizes for a universal fit. (opens in new tab) Bombas Ribbed Seamless Bralette View at Bombas (opens in new tab) RRP: $38 | This super comfortable bralette has a barely-there feel, and is designed to contour to your shape with a slightly tighter knit around the sides to aid lift and support. With coordinating cotton items so you can create a set. (opens in new tab) Bombas Ribbed Seamless Pants View at Bombas (opens in new tab) RRP: $20 | These cute, high-rise hipsters have a soft but supportive waistband to help sculpt a midriff. While the seamless fabric will be discreet under tight-fitting clothing for maximum confidence. Choose from five cool shades.

19. Bravissimo Specifications RRP: From $20 / £13 Today's Best Deals View at Bravissimo (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good for bigger busts + Expert fitting service Reasons to avoid - None!

Founded in 1995, lingerie whizzes Bravissimo is solving bra issues for big-boobed women worldwide offering bras from a D to an L cup. With the aim to boost your confidence (and your boobs!) Bravissimo does lingerie pieces as well as mix-and-match bra and panties sets making it ideal if you're a different size on the top and bottom.

Mila Stojanovic, is the SoHo Store Manager in New York and offers us these tips for how to measure bra size for the best fit, “when checking the fit of a bra, it’s best to look out for 3 things: Firstly, look at the underband; this could be riding up your back which means your back band is too small, or your boobs could be coming out of the bottom of your bra which shows your back band is too big. You may notice the cups aren’t fitting you as they should be; your cups may be too small, resulting in your boobs spilling out of your bra or the cups may be gaping which indicates your cups are too big. Then check that the straps are fastened to a desired length that feels comfortable and doesn’t allow the straps to glide off your shoulders. If something doesn’t feel quite right with your current bra, it’s always best to get the fit checked.”

If you're wondering how often you should change your bra, it's best to get professionally fitted where possible, but you should reassess sizing every six month, yes, really.

(opens in new tab) Panache Clara Bra View at Bravissimo (opens in new tab) RRP: $72 / £36 | A customer favorite, this all-over stretch lace bra molds to your bust. The side sling supports your breasts and creates a rounded, forward-facing shape. Invest in the matching briefs for a timeless, premium-looking lingerie set. (opens in new tab) Scantilly Indulgence Body View at Bravissimo (opens in new tab) RRP: $92 / £47 | We love this lace bodysuit with its sense of retro Hollywood glamour. The band around the middle draws the eye to your waist and creates an hourglass shape. Rose gold details and keyhole cut-out complete this very sexy style. (opens in new tab) Panache Ana Bra View at Bravissimo (opens in new tab) RRP: $71 / £36 | This bra works hard to keep you supported. The stretch lace moves with your body and the lined bottom cups and inner side sling give you a lift and boost for the perfect shape. A great piece for everyday, we love this trending blue hue too.

20. Cuup Specifications RRP: From $20 (US only) Today's Best Deals View at Cuup (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 'Try Now' option + Up-to-Date wearable styles Reasons to avoid - US only

Cuup is known for its minimal bra styles in high-performance fabrics. The lingerie brand is both modern and minimal and is chic enough for flashing a peek under a white shirt or showing a strap under a slip dress.

The brand offers only five bra styles, in sizes 30A to 38H, all under $70 each. If like many women you don’t like, or have time for bra shopping, Cuup offers a free 20-minute virtual fitting with a bra expert to take the hassle out of hitting the shops.

(opens in new tab) Cuup The Plunge Mesh Bra View at Cuup (opens in new tab) RRP: $68 | Cuup's signature mesh bras are the epitome of pared-down sophistication. Combining the comfort of a bralette, with the stability of an underwire bra for a chic buy. (opens in new tab) Cuup The Highwaist View at Cuup (opens in new tab) RRP: $20 | These high-cut panties are super flattering as they gently sculpt across the middle and smooth out hips. With nearly thirty shades to choose from, these are a solid basic. (opens in new tab) Cuup The Balconette Bra View at Cuup (opens in new tab) RRP: $78 | How gorgeous is this olive satin? We love the wide set straps and straight cut neckline ideal for flattering smaller busts. Lined with a light mesh for all-day breathability.

21. Commando Specifications RRP: $24 / £21.02 Today's Best Deals View at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Timeless styles + Silhouette solving + Durable fabrics Reasons to avoid - Basics rather than sexy styles

Katharine McPhee, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Munn are all fans of super lightweight lingerie brand Commando. Designed to make you feel like you’re not wearing anything at all, Commando makes innovative lingerie that fits well and stands the test of time. Founder, designer, and CEO Kerry O’Brien personally fit-tests every garment, as well as testing on women across a wide size spectrum to reflect customers' sizes.

If you’re in the market for great shapewear, or the best bras for back fat, Commando is well worth a look. Its smoothing range is ideal for those wanting a smooth silhouette and the tech-control full slip is spot on if you’re wanting extra coverage without the super firm fit of shapewear, this slip will leave you “smoothed not stuffed” according to its website. Available up to size 24 it's a good option for plus sizes too.

(opens in new tab) Commando Classic Control Brief View at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) RRP: $48 / £42.05 | For a smooth silhouette under an outfit. These briefs will contour your middle with their curve-loving fabric. The fabric is lightweight, and breathable, with a band-less waistband for the ultimate and sleek shapewear solution. (opens in new tab) Commando Butter + Lace Bodysuit View at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) RRP: $134 / £117.38 | The geometric lace makes this a premium purchase. Good enough for evening wear, slipped under a tuxedo, or visible under a sheer blouse. This bodysuit will also help to deliver a smooth silhouette under fitted dresses. (opens in new tab) Commando Butter Soft Bralette View at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) RRP: $78 / £68.33 | Available in four neutral colorways, you can mix and match shades for a contemporary feel. The Butter Soft Support Bralette is pilling resistant and machine washable making it a super durable product. The smooth finish and crop top-style fit make it a joy to wear for loungewear too.

22. Parade Specifications RRP: From $10 / £9 Today's Best Deals View all styles at Parade (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sustainable + Size inclusive + Affordable Reasons to avoid - None!

In a riot of color, styles,, and fabrics, there is such a wide range to choose from at Parade and with deals such as 3 pairs of briefs for $33 and 2 bralettes for $40, it's a great option if you're looking to stock up. Offering styles up to a 46G, it has an extensive size offering too.

Good for the planet, the brand has a strong sustainable ethos, and only produces limited edition drops, meaning they’ll make more only if there is a demand, This helps to work towards zero waste, which long-term is kinder to the environment.

(opens in new tab) Parade Mesh Bralette View at Parade (opens in new tab) RRP: $41 / £35 | Parade lingerie is bright, functional and fun. It has everything from contemporary mesh styles to sexy lace. We are obsessing over this color palette, combining pretty pastels in this soft and sheer triangle bra. (opens in new tab) Parade Vintage Fit Boy short View at Parade (opens in new tab) RRP: $16 / £12 | A high-rise, sculpting brief that shapes and flatters. Made with an upcycled cotton blend, for excellent breathability. This pair goes up to a size 3X and comes in a choice of eight gorgeous colors. (opens in new tab) Parade Midnight Shine Bodysuit View at Parade (opens in new tab) RRP: $48 / £41| Made from sustainable satin and breathable mesh, this bodysuit will make you look and feel amazing. Its hugging cut flatters curves, oozing sex appeal. The triangle cups give it a glamorous and retro feel.

23. Gap Specifications RRP: From $10.50 Today's Best Deals View at Gap (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good for basics + Everyday items Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing on some styles

Gap has a wide range of lingerie including no-show bralettes, to multiway t-shirt styles and everything in between, all made in Gap’s signature comfortable fabrics.

Its panties selection is equally vast, with every underwear solution you can think of available up to a size 22. We love the neutral color palette, coupled with the odd pop of cornflower blue or lilac for a trend-led feel. For those seeking simple, functional lingerie, or looking to update their basics, Gap has got it all.