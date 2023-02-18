8 Italian lingerie brands that will help to elevate your underwear drawer this season
These are the 8 Italian lingerie brands to invest in this season
If your underwear is in need of a lift, the best Italian lingerie brands are a stylish place to start. Italian women are impeccably dressed, and their innate sense of style is built into their outfits from their underwear out.
One of the biggest fashion trends 2023, 'Boudoir' dominated the runways with corsetry at Dolce Gabbana ad Erdem to the silk slips at Prada; meaning peek-a-boo paneling, lace trims, silk and tulle are about to be big news for our closets. With the best pieces this season being enjoyed both under your clothes and on show. And, when it comes to intricate lingerie, the Italians know best.
If you love Italian clothing brands, then Italian lingerie brands are the next logical step, and if you've nailed what to wear in Rome to fit in perfectly, you can use these underwear brands to continue your love of all things luxe right through your look. Identifiable by their use of detail and high-end fabric choices, Italian lingerie brands use top-quality lace and silk for exquisite lingerie looks, giving the best French lingerie brands a serious run for their money.
8 Italian lingerie brands to shop this season
So how do you work out which Italian lingerie brand is right for your style?
“Start by pinpointing what you want from your lingerie,” advises fashion content creator Yasmin Devonport. “It might be comfort, to feel sexier, or pieces to wear with outfits. Find those items that highlight your assets but also help you feel your best self.”
Fabric is important too, and something that Italian lingerie brands take seriously. “Lace is primarily used to look the part but can sit uncomfortably on many of us,” continues Devonport. “Cotton bras have less support but feel more comfortable.” Thinking about the bras you wear the most will give you an indication of the best types of bras, briefs, and fabrics for you.
If you’re splashing out, make sure to note how to wash bras (spoiler: they should never be put on a hot wash) to ensure longevity of your lingerie.
1. Cosabella
Reasons to buy
- Browse all Cosabella lingerie (opens in new tab)
The name Cosabella translates from Italian as “beautiful thing” which is the perfect way to describe this gorgeous lingerie range. Founded by a husband and wife duo in 1983, the brand is committed to creating pieces that make women feel confident. Despite the bra brand’s success, they have kept the processes personal and only work with small Italian artisan workshops dotted around the country.
RRP: $150 / £111.60 | Sizes: 30C-36F | The applique detailing on this bra is absolutely beautiful, thanks to the bold fuchsia hue and gorgeous floral embroidery detail. It's made without padding, making it one of the best bras for large busts.
RRP: $55 / £40.80 | Sizes: S - XL | Green is having its moment in terms of outerwear and underwear. These bikini-shaped briefs feature a cheeky low back to add extra design detail. In a jewel hue, these gorgeous briefs have a matching triangular bra.
RRP: $75 / £58.80 | Sizes: XS - M | One of Cosabella's best bralettes and most popular styles, it is available in more than 48 different colorways, including this sunny yellow hue. With a deep underband for support, it combines style, comfort and practicality.
2. La Perla
Reasons to buy
- Browse all La Perla lingerie (opens in new tab)
When it comes to Italian lingerie brands, La Perla is one of the most iconic in the world. A premium lingerie label, it stocks some of the best nightgowns and robes for women, alongside exquisite Italian lingerie, crafted from high-quality fabrications such as silk and lace. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, its main manufacturing facility (where the brand design and develop new lines and shapes) is still based there.
RRP: $200 / £150 | Sizes: XXS - XL | The classic black brief has been given a re-vamp with the addition of softly scalloped, sheer tulle sides. Offering a little piece of everyday luxury.
RRP: $515 / £420 | Sizes: 32B - 38B | Showcasing the brand's commitment to Italian craftsmanship, the embroidery on this silk bra is hand-finished, making this bra super high-end.
RRP: $550 / £395 | Sizes: 32B - 36C | This vintage-inspired bralette has enough coverage that the brave among us could wear it as a top beneath your best blazer, as part of a tuxedo.
3. Intimissimi
Reasons to buy
- Browse all Intimissimi lingerie (opens in new tab)
Part of the Calzedonia Group, Intimissimi was founded in 1996 and has become a one-stop shop for luxe basics, from t-shirt bras and the best strapless bras, to some of the warmest leggings. Intimissimi uses high-end fabrics and luxury blends to create pretty and timeless pieces that feel gorgeous too.
“Intimissimi has always been a longstanding favorite brand of mine to buy lingerie from,” says Devonport. “Their cups fit impeccably and their lace has a delicate yet sexy feel.”
RRP: $49 / £39 | Sizes: 32B - 44B | If you hate underwiring and padding but don't want to compromise on support, this is the bra for you. Available in 9 shades, it features a supportive triangle shape.
RRP: $39 / £35 | Sizes: 34B - 44B | The cotton fabric and seamless design make this one of the most comfortable bras. With a sporty, everyday aesthetic, it's available in black or white.
4. Chite
Reasons to buy
- Browse all Chite lingerie (opens in new tab)
The antidote to fast fashion, Chite is all about making the process of buying lingerie a slow and considered one. Everything is made in small batches with sustainability at the heart of all elements of the business. It is possible to buy its designs in off-the-rack sizing, or you can pay more to have items made-to-measure if you're looking into custom bra shopping. There’s the option for personalized embroidery too, which would be especially lovely for wedding lingerie.
RRP: $105 / £87 | Sizes: XS-XL | The opaque cups on this bralette are balanced by the sheer embroidered tulle of the body. The satin piping details adds to the glamorous feel.
RRP: $94 / £78 | Sizes: XS - XL | It's all in the little details, and we love that this bra features Chite's signature double straps to add interest to the back. The scalloped bust cup adds a retro feel.
5. Incanto
Reasons to buy
- Browse all Incanto lingerie (opens in new tab)
Less everyday, more special occasion, Incanto’s collection of bras, briefs, bodies, and suspenders are all seriously sexy. The brand launched in the mid-'90s and is still based in Italy today. “Incanto also is another favorite of mine, they source the best fabrics in Europe and everything is always on trend,” says Devonport. “They have some gorgeous bras that you can wear under blazers.”
RRP: $39.90 / £32 | Sizes: 2B - 4C | Bodysuits make some of the best shapewear is you're looking for gentle smoothing across your torso. This bold red design can be worn as lingerie or as a top.
RRP: $35 / £28 | Sizes: 2B - 5D | The softness of the lace is juxtaposed by the harness strap detailing helps to create a bra that feels naughty and nice all at once. We love this color too.
6. Fantabody
Reasons to buy
- Browse all Fantabody lingerie (opens in new tab)
Fantabody does sell lingerie, but they’re not a lingerie-only brand, with its most popular pieces being its much-coveted bodysuits. Founded in 2015 by a fashion photographer based in Milan, with the inspiration coming mainly from sportswear, technical fabrics can be seen throughout the range, with the ethos that everything can be worn for multiple different occasions - think bar to a barre class for the best bras that are unbelievably versatile.
RRP: $64 / £53 | Sizes: XS - XXL | A gorgeous set for lounge or everyday wear. One of the brand's top bralettes, it features a scoop neck and racerback, while the briefs are high-waisted.
RRP: $29 / £24 | Sizes: XS - XXL | A bikini brief with a difference, the thin straps to the side will form only the narrowest of tan lines. Splash out in the coordinating tube or triangle top too.
RRP: $94 / £78 | Sizes: S - XXL | This cut-out one-piece can be worn as lingerie, as a top, or even in place of your best swimsuit. It's made from recycled fabric for extra eco brownie points.
7. Tezenis
Reasons to buy
- Browse all Tezenis lingerie (opens in new tab)
The younger sibling of Intimissimi, Tezenis is also part of the Calzedonia Group. It’s aimed at a slightly younger target audience, so you’ll find more trend-driven pieces, including items that tap into the latest fashion color trends and boundary-pushing designs. “Tezenis is a great budget brand with super fun and trendy designs,” explains Devonport. “Its bra ‘tops’ are great basics option if you need something for those jeans, blazer, and trainer outfits.”
RRP: $24 / £19.99 | Sizes: 32B - 38B | The perfect style for anyone looking for lift, this is one of the best push-up bras thanks to the extra-padded cups, boned sides and underwire support.
RRP: $7 / £5.99 | Sizes: S - L | You can't go wrong with a pair of French knickers, and we love the floral print on this purse-friendly pair. The fastest way to add some spring blooms to your closet.
8. Malena Lingerie
Reasons to buy
- Browse all Malena Lingerie (opens in new tab)
One of the newest labels on our Italian lingerie brands list, Malena Lingerie was only founded in 2017. It’s all about sex appeal, with every piece named after a nymph, goddess, or mythological character. Expect plenty of red, lots of black, and lashings of lace, offering timeless boudoir style one lingerie piece at a time.
RRP: $95 / £79 | Sizes: S - L | The deep underband on this push-up bralette offers extra support as well as allowing for more luxe detailing. The sugary pink shade is super feminine too.
RRP: $36 / £30 | Sizes: S - XL | These high-waisted briefs in soft mint green are designed to be as comfortable as they are pretty. Following the line of the lace, you get a gorgeous scallop trim too.
Jess Beech is an experienced fashion and beauty editor, with more than eight years experience in the publishing industry. She has written for woman&home, GoodtoKnow, Now, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Own and Chat, and is a former Deputy Fashion & Beauty Editor at Future PLC. A beauty obsessive, Jess has tried everything from cryotherapy to chemical peels (minus the Samantha in Sex and The City-worthy redness) and interviewed experts including Jo Malone and Trinny Woodall.
