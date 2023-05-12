40 of the very best gifts for men to give in 2023

You're not alone in struggling to find a gift for the man that has everything in your life, so let our edit of the best gifts for men in 2023 help you find the perfect present this year.

Whether you're shopping ahead for the best Father's day gifts or searching for a meaningful birthday present, if you don't want to opt for the stereotypical socks or toolbox, you might have to get creative and think outside said box instead.

To compile our list of the 40 best gift ideas for men in 2023 we spent hours browsing thousands of products both in store and online, as well as talking to men from across the country, to find out what they really want to receive this year.

The resulting list features a variety of gifts for all men, no matter what their taste, interests or style, and there's something for all price points too, so you can find the perfect present for the man in your life no matter what your budget is.

40 of the very best gifts for men in 2023

(opens in new tab) 1. Chanel Bleu De Chanel Parfum Don't be surprised if this cologne is already on their birthday list. Rated as one of the best men's colognes by our Beauty Editor this year, we're not alone in loving this scent as it was also on the wishlist of a number of men we spoke to as well. With key notes of cedar, sandalwood, and lemon zest, Bleu De Chanel is the perfect cologne for those who enjoy woodsy scents and a hint of citrus. It's a light, yet long-lasting fragrance they can wear year-round.

(opens in new tab) 2. Nike Air Force 1 '07 You can never go wrong with a pair of the best white trainers that'll go well with almost any outfit. I recently went shopping with my boyfriend who bought his second pair of Nike Air Force 1's after wanting a new pair for many months. These are a staple that belong in everyone's closet. These trendy sneakers are unisex, so you can snag yourself a pair at the same time.

(opens in new tab) 3. TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun The TheraGun Mini has three speeds to help you massage out any cramps, soreness, and knots. If your giftee is always in the gym, this portable massager is the perfect gym accessory they can throw in their bag and keep with them while on the go. Even if they're not a gym rat, it makes for a great self-care gift that will keep on giving long after the last piece of cake has been eaten up.

(opens in new tab) 4. Shea Moisture Beard Kit If he's been growing his beard, a beard kit is a thoughtful and useful gift they'll appreciate and enjoy using during their beard growth journey. This Shea Moisture beard kit comes with beard oil and a beard balm made with maracuja oil for hydration and shea butter to moisturize the hair. This kit is my cousin's number one recommended gift, and for someone whose facial hair is what they would call "beard goals", you better believe this kit is the best

(opens in new tab) 5. Apple AirTag As a daughter and a sister, I've seen both my dad and brother misplace many important things. An Apple AirTag is another useful gift they wouldn't think to buy themselves. The AirTag is 100% Bluetooth, so they can easily slip one into their checked-in luggage, wallet, or onto their keys and track it straight from the Find My app on their iPhone. Our Digital Editor bought one of these as a gift for her husband and the present was so well received they bought a second one.

(opens in new tab) 6. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine If they love all things espresso, I highly recommend adding the Nespresso Vertuo Plus to your cart. As a coffee lover with a Vertuo Plus, I use my machine every morning and haven't been back to Starbucks since I opened this Nespresso machine on Christmas morning. They'll love discovering their new favorite specialty at-home latte and trying delicious Nespresso pods. To make this gift even more special, you can add a handheld milk frother or a sleeve of Nespresso pods (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 7. Hella Cocktail Co. 5-Pack Bitters Bar Set These five cocktail bitters make a sweet present for the 21 and older giftee who enjoys making a delicious cocktail. They can add these bitters to their whiskey cocktail for some extra spice and flavor. Made right in New York, this variety pack features ginger, orange, aromatic, citrus, and chili. A twist on the usual 21st birthday gifts for men or stocking stuffers at Christmas time.

(opens in new tab) 8. Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Shorts 5" With spring in full effect and summer on the horizon, now is a great time to shop for warm-weather clothing. Lululemon's updated pace breaker linerless shorts are perfect for casual wear or for running. These shorts are made to be breathable with its lightweight material, streamlined fit, and sweat-wicking fabric. With a higher price point than other activewear brands, Lululemon makes a great gift as it may not be a store that he shops in often himself.

(opens in new tab) 9. AstroAl Portable Air Compressor It's not the flashiest gift, but it's a present that'll definitely come in clutch. This portable air compressor is the perfect car essential he can keep handy in his trunk. Whether he catches a flat from hitting a pothole or wants to check his tire pressure, this electric air pump will have his car or bicycle up and moving within minutes. And according to over 66,000 Amazon reviews, this air compressor has saved people a lot of time and money from gas station air pumps.

(opens in new tab) 10. Aquis Double-sided Exfoliating & Cleansing Back Scrubber A loofah is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you're gift shopping, but it's a useful beauty gift he'll use every day. He'll be happy to toss his plastic loofah to the side for Aquis's reusable double-sided scrubber. With one side used to exfoliate and massage and the other to cleanse and lather the body, this 2-in-1 shower tool will clean and keep his skin butter smooth. This scrubber is also machine washable, so no more monthly visits to the store to buy a new loofah.

(opens in new tab) 11. BluePrint Coffee El Potrero Guatemala Single Origin Put down the Folgers and replace it with a bag of single-origin coffee farmed in Guatemala. BluePrint Coffee is a local coffee bar in St. Louis, Missouri that sources coffee from several Central and South American countries. BluePrint's website mentions that they also partner with farms, importers, and exporters in Guatemala and Colombia. This single-origin coffee has notes of apple taffy, sugar cookie, nougat, molasses, and chocolate cream. Your giftee will get a taste of culture after every sip.

(opens in new tab) 12. Aerangis No.1 The Beginning Scented Candle Scented candles are an easy yet nice gift for anyone on your list. But, if you want a more luxurious candle, Aerangis No. 1 The Beginning is an excellent option. Made with lead-free wicks and plant-based wax, it's also perfect for the eco-conscious giftee. I tested this 8oz candle for over two months, and it has since become a personal favorite. With notes of aerangis orchids, white flowers, jasmine and sandalwood, this candle gives you all the spring feels.

(opens in new tab) 13. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) If the man in your life doesn't have a paid of AirPods yet, ask yourself, why not? Wired headphones are a pain to untangle and can get in the way while doing your daily tasks. Wireless headphones are more expensive but they make a great gift as a result and will be gratefully received by your recipient. With the headphone's noise-canceling feature, he'll enjoy tuning out the rest of the world while listening to his favorite albums or the latest best podcasts.

(opens in new tab) 14. Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan A nonstick skillet that works as a steamer, strainer, fry pan, saute pan, roasting pan, and baking dish? Sounds like every home chef's dream gift. The Ninja PossiblePan eliminates the need to use multiple dishes and cookware sets when making one meal. I've had this pan for over a year, and it's never lost its nonstick coating, and it makes cooking so much more enjoyable. The pan comes with a steamer/strainer basket and a spatula that can rest on the included lid.

(opens in new tab) 15. Ember Travel Mug 2 Nothing is worse than a hot cup of coffee or tea that goes cold on your way to the office or just minutes after pouring yourself a cup. The Ember Travel Mug is the best coffee travel mug we've tested and definitely the coolest. With a touch-screen display to control your coffee's desired temperature, a 360-degree leakproof lid, and an included coaster to rest and charge your Ember travel mug on. It's a coffee lover gift that'll surely leave him impressed.

(opens in new tab) 16. UGG Men's Tasman Slippers Upgrade his loungewear with a pair of UGG Tasman Slippers. These super plush UGG slip-ons have a suede exterior and a sheepskin interior. I surprised my partner with a pair and ever since he wears them almost daily around the house and while running errands.

(opens in new tab) 17. Method Men Body Wash Body care is a cheap gift they'll use every day in the shower, especially when it's a cult favorite like Method Men Body Wash. The whole range has a fresh, woodsy scent that lasts all day and leaves your bathroom smelling amazing. This wash works for all skin types - even men with sensitive skin. The body washes consist of plant-based cleansers and are made without any parabens or phthalates.

(opens in new tab) 18. Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Looking for the best father-in-law gift or a gift for dad? Consider buying them a comfy robe that feels like you're wearing one the best bath towels from a hotel. This Brooklinen robe is made of the same 100% Turkish cotton fabric as the brand's best-selling Super-Plush bath towels. Whether he wears it while reading the morning news or during an afternoon nap, there are no rules when it comes to wearing a robe.

(opens in new tab) 19. Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine Known as the Keurig for cocktails, the Bartesian is the perfect entertaining house gift for the guy who enjoys making at-home cocktails. The machine comes with five glass bottles for you to fill with your favorite whiskey, tequila, vodka, rum, and gin. Once locked in, you can insert a cocktail capsule (sold separately), and with just a press of a button, you can have a cosmopolitan, margarita, an old-fashioned and more.

(opens in new tab) 20. Mejuri Bold Round Signet Ring Personalized jewelry is a one-of-kind and thoughtful gift that your giftee will cherish for years. Plus, it shows you didn't wait until the last minute to shop for them. This handcrafted engraved signet ring is a simple and sleek jewelry piece he can add to his sparse accessory collection.

(opens in new tab) 21. Blue Yeti x Professional USB Microphone Whether he's a professional YouTuber or starting a podcast, gift him one of the best microphones for top-notch audio quality. The Blue Yeti has many helpful features, such as a high-res LED meter showing your voice level, a four-capsule array, and a multi-functional smart knob adjusting your sound and headphone volume. And with the small microphone and a USB plug-in, he can easily record while on the go.

(opens in new tab) 22. MLB Ballpark Pint Glasses Set of 2 If his week involves tuning into MLB games, why not gift him some paraphernalia of his favorite baseball team? These pint glasses feature a map of the team's stadium. And while he sips his cold beer, he'll have a view of the team's logo at the bottom of the cup. It's a thoughtful gift that'll leave him smiling from ear to ear.

(opens in new tab) 23. Rechishre Silicone Large Ice Cube Mold Trays Ice cube mold trays are another simple yet useful gift that might be overlooked, but it's a recommended gift idea from men we know. Each order comes with two silicone ice trays that feature eight large squares. Whether they want to use the tray for a unique ice shape or alcoholic ice cubes, it's a cool and fun way to spice up your beverages.

(opens in new tab) 24. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer The best air fryers make cooking easier and cut the time to make food down in half - plus they are probably one of the most sought-after homeware items of 2023 so far. He won't have to wait for the skillet to get hot or for the oven to preheat. The Ninja air fryer is a great all-around option with its digital display and four cooking options. For extra spring savings, bookmark our page on the best air fryer deals, which is kept up to date with all the latest sales and deals.

(opens in new tab) 25. Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40oz A $45 insulated tumbler might sound pricey, but I, along with millions of TikTok users, will tell you it's worth every penny. It's the perfect gift if their goal is to drink more water, and it keeps your drink iced for two days and cold for nine hours. It has a slim base that fits in any sized cup holder, and its convenient, easy-to-grip handle is what makes it super unique. After drinking from it around my family, my dad and my brother now want one. If you need more persuading, check out our Stanley Quencher Tumbler review.

(opens in new tab) 26. The Sill Money Tree Plant If he has a green thumb, he will likely love to receive a houseplant. Plants make lovely gifts. They bring life and greenery to a space. We rated The Sill as one of the best flower delivery services this year for its wide selection of plants. The Sill's money tree plant grows easily and is said to bring good fortune into the home. Two things that any giftee would love to receive.

(opens in new tab) 27. Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses Summer calls for a new pair of the best sunglasses, but not just any old pair. We're talking Ray-Bans. These Ray-Bans have a minimal and classic look, fitting every beach, casual, or dressed-up look and they won't go out of style. Like watches and cologne, sunglasses are another gift option that every guy will love and appreciate no matter how many pairs they have.

(opens in new tab) 28. Perfect Fitness V2 Pushup Handles Whether he can't find time to make it to the gym or you always catch him doing random sets of pushups throughout the day, these pushup handles will be of great use and surely put a smile on his face. Instead of working out on the hard floor, he'll have support from two slightly rotating handles that reduce joint pressure and prevents strain on the wrists.

(opens in new tab) 29. We-Vibe Nova 2 Is the best vibrator a gift for you or him? We deem it the best long-distance relationship gift. And most of the time, seeing a smile on his lady's face is a gift for him. Whether your man works on the road, lives far away or is away on a business trip, this rabbit vibrator works even if you're 200 miles apart. You can even be intimate together through the vibrator's in-app audio and video features.

(opens in new tab) 30. Fear of God Essentials Gray Relaxed Hoodie If he's into the latest fashion, he'll be head over heels in love with this Essentials hoodie. This fan-favorite brand, Fear of God Essentials, has a reputation for quality, neutral, and simple comfort clothes. I wouldn't be surprised if this hoodie is already on his shopping cart

(opens in new tab) 31. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition The Kindle Paperwhite is a great gift idea for the bookworm who also has new book in his hand. Rated as one of the best eReaders for its long battery life, waterproof feature, and large storage space, your giftee will be able to enjoy reading the best books of all time within seconds.

(opens in new tab) 32. Fosmon Dual 2 Max Charger Station for XBOX Series X A gift for gamers and the guy who's always on his Xbox. Thanks to this Xbox controller charging station, buying a pack of batteries is a thing of the past. He can save a trip to the store by simply placing his controller on the charging dock. And a sweet add-on is the included rechargeable batteries.

(opens in new tab) 33. AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Kit Say goodbye to the perfect soil and weather and bring your garden indoors with the AeroGarden Indoor Harvest system. It's the perfect gift for gardeners. Your giftee can enjoy growing fresh herbs and veggies year round at a much faster speed than the traditional outdoor garden.

(opens in new tab) 34. Travel-Ready Large Cork Duffle A stylish and durable duffle bag made of natural cork, we love these weekend bags for their practicality and style. This Made Trade large duffle bag is the perfect bag for the man who's always catching weekend flights, in the gym, or in need of a new weekender.

(opens in new tab) 35. Virgin Experience Exotic Car Driving Experience Sometimes the best gifts are experiences that turn into new and unforgettable memories. If the guy in your life is obsessed with cars, why not gift him a fun car-driving experience? Virgin Experience has over 300 exotic car driving experiences that allow you to drive up to 20 laps around a closed track in the car of your choice. Whether it be a Lamborghini, Audi, Ferrari, or Porsche, the option is yours.

(opens in new tab) 36. TRUFF Hot Sauce Spice up their sauce collection with one of the best hot sauces on the market. Truff's hot sauce is a savory blend of chilli peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and spices. It will add the perfect amount of kick to any dish.

(opens in new tab) 37. Amazon e-Gift Card An Amazon gift card may not be the most unique gift, but it's still a useful present to give so your recipient can use it to buy whatever their heart desires. It's also an excellent option if you don't know much about your giftee's favorite things. But, if you want to make it bit more personal, you can add a photo or a 30 second video.

(opens in new tab) 38. Etched Gold Rim Handcrafted Glass Liquor Decanter This glass liquor decanter will make a gorgeous addition to any kitchen countertop or bar cart. Its molded from mouth-blown crystalline glass and features an eye-catching 24-karat gold rim. Any dad, husband, or guy pal would love receiving this one-of-a-kind home gift.

(opens in new tab) 39. Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) Whether you're shopping for a housewarming gift for your son's first place or you're searching for the best gift for your father-in-law, the Ring Video Doorbell is a smart security doorbell that allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors outside your front door all from the Ring app.

(opens in new tab) 40. Herschel Orion Retreat Backpack Small The Orion Retreat Backpack is the perfect bag for work, school, or a day trip. He'll love carrying this sleek, sturdy bag around with its genuine leather material and metal finishes. It's a stylish gift he'll be excited to use.

What do you buy for the man that has everything?

When shopping for the men in my life, I often reflect on our past conversations and jot down items they might've briefly mentioned. For example, if your husband mentions how he's been wanting to go see a new movie at the theatre, you could buy tickets to go and see the latest blockbuster or find an independent cinema serving dinner and drinks along with the movie. Or if your son has talked about needing a new pair of sneakers, you can surprise him with a trendy pair of Nike Air Forces.

Also, paying attention to their hobbies is a great way to get inspiration for a man that seemingly has everything. For example, if your father-in-law is always working out, you can buy him a new gym bag or a TheraGun Mini to massage any muscle tension, or upgrade your man's golf clubs if he's always teeing off with friends.