40 best gifts for husbands to surprise him in 2023

The best gifts for husbands are those that he will genuinely use or wouldn't think to buy himself, so it's a balance between the eminently practical and sweetly thoughtful.

To help put together our guide to the best gifts to give to husbands in 2023 we crowdsourced responses from husbands in the US, finding out from them what is on their wishlists and what they would love to receive as a present.

So whether you're shopping for the best gifts for men for a special occasion, a Father's Day gift for your husband from the kids or need help with what to buy your husband for his birthday, let our list help inspire and solve your shopping dilemmas.

Where to shop for the best gifts for husbands in the US

Best gift ideas for husbands in 2023

(opens in new tab) 1. Coach Graham Pack When we crowdsourced ideas from husbands for this gift guide a gift that was mentioned regularily was backpacks. One that stood out on the list for us was this one-shoulder leather Coach bag. It's a stylish way to store all their essentials, such as a wallet, their best sunglasses, a phone, and even a small book.

(opens in new tab) 2. Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS + Cellular) An Apple Watch is an impressive tech gift that'll amaze your husband. They'll be able to call and reply to texts, track their sleep and daily activities with the fitness tracker elements, stream music, purchase items with Apple Pay, and more. They won't even need their iPhone around while wearing this.

(opens in new tab) 3. Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Running Shoes It won't come as any surprise to hear that almost all of the men we crowdsourced answers from for this gift guide for husbands had a pair of sneakers on their wishlist. These Nike slip-on running shoes were designed to easily take your shoes on and off with a wraparound zipper and a strap for extra security. And with its extra cushiony outsole, he can walk and stand comfortably for hours - not to mention save precious time each day not tying shoelaces.

(opens in new tab) 4. Camelbak Chute Mag Insulated Water Bottle 25oz If you're looking for a useful gift for your husband, look no further than one of the best water bottles on the market at the moment. This Camelbak bottle is great for gifting as it's something they will use daily for years. The water bottle is double-wall vacuum insulated, leakproof, and features a magnetic top. Whether he's always in the gym, hiking, or his goal is to drink more water, this is an affordable, high-quality gift worth adding to your shopping bag.

(opens in new tab) 5. Dreamcloud Serenity Weighted Blanket When you're not there, a weighted blanket will be his next favorite cuddle buddy. Its weight and pressure relaxes the body and can help ease anxiety and stress. After a long day of work, a weighted blanket may be all your husband needs. And although it's spring, your hubby won't get too hot under this blanket. With dual-temperature technology, the Dreamcloud Serenity absorbs body heat to keep you cool throughout the year.

(opens in new tab) 6. Lovense Domi 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator Yes, sex and intimacy are things the husbands we spoke to brought up when it came to gifting. So, what better way to keep things fun and spicy in the bedroom than by gifting the best wand vibrator? Whether he's on a business trip or in the other room, this app-controlled mini wand vibrator has many cool features and works miles apart. Our tester loved how the wand can sync to music, vibrating to the song's beat. And if you're looking for a long distance relationship gift, this is a great option too.

(opens in new tab) 7. Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs Can't decide on a Father's Day gift for your husband? Parachute's slippers are a cozy gift idea he'll love sliding his feet into every day. Made of 100% natural wool, it's a gift that'll keep him warm wear year-round. These slippers are also unisex, so you can snag a second pair and twin with your hubby.

(opens in new tab) 8. Cozymeal Gift Card In our experience, the saying 'the way to a man's heart is through his stomach' rings true. So true that a home-cooked meal was a recommended gift by one of the husbands we spoke to. Cozymeal offers an array of online cooking classes led by chefs all over the world. Whether he loves Italian, Thai, or Caribbean food, you can gift him a Cozymeal gift card, and he can choose the night's dinner. It's a gifting experience you both can enjoy too.

(opens in new tab) 9. Apple AirPods Max If he's tech-obsessed, these Apple headphones are likely already on his wishlist. With a noise-canceling feature and memory foam ear cushions, these Bluetooth over-ear headphones are perfect for runners, gym-goers, gamers, and those who want to be immersed in their music. He won't have to worry about tangled wires or stubborn earbuds that won't stay in with these and they are also a long haul travel essential along with a trusty travel pillow.

(opens in new tab) 10. Personalized Engraved Glass Top Cigar Humidor A personalized humidor is the perfect gift for a cigar connoisseur. He will love it for its uniqueness and sentimental value and from a practical perspective, this glass top wooden box can humidify up to 50 cigars. This gift idea is a great desktop accessory and a lovely addition to his man cave.

(opens in new tab) 11. Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum You can never go wrong gifting your husband one of the best men's cologne. Cologne was on the gift list of every husband we spoke to. And if you need help deciding which one to surprise him with, Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum is a classic that nearly every guy loves and there's a reason it's one of the bestselling colognes in the world. It's the perfect blend of citrus and woodsy, with key notes of bergamot, vanilla, and nutmeg.

(opens in new tab) 12. Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket This Patagonia fleece jacket is perfect for those cool spring mornings when he needs extra warmth. And with nine neutral color options, no matter your chosen color, it'll complement most of his outfits. The jacket also has welted hand warmer pockets, so be prepared to see him zipped up in his new Patagonia this fall and winter.

(opens in new tab) 13. Mejuri Barrel Link Engravable Tag Necklace Whether you're shopping for a milestone birthday like a 40th birthday gift or you want a present that will show your husband how much you appreciate him and your union, personalized jewelry is a thoughtful gift idea made just for your giftee. This Mejuri tag necklace is a simple yet stylish way to elevate all his outfits. You can engraved his initials or a special date into the 14k yellow-gold pendant.

(opens in new tab) 14. Harry's Brightening Eye Cream Help your husband build his own skincare routine with one of the best drugstore eye creams you can buy for under $10. Harry's Brightening Eye Cream is made with brown seaweed and algae extracts that brighten and help reduce dark under-eyes. It's a cheap gift idea for men that they wouldn't think to buy themselves but they'll love and appreciate anyway.

(opens in new tab) 15. Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Mini Plus is the best gift for coffee lovers who don't need the fanciest coffee machine but still want a delicious cup of morning joe. Its slim design is perfect for small spaces or if you don't like an overcrowded countertop. To save him a trip to the store and make this gift even sweeter, you can surprise him with a box of K-cups (opens in new tab) with his new coffee maker.

(opens in new tab) 16. Yogamatters Eco Everyday Yoga Mat For the husband who enjoys floor workouts and post-gym stretches, the best thick yoga mats provide extra cushion and support and prevent joint pains during and after workouts. Yogamatter's everyday yoga mat is our favorite for its 8mm thickness, joint protection, softness, and reversible design.

(opens in new tab) 17. New York Times Custom Birthday Book If he's a history buff, wow him with this customized birthday book filled with New York Times front pages from each year since he was born, from newsworthy events he was too young to remember to unforgettable historical moments. It's a keepsake he'll love to indulge in and is the perfect milestone birthday gift.

(opens in new tab) 18. TriggerPoint NANO Foot Roller Gift him a massage tool so he can roll his foot against this compact foam roller. This fan-favorite feel-good massage tool is perfect for post-work self-care, and its portable design makes it a great gym bag accessory too.

(opens in new tab) 19. ASOS Design Super Skinny Jersey Blazer A man can never have too many blazers and this gray color and jersey material is perfect for the spring and summer months. He can wear it casually with jeans and the best white trainers or slacks for a more dressed look.

(opens in new tab) 20. Belkin Portable 20k Power Bank Charger Whether he's a hiker, has a long work commute, or is always at the office, a portable charger is a useful gift he'll appreciate. Unlike most portable chargers, this Belkin power bank features two charging ports, allowing him to charge his phone and laptop at the same time. And its 20,000 battery capacity is said to charge tablets for up to 28 hours and up to 77 hours for smartphones.

(opens in new tab) 21. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker This Hamilton Beach sandwich maker is a unique and fun kitchen gadget he'll love to use on the mornings he pressed for time or when he wants a quick weekend brunch. The machine features two removable parts to fill with the bread and toppings of your choice. It's a gift he and the whole family will enjoy.

(opens in new tab) 22. Stafford Men's Short Sleeve 2-Piece Shorts Pajama Set Men deserve nice sleepwear too. This short-sleeve, two-piece pajama set is great for hot sleepers and to wear during the hot summer months. This set might become his new favorite lounge outfit with its comfortable cotton material and stylish prints. Gift him this set along with the best cooling pillow for a breezy good night's rest.

(opens in new tab) 23. Merkur Barber Pole Safety Razor A gorgeous safety razor that gives you a close shave without the skin irritated results. Its brass handle and spiral imprint makes it easy to grip, giving your husband a sturdy and comfortable shave, and it's more eco-friendly than the disposable plastic razors he might be using at the moment.

(opens in new tab) 24. Endless Summer Marmalade Gift Set If he's a foodie and enjoys jazzing up his dishes with different sauces and spices, he'll love unwrapping a gift set packed with three handmade citrus jams. The three flavors include lemon and honey, tangerine, and hibiscus. It's the perfect topping for his morning oats and breads.

(opens in new tab) 25. Personalized Cufflinks Whether you're looking for a wedding gift for your soon-to-be husband or a sweet and thoughtful anniversary gift, personalized cufflinks are a sentimental present he can wear on your wedding day and any other day he wears a button-up. These sterling silver cufflinks are handmade and can be customized with his initials or a meaningful date that's special to the two of you.

(opens in new tab) 26. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Black 9300 Toothbrush An electric toothbrush is a luxury gift they probably wouldn't buy themselves but would love to receive because it's a true investment. The Philips Sonicare 9300 removes up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional toothbrush with its brush heads that has three intensity levels and four cleaning modes. By syncing the toothbrush to the Philips Sonicare app, he'll be able to track his brushing while getting feedback and guidance on improving his oral hygiene.

(opens in new tab) 27. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Depending on the brand and size, protein powder can be quite expensive. But, that's why it's an excellent gift for the fitness fanatic. Whether your husband is trying to shed some pounds for his summer body or build muscle, this Optimum Whey protein powder helps with both. With 24 grams of protein per serving, a smooth taste, and an expansive selection of flavors, this is the overall best protein shake our Healther Editor tried and would recommend.

(opens in new tab) 28. Craft Beer Club Subscription A tasty gift he'll look forward to receiving every month. If your hubby is a beer enthusiast, a Craft Beer Club subscription is just what he needs. From small, independent breweries to his front door, he can taste up to 24 new beers monthly, every two months, or quarterly - so it's a gift that keeps on giving.

(opens in new tab) 29. Lululemon Commission Classic Fit Pant 34" Warpstreme If your husband's work attire is more on the professional side, why not gift him pants that look like a pair of slacks but feel comfortable and stretchy like joggers? These Lululemon classic fit pants are breathable and designed for everyday performance. And based on the reviews, it's every guy's favorite pair of pants and makes an excellent gift for golfers.

(opens in new tab) 30. Gardener's Tool Seat Dirty and sore gardening knees are of the past. Every gardener's dream gift is this two-in-one garden tool bag and folding seat. He can comfortably tend his plants and vegetables while sitting on the water-resistant chair. And the detachable bag has 21 pockets that can be filled with all of his tools, making it a practical gift for gardeners that your husband will actually use.

(opens in new tab) 31. Martial Bliss Game Keep your marriage fun with an interactive gift you both can enjoy. This card game features 120 exciting missions for you and your husband to embark on. Each challenge is then followed by a sweet reward, such as visiting a new place together and spending the night there, or cute date ideas.

(opens in new tab) 32. Sonos Roam Portable Speaker Tech gifts were recommended by all the husbands we spoke to, and a portable Bluetooth speaker is one he can use no matter his location. Like an Amazon Echo, the Sonos Roam allows users to stream music with the help of WiFi and Alexa. This speaker is 100% waterproof and drop-proof, so whether he wants to listen to his favorite album bedside or poolside, the choice is his.

(opens in new tab) 33. BlendJet 2 Portable Blender From post-workout protein shakes at the gym to frozen margaritas at the pool, your husband can blend and make his favorite drinks on the go. The BlendJet is a portable 16oz blender that's full of power and blends solids in seconds.

(opens in new tab) 34. Roland FP-90X Digital Piano Items that align with a person's interest - whether it be a new hobby or a longstanding leisure pursuit - make excellent gifts. If he's musical or a star keyboardist, a digital piano is an impressive gift he wouldn't expect. The Roland FP-90X is known for its authentic and electric piano sound engine, responsive keyboard, and powerful built-in speaker. It's a pricey gift, but it's an unforgettable one.

(opens in new tab) 35. Getaway Gift Card Two husbands we spoke to said a peaceful environment is something they desire most. A trip to a cozy cabin outside the city might be all he needs. Getaway gives you a luxe cabin experience just two hours outside select major cities. It's a chance to unplug, relax, and enjoy a nature break.

(opens in new tab) 36. Estelle Colored Glass Rocks Glass Set A set of fancy colored glassware is a small yet lovely gift he'll love drinking from. These unique gray-colored rock glasses are handblown by artisans in Poland. It's the perfect cup to fill with his favorite whiskey. I have two wine glasses from this brand, and the quality is like no other.

(opens in new tab) 37. Snif Off The Grid Candle If he's big on smell goods, perhaps he'll love filling your space with the best scented candle. Snif is a gender-neutral fragrance brand that makes high-quality, vegan-free, and non-toxic candles. Off the Grid is a personal favorite of mine and my dad's. With notes of amber, sandalwood, lily, and musk, it's the perfect mix of warm, woodsy, with a hint of floral citrus. It's a gift you both will enjoy year-round.

(opens in new tab) 38. S'well Eats Bowl Insulated water bottles make cool gifts, but an insulated bowl is a present we're confident he'll geek over. The S'well Eats Bowl features a vacuum-insulated exterior bowl and a clear inner prep bowl that keeps your food cold for up to 12 hours and hot for seven. No more cold leftover lunches at his desk.

(opens in new tab) 39. Jack Link's Beef Jerky If it's one thing I learned from my brother growing up is that men love beef jerky. It's a flavorful, delicious snack your hubby will enjoy munching on throughout the day. And if he's already a connoisseur; you can help him restock with this fan-favorite beef jerky brand with fun flavors such as teriyaki, sweet and hot, original, and original peppered. Plus, for less than $5, it's a cheap gift option if you're just looking for a token present.

(opens in new tab) 40. Sneaker Lab Premium All-Purpose Shoe Cleaner Wipes If he's a sneakerhead who keeps his shoes squeaky clean, snag him a pack of these all-purpose and non-toxic shoe cleaner wipes. Whether his shoe collection consists of leather, cotton, or mesh, the brand claims these towelettes will clean every shoe. These individually wrapped wipes are perfect for tossing in his gym bag, work duffle, and car.

What do husbands want most for their birthday?

We crowdsource ideas and answers from husbands directly for this gift guide and got a glimpse into their most desired birthday presents. While a few of them gave us specific material items they either enjoyed receiving from their wife or hope to someday, most of the husbands we spoke to said that what they want most for their birthday is either gift experiences or gestures - like cooking his favorite meal or dedicating a day to watching his team play - that don't involve spending loads of money.

But, if you want to surprise your hubby with a gift they can unwrap, each husband we spoke to mentioned wanting the same useful gifts they can use every day, such as cologne, a water bottle, a weekender or a small bag to store his daily essentials, clothes, and shoes.