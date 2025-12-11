Susanna Reid celebrates her birthday in stylish metallic look that's on our radar for Christmas Day outfits

The star dazzled in a fancy festive look

Susanna Reid attends at Theatre Royal Drury Lane at the ITV Palooza 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)
Susanna Reid celebrated her 55th birthday yesterday with her regular stint on GMB. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a birthday snap, behind the scenes, thanking everyone for making her morning so special, as well as those who have pledged to take part in the 'One Million Minutes' campaign.

Beaming in the shot, Susanna looked ready to party in a burnished silver metallic, tie-neck blouse and a leather midi skirt. She completed her look with some sparkly silver heels to add to the festive and celebratory feel of her look.

Susanna Reid's metallic look is perfect for the festive season

While neither of Susanna's pieces are available to buy, this is a look we have seen replicated across the high street, making it an easy one to copy. From a plethora of metallic blouses to an abundance of leather skirts, if this style has turned your head, we have great lookalikes below.

Get the look

Metallics is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, and naturally, as we hurtle towards Christmas, this look has come into its own. While all metallic tones are well received at this time of year, burnished tones, like Susanna's, are the most versatile and flattering. The slightly darker base hue tempers the shine for a more elevated finish.

And while Susanna's outfit was all party on the top, the sleek leather skirt tapped into another big style moment for the season, and delivered a premium and polished, almost office-ready look on the bottom half of the look. Expertly fitted, the A-line silhouette and midi length hem were extremely elegant, and leather skirts are once again having a major style moment. A brilliant investment for any winter capsule wardrobe, the real deal might be expensive, but you will wear it year in, year out.

Finishing off her birthday ensemble with some sparkly heels, while Susanna looked fabulous for her morning GMB role, this easy-to-replicate look was also delivering some serious style inspiration for the coming weeks. Whether you're still sorting your Christmas party outfit or need something smart but sparkly for Christmas Day, a metallic blouse and leather skirt is a combination worth considering.

Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

