Susanna Reid celebrates her birthday in stylish metallic look that's on our radar for Christmas Day outfits

Susanna Reid celebrated her 55th birthday yesterday with her regular stint on GMB. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a birthday snap, behind the scenes, thanking everyone for making her morning so special, as well as those who have pledged to take part in the 'One Million Minutes' campaign.

Beaming in the shot, Susanna looked ready to party in a burnished silver metallic, tie-neck blouse and a leather midi skirt. She completed her look with some sparkly silver heels to add to the festive and celebratory feel of her look.

The blouse is the now sold-out style by British clothing brand, Monsoon. The top was available in silver and in gold, although there is only a size 18 left in the gold colourway. Susanna's stylist, Debbie Harper, revealed that the star's lovely leather skirt was from M&S, similar to this Jaeger design, which features similar seam detailing.

Susanna Reid's metallic look is perfect for the festive season

A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) A photo posted by on

While neither of Susanna's pieces are available to buy, this is a look we have seen replicated across the high street, making it an easy one to copy. From a plethora of metallic blouses to an abundance of leather skirts, if this style has turned your head, we have great lookalikes below.

Get the look

Liquorish Charcoal Metallic Pussybow Blouse £34.45 (was £53) at Debenhams A bolder silver hue than Susanna's now sold out Monsoon blouse, this bright and shiny iteration has a large tie neck detail creating a statement, retro pussy bow. Wear loose over trousers, or highlight your waist by tucking into jeans or a skirt. Next Silver Metallic Long Sleeve Twist Neck Metallic Lame Blouse £40 at Next If the tie neck detailing feels too much, then this twist at the neck design offers a similar aesthetic, but with a more streamlined shape. In a fluid lame fabric, this luxe design has a nostalgic 70s silhouette. The high-shine fabric is the perfect partner for the party season. Hobbs Silver Metallic Ashley Pleat Sleeve Twist Neck Top £79 at Hobbs Another blouse forgoing the neck tie detailing, this chic design is the perfect choice for those looking to go from AM to PM this December. With packed diaries and social engagements straight from work, this top could easily slip discreetly under a blazer, before teaming up with jeans, heels and statement earrings. JAEGER Leather Midaxi A-Line Skirt £250 at Jaeger A close match to Susanna's leather skirt, this real leather piece from Jaeger features a similar midi hem and distinct stitch detailing. With a fluted hemline, this stylish skirt has a fit and flare finish that's perfect for pairing with heels or boots. Add a sparkly top for a party aesthetic, or add a heritage effect with a cable knit sweater. River Island Black Leather a Line Midi Skirt £179 at River Island Another midi design, leather skirts are having a major moment this season, but it's a pattern we're seeing on repeat every autumn. If you've been delaying investing, this trend isn't going anywhere, and leather skirts can be worn from autumn through to spring, making them a great investment style. The flared hem on this skirt helps to balance out your top half. LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS Midi Length Pencil Skirt in Sheepskin Leather £139.99 at LaRedoute The most similar silhouette to Susanna's this sleek pencil skirt design is as versatile as it is chic. Made from sheepskin leather, the just below the knee silhouette is ideal for teaming with everything from pretty blouses and camisoles to cosy knits for a more relaxed feel. Thanks to the more tailored shape, you can wear this skirt with pretty much any shoe.

Metallics is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, and naturally, as we hurtle towards Christmas, this look has come into its own. While all metallic tones are well received at this time of year, burnished tones, like Susanna's, are the most versatile and flattering. The slightly darker base hue tempers the shine for a more elevated finish.

And while Susanna's outfit was all party on the top, the sleek leather skirt tapped into another big style moment for the season, and delivered a premium and polished, almost office-ready look on the bottom half of the look. Expertly fitted, the A-line silhouette and midi length hem were extremely elegant, and leather skirts are once again having a major style moment. A brilliant investment for any winter capsule wardrobe, the real deal might be expensive, but you will wear it year in, year out.

Finishing off her birthday ensemble with some sparkly heels, while Susanna looked fabulous for her morning GMB role, this easy-to-replicate look was also delivering some serious style inspiration for the coming weeks. Whether you're still sorting your Christmas party outfit or need something smart but sparkly for Christmas Day, a metallic blouse and leather skirt is a combination worth considering.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors