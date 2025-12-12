I've been looking for a sparkly top to wear with jeans for Christmas Day, and Charlene White's delivered the perfect inspiration

When it comes to failsafe Christmas Day outfit formulas, jeans and a nice top is right up there as one of the best. Whether you're heading to a Christmas Day brunch, or need a comfortable but polished look for the main event, a speedy wardrobe update with a festive twist offers the perfect smart casual look.

While sequins might feel a little bit too much for a meal at home with family, a hint of metallics offers seasonality, but isn't overly glitzy, which is why Charlene White's top caught my eye on Loose Women last week.

Carrying out her presenting duties, Charlene offered elegant festive fashion in a short puff-sleeved bronzed blouse with tie front detailing and a waist flattering peplum hem. Of course, perched on her stall for the show, it was very much about top half dressing (which resonates for Christmas lunch, where there is a lot of sitting) and it was a great choice for wearing with some jet black jeans.

A metallic top is the quickest way to dress up denim

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sweet, stylish and directional, Charlene's pretty metallic blouse is a great choice for December occasions. While for me, it delivers the perfect smart casual balance for the big day, I could see it working for Christmas party outfits, or even for a pared-back New Year's Eve outfit.

The top appears to be by the fashion brand Ro&Zo, but I've found a few similar styles on the market that meet that festive high-low feel that's great for relaxing with family and friends; whilst still being a little sparkly.

Get the look

Complete the look

With a lot of gatherings and events on the horizon, jeans and a stylish top offer a speedy way of updating your winter capsule wardrobe. Simply take your favourite denims and add a metallic or sparkly top, and you've got a Christmas Day or New Year's Eve outfit formula that will never fail to impress.

Charlene's top is great for a festive get-together. Team this season's favourite metallic hues with black jeans, as these offer the most polish and a sleek contrast to shinier hues.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tie front tops have been a mainstay of the last 12 months, and it's unlikely they will fall out of favour, meaning you can enjoy this festive buy for many seasons to come.