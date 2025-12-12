I've been looking for a sparkly top to wear with jeans for Christmas Day, and Charlene White's delivered the perfect inspiration
When it comes to festive outfits, the failsafe formula of jeans and a nice top is one of our favourites for the big day
When it comes to failsafe Christmas Day outfit formulas, jeans and a nice top is right up there as one of the best. Whether you're heading to a Christmas Day brunch, or need a comfortable but polished look for the main event, a speedy wardrobe update with a festive twist offers the perfect smart casual look.
While sequins might feel a little bit too much for a meal at home with family, a hint of metallics offers seasonality, but isn't overly glitzy, which is why Charlene White's top caught my eye on Loose Women last week.
Carrying out her presenting duties, Charlene offered elegant festive fashion in a short puff-sleeved bronzed blouse with tie front detailing and a waist flattering peplum hem. Of course, perched on her stall for the show, it was very much about top half dressing (which resonates for Christmas lunch, where there is a lot of sitting) and it was a great choice for wearing with some jet black jeans.
A metallic top is the quickest way to dress up denim
Sweet, stylish and directional, Charlene's pretty metallic blouse is a great choice for December occasions. While for me, it delivers the perfect smart casual balance for the big day, I could see it working for Christmas party outfits, or even for a pared-back New Year's Eve outfit.
The top appears to be by the fashion brand Ro&Zo, but I've found a few similar styles on the market that meet that festive high-low feel that's great for relaxing with family and friends; whilst still being a little sparkly.
Get the look
Exact Match
This cute little tie-front top is perfect for festive get-togethers. The epitome of a stylish top to wear with jeans, this gold design features puff sleeves and a waist-flattering peplum that will highlight curves and skim midriffs. Team with your best skinny jeans in black for balance.
A near identical design, this burnished gold iteration has a smaller and less pronounced peplum. A gorgeous choice, this top features similar puff sleeves and festive bow detailing down the front. When it comes to how to style a tie front top, keep your bottom half fitted to balance the shape.
If you prefer not to worry about tie fronts, this pleated gold top has a waist tie detail instead for added interest. The longer sleeve and boxy fit are ideal for Christmas Day when we want to be nice and comfortable for a long day of feasting. Wearable with jeans or skirts, you can wear this year after year.
Complete the look
Thanks to the bright metallic hue, this style of top doesn't need much in the way of accessorising, as the tie detail at the neck replaces a necklace, so a small pair of earrings add the ideal finish to a festive look. This teardrop style has been particularly popular this season.
With a lot of gatherings and events on the horizon, jeans and a stylish top offer a speedy way of updating your winter capsule wardrobe. Simply take your favourite denims and add a metallic or sparkly top, and you've got a Christmas Day or New Year's Eve outfit formula that will never fail to impress.
Charlene's top is great for a festive get-together. Team this season's favourite metallic hues with black jeans, as these offer the most polish and a sleek contrast to shinier hues.
Tie front tops have been a mainstay of the last 12 months, and it's unlikely they will fall out of favour, meaning you can enjoy this festive buy for many seasons to come.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
