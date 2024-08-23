I’m a fashion editor and these are my five top tips for how to style a tie front top - including the genius no-flash hack
I've figured out how to wear tricky tie front tops without flashing your flesh
Unless you’ve been living under an unfashionable rock this summer, you’ll have no doubt noticed the trend for tie front tops. Originating with cool Scandinavian brand Ganni as well as other popular cool girl brands such as London-based Damson Madder, they’ve become a byword for instant summer style.
Of course, where street style goes, the high street is quick to follow and tie front tops can be found everywhere, from Mint Velvet and Arket to H&M and ASOS as well as a fabulous Amazon Ganni blouse lookalike that the internet went wild for. Tie front tops immediately became a no brainer addition to every fashionista’s summer capsule wardrobe as they pair well with everything from slinky midi skirts to on-trend barrel leg jeans.
As a fashion editor, I’m always keen to try the latest spring/summer fashion trends and tie front tops were no different. But at 40, was I brave enough to go braless for this style of top that bares - if not all - well, quite a lot?
The answer was a resounding no – until I decided that like every great fashion problem, there simply HAD to be a way to solve this style conundrum. And now I’m sharing my top five tips on how to style tie front tops, and what to wear underneath - including one very clever hack!
This cotton poplin style is the perfect tie front top to throw on with jeans for an easy but stylish outfit. It doesn’t open all the way so there’s no bellybutton flashing in this style! It’s also available in pale blue and white.
With a cute puff sleeve detail and on-trend leopard print design, this ASOS tie front top is a great high street version of the original Ganni style but at a fraction of the cost!
Tip 1: The Wrap Hack
Scrolling Instagram one day, I came across a simple yet genius style hack to wear tie front tops with your best bras. For this clever trick to work, you need a bra with a narrow or very soft band and a tie front top which has a set of ribbon ties that align roughly with the band of your bra or just under the bust.
Take one ribbon and thread it through the top of the bra band and round then take the second and thread it through the bottom of your bra band so that together they wrap around, hiding the bra band. Tie as normal in a cute bow and voila!
While this hack works best with soft cup, triangle and bralette style bras, it’s still possible to do it with an underwired bra – look for a plunge style that has minimal fabric between the cups in order to make it work. For optimal results, try it with a bra in a similar colour to your top’s ties or in a nude skin tone to minimise visibility. If your top is white, go for a style in nude, pink or even red (trust me, it neutralises!) to stop your bra showing through the fabric.
Not only is this a clever hack for hiding your bra but it’ll also keep your tie front top in place, stopping any nip slips or flashes when you bend forward. Phew! If you don’t want to invest in a bra or are looking for an alternative option, why not try using your favourite triangle bikini top for a similar effect with the narrow band?
Triangle bras are great for the wrap hack as they typically have a thin band at the rib cage, meaning the ties will hide it. This pretty lace style from H&M also offers slight padding and is available in 5 colours.
If you prefer the support of an underwired bra, these t-shirt bras are on the list of best bras for large busts. A plunge style like this is ideal as it has minimal fabric at the band between the cups.
Tip 2: Try a Nude Vest
If you’re not brave enough to bare your skin under a tie front top or are worried about an accidental slip, an easy styling trick when it comes to tie front tops is to add a nude-coloured camisole underneath. Not only will it protect your modesty, but you won’t have to worry about any ties accidentally coming undone!
Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander agrees: “One option if you’ve got larger breasts is get a nude vest that is the same colour as your skin tone so it looks like when you’re wearing it you’ve got nothing on.”
Look for a vest that matches your skin tone as closely as possible for the most seamless style – the better it blends, the less you’ll notice it. Plain styles without lace detailing work best for this styling hack and it’s great if you have a bigger bust and need more support underneath your top.
Make sure your vest top covers the cups of your bra and sits flush to the skin, preferably finishing in line with one of the ribbon ties to help it ‘disappear’ more easily. You may also want to look for a camisole with a built in bra – this style eliminates another layer of clothing underneath while offering enough support to stay comfortable plus it’ll stop you from overheating on the hottest of summer days.
You don’t have to spend a lot on a nude vest to achieve the invisible look – this nude vest from George at Asda is only £3! This fitted style is great for creating a seamless base layer.
This soft stretchy vest is the perfect style to slip under your tie front top unnoticed. With a second skin-like feel, it’ll mould to your body and create the perfect foundation to your outfit.
Tip 3: Make a Feature of it
So far, we’ve covered hacks that will hide your bra but why not embrace it and make it a feature in your outfit instead? Martine Alexander says: “Why not make a point of showing your bra, so wear a bright coloured bra and embrace the fact that you’ve got a bra on and it’s summer!”
By adding a colourful bra underneath, you can make a feature out of flashing a glimpse of your smalls. My personal favourite is a neon lace bralette that just peeks through – look for styles in colours that will contrast with and complement your tie front top.
Looking for a more modest option? A longline bra in a bright colour will offer more coverage if you want to try want to try this trend without flashing a lot of skin and if you’re big busted, this style will offer more support to your chest. For those who want to cover up but don’t need structure, there are plenty of beautiful bralettes available with longer bands at the ribcage that will offer more coverage.
When it comes to bras we want to show off, there’s none better than Dora Larsen’s quirky colour combinations and neon brights. The flora graphic bralette is the perfect pairing of hot pink lace and scarlet straps.
If you’ve got a bigger bust, Bravissismo’s Zina bralette has you covered – this punchy lime green lace number is available from 30D-40J and will add a pop of cool colour to every tie front top.
Tip 4: Layer Up!
Why not repurpose your tie front top as a cute jacket by wearing undone or partially open? Simply add a slinky camisole or vest underneath, leaving the ties open or just tie the middle or top ribbons for an alternative jacket-like take on the tie front top trend.
If your tie front top is sleeveless, try wearing it open over a t-shirt for a cool hybrid take on the waistcoat trend – team this look with the best jeans for your body type for an easy summer style that will see you into the coming autumn months too.
A fashion insider favourite, Uniqlo’s Airism range is perfect for keeping cool on hot days. The built in bra in this style ensures effortless style when worn underneath a tie front top.
A secret weapon in my wardrobe, I can’t own enough Monki tees. Their spot-on slightly loose slim fit tees skim your torso and finish at the sweet spot on the hip plus they’re made of the softest organic cotton.
Tip 5: Tools of the Trade
Any stylist worth their salt has toupee tape in her kit bag as well as a pair of nipple covers. If you decide to brave going braless, a pair of nipple covers will stop any sudden nip slips.
For added protection, you can also add toupeé tape to the edges of your top – the double-sided tape will stop anything from peeking out unexpectedly from odd angles!
Want to go braless but still want a little bit of support? Stylist Martine Alexander has one more excellent styling solution if you’ve got a small bust: “stick on bras! There are lots of styles to choose from and you can get them from places like Boux Avenue - they usually go up to a B or a C cup.”
Slip these pre-cut strips into your bag for ease and speed. Eyelure’s body tape is a stylist’s secret weapon - simply stick it to along the underside outer seam of the top’s gaping edges, then peel back and press against your skin.
Available in three skin tones, these silicone nipple covers are a great way of preserving your modesty if you choose to go braless. Plus, they’re reusable so you’ll get more than one wear.
FAQs
What bra to wear with a tie front top?
The best kind of bra to wear with a tie front top is one with minimal fabric between the cups so that it appears less visible. Lightweight styles such as triangle bralettes are perfect to perform the wrap hack but if you’re looking for the best bras for large busts to go with this type of top, there are still plenty of options that will work with this cool Scandinavian style.
How to style a tie front top?
Not only are tie front tops a great look for summer, this style will also pair brilliantly with pieces from your Autumn capsule wardrobe. For warm days, tie front tops look great worn with denim shorts or a slinky silk midi skirt but when temperatures drop, they're a match made in heaven if you've ever wondered how to style wide leg jeans.
The feminine shape is a complementing contrast to the looser denim style. Or why not try them with your favourite pair of slimming jeans? The slight peplum shape will skim hips, creating a flattering silhouette and balancing your frame.
