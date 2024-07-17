We've found a fabulous £16 lookalike for Ganni's trending tie-front blouse

We're quickly adding this sought after style to our baskets

four figures wearing white and blue shirts
(Image credit: Amazon + Ganni)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
inFeatures

If you've been longing for Ganni's Peplum Tie Blouse, then this Amazon lookalike is too good to miss out on, plus it's now discounted in the Prime Day sale (16th and 17th July).

Tie-front blouses and tops seem to be everywhere at the moment, and I am captivated by their effortless and feminine charm. At the forefront of this trend is the brand Ganni with the iconic Peplum Tie Blouse. However, if you can't bring yourself to pay the hefty price tag of £165, then this Amazon alternative will have you adding this style to your capsule wardrobe in no time.

I've been wanting a tie-front blouse for months now, and it seems as though everywhere I go I see fabulous variations of this style. From gingham and stripes to baby pinks and blues, there is something so undeniably stylish about this design.

woman wearing white blouse with leopard print trousers
Ganni Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse

This blouse combines elegant design with Scandinavian simplicity. Featuring peplum flare, puff sleeves and delightful tie front, this blouse is perfect for casual outings and formal occasions.

close up of woman wearing white blouse

Mangmao Tie Front Top Peplum

This Tie Front Top offers a stylish alternative at a brilliant price point, and it features the same flattering peplum flare, and puff sleeves, plus it comes in a variety of vibrant colours.

This lookalike is ideal for recreating the fabulously trendy look, that echos Scandi chic, and if you're seeking even more Prime Day deals to style this blouse, check out the best jeans on Amazon.

Pairing this blouse with denim jeans is daywear perfection, or wear it with sleek tailored trousers, black leather loafers and one of the best Amazon handbags to create a stylish office look.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is also a fan of the Ganni designs, saying, ''Ganni is one of my go-to brands, but even I've been won over by some of the lookalikes I've seen on Amazon recently. There were some amazing leopard print jeans a while ago that gave the Scandi label a run for its money, and now this tie front top will have everyone doing a double take. Ganni vibes on an Amazon budget? Yes please.''

shop alternative colours on Amazon

close up of woman wearing blue stripe shirt

Mangmao Tie Front Top Peplum Blue Striped

A classic blue and white striped pattern that gives off that minimalist luxury look. Create a white jeans outfit with this stunning pick.

close up of woman wearing pink stripe blouse and green small handbag 20% off
Mangmao Tie Front Top Peplum Pink Striped

This top's vibrant pink stripes are playful and bold, and it's already in my shopping basket. Perfect for any occasion, this piece is fashionable and affordable.

close up of woman wearing leopard print shirt with red trousers20% off
Mangmao Tie Front Top Peplum Leopard

Leopard print is certainly in line with the fashion trends of 2024, and this tie-front top is great value for money. Be in on the trend for less; whats not to like?

One of the best things about this Amazon top is the variety of colourways available. From the classic white to the playful green gingham, if you're unsure of which colour to choose or you're still figuring out what colour suits me? then you have your fair share of options to choose from. Of course, there are two core differences in the blouses: the Ganni piece is made from organic cotton to make a soft poplin, and the Amazon piece being made from polyester, although they still achieve the same style and look fabulous too.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸