We've found a fabulous £16 lookalike for Ganni's trending tie-front blouse

If you've been longing for Ganni's Peplum Tie Blouse, then this Amazon lookalike is too good to miss out on, plus it's now discounted in the Prime Day sale (16th and 17th July).

Tie-front blouses and tops seem to be everywhere at the moment, and I am captivated by their effortless and feminine charm. At the forefront of this trend is the brand Ganni with the iconic Peplum Tie Blouse. However, if you can't bring yourself to pay the hefty price tag of £165, then this Amazon alternative will have you adding this style to your capsule wardrobe in no time.

I've been wanting a tie-front blouse for months now, and it seems as though everywhere I go I see fabulous variations of this style. From gingham and stripes to baby pinks and blues, there is something so undeniably stylish about this design.

Ganni Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse £165 at Ganni This blouse combines elegant design with Scandinavian simplicity. Featuring peplum flare, puff sleeves and delightful tie front, this blouse is perfect for casual outings and formal occasions. Mangmao Tie Front Top Peplum £16.01 (was £17.01) at Amazon This Tie Front Top offers a stylish alternative at a brilliant price point, and it features the same flattering peplum flare, and puff sleeves, plus it comes in a variety of vibrant colours.

This lookalike is ideal for recreating the fabulously trendy look, that echos Scandi chic, and if you're seeking even more Prime Day deals to style this blouse, check out the best jeans on Amazon.

Pairing this blouse with denim jeans is daywear perfection, or wear it with sleek tailored trousers, black leather loafers and one of the best Amazon handbags to create a stylish office look.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is also a fan of the Ganni designs, saying, ''Ganni is one of my go-to brands, but even I've been won over by some of the lookalikes I've seen on Amazon recently. There were some amazing leopard print jeans a while ago that gave the Scandi label a run for its money, and now this tie front top will have everyone doing a double take. Ganni vibes on an Amazon budget? Yes please.''

shop alternative colours on Amazon

One of the best things about this Amazon top is the variety of colourways available. From the classic white to the playful green gingham, if you're unsure of which colour to choose or you're still figuring out what colour suits me? then you have your fair share of options to choose from. Of course, there are two core differences in the blouses: the Ganni piece is made from organic cotton to make a soft poplin, and the Amazon piece being made from polyester, although they still achieve the same style and look fabulous too.