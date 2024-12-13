We weren’t sold on pattern clashing but Anita Rani’s leopard print cardigan and checked trousers changed our minds
If you've never been sure about pattern clashing then Anita Rani's latest look was a masterclass in styling leopard print and checks
Anita Rani has convinced us that leopard print and checked patterns can go hand-in-hand in such a chic way.
Timeless, neutral pieces will always be at the centre of our winter capsule wardrobe but that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy mixing and matching these staples with bolder items. Especially on a cold grey day, adding a pop of colour or pattern can brighten up an outfit and whilst we’ve never been sold on pattern clashing, Anita Rani’s latest look has just changed our minds. The broadcasting star has never been afraid to have fun with her style and recently shared a glimpse of her fabulous work outfit of a leopard print cardigan and checked trousers.
We wouldn’t ordinarily put these two patterns together but they made such a joyful combination and were both quite neutral in their own way. Anita’s cardigan was a warm tan brown shade with a micro leopard print running all over it.
Shop Leopard Print Cardigans
This leopard print cardigan has a high neckline and ribbed trims, with a gorgeous fitted silhouette. It's perfect for wearing with your favourite jeans and skirts to add a subtle pop of pattern that's neutral in tone.
Slightly cropped, this eye-catching leopard print cardigan is gorgeous. It fastens up the front with buttons and has a crew neckline and an exaggerated waistband. Wear with checked trousers to put your own twist on Anita's look.
Shop Checked Trousers
Currently discounted in the sale, these black and white checked trousers have a comfy wide-leg silhouette. The monochrome colour palette makes them easy to style with jumpers and tops in any other hue.
These high-waisted, wide-leg trousers are perfect for wearing with neutral staples or with a leopard print cardigan for a pattern clashing effect. They have side slant pockets, a back welt pocket and are a beautiful burgundy and blue colourway.
If you’ve been tempted to embrace the leopard print trend this year but haven’t taken the plunge yet, a smaller pattern is an easy way to wear it. The delicacy of a micro leopard print like the one on Anita’s cardigan helps to make it a little more subtle and sophisticated. This in turn makes it simpler to style for everyday when you don’t necessarily always want to make a huge statement with your outfit.
The cardigan had a sweeping V-neckline with tan piping running along it, and black buttons. Anita Rani wore it slightly off shoulder which also gave us a glimpse at the sleeveless black knitted top she had on underneath. Although wearing cardigans as a top in themselves is a big trend right now, it isn’t for everyone and layering up underneath gives you extra cosiness on a chilly day.
Leopard print knitwear is also a lovely choice for wearing with everything from your favourite jeans to skirts and trousers and can be balanced out by other items too.
Anita has long been a fan of this pattern and this cardigan follows in the footsteps of dresses and tops we've seen her wear in recent years.
To make her outfit for a Thursday at work even more stand-out, though, Anita went for a pair of checked trousers in a grey and burgundy colourway. They look to have a wide-leg silhouette and the broadcaster draped her cardigan over the top of their waistband for an effortlessly cool feel. On their own the trousers are stunning and would be wonderful worn with a neutral jumper, or one in a burgundy tone to match the pattern.
Styled with the leopard print cardigan the pattern clash was striking and yet it worked thanks to the more muted colours and classic shapes of the two items. These two details are something worth considering if you want to try out wearing two very different prints together.
Leopard print and checks look brilliant as a contrast, but there are so many other patterns you can try this with, like polka dots and stripes. Anita Rani’s outfit was totally different to the Christmas party outfits we’ve been seeing so much of recently and we love how cosy and fun it is for the daytime in winter.
She finished off her look with gold jewellery, including a dainty gold chain necklace, and whilst we couldn’t see what footwear she was wearing, we would have gone for a pair of black ankle boots. These would have coordinated with her top and tied the whole look together perfectly.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
