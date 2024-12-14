Cosy, flattering, chic – I just found the most amazing jumpsuit (for day and night)
This Spanx jumpsuit is my fashion find of the year
I am a big fan of a jumpsuit. They just make my life so much easier (OK, aside from going to the bathroom). Not having to think about top and bottom, just pull it on and job done.
I also love how jumpsuits make me feel. By its very design it feels polished and chic, and I always just feel a little, dare I say it, cool when wearing one. But the biggest pull of a jumpsuit for me is ease. Less to think about in terms of combinations, the best jumpsuits just solve all manner of style dilemmas.
When I saw Spanx's AirEssentials wide-leg jumpsuit, it immediately grabbed my attention – it looked like something I could easily live in and look good doing so. And I wasn't wrong.
This jumpsuit may not look like much, but trust me when I say it's the most amazing wardrobe staple for this time of year. The long sleeve, cinched in waist, zip up front and wide leg cut makes for the most comfortable and flattering fit – and, wow, does it look good.
The design of this piece has been carefully considered to make it one of the most soft, comfortable, flattering and stylish jumpsuits I have ever had the pleasure of wearing.
For a start, the material is unbelievably soft and drapey, creating the most beautiful silhouette. The waist is cinched in with an elasticated waist, in no way tight or uncomfortable. And the wide leg element is just so on-trend.
Moving to the top half, the shoulders on this piece create a box-like shape on me, which balances out the wide legs and creates beautiful proportion. But I saved the best two features for last – it has pockets, deep pockets. And the zip front means you can wear a bodysuit, vest top or t-shirt underneath and open the jumpsuit for a different look and and to keep cool. The option of layering with this piece also solves my biggest bugbear of jumpsuits - undressing to go to the toilet. I have worn mine with a vest top underneath for added warmth and it makes such a difference on bathroom visits.
At £160, this is an investment piece, but when you think about the styling options here for both day and night, it's worth every penny. I wore this very recently to work with some my favourite comfortable trainers during the day, and then for an evening event, switched to some suede boots, popped a silver cami underneath and added some statement jewellery to elevate its look overall – and I got so many compliments for my day and evening look. It's just the most simple but beautiful piece, and one I will be living in for the foreseeable.
More jumpsuits
On my hunt for a new jumpsuit, I kept coming back to this stunning piece from ME+EM. This sold out last season, and it's not hard to see why. Thankfully, ME+EM brought it back, which features an adjustable neckline and elasticated waist band, just like the SPANX piece. It was the sleeve length (and price) of SPANX's design that clinched the deal.
I deliberated long and hard about this beautiful Oliver Bonas jumpsuit. In the end it came down wanting a colour I would wear and be able to style with more of my wardrobe, but this was a really close second choice. Not only is it a great price, the colour is beautiful for this time of year particularly, and I just love the pleated sleeves.
If you're after a jumpsuit mainly for special occasions, or some Christmas party outfit inspiration, this beautiful Sosander piece is a solid choice. A regular fit, cinched in waist and straight leg cut creates a beautiful silhouette, and velvet is so on-trend right now. A super-chic piece for a really good price.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
