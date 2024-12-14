Cosy, flattering, chic – I just found the most amazing jumpsuit (for day and night)

I am a big fan of a jumpsuit. They just make my life so much easier (OK, aside from going to the bathroom). Not having to think about top and bottom, just pull it on and job done.

I also love how jumpsuits make me feel. By its very design it feels polished and chic, and I always just feel a little, dare I say it, cool when wearing one. But the biggest pull of a jumpsuit for me is ease. Less to think about in terms of combinations, the best jumpsuits just solve all manner of style dilemmas.

When I saw Spanx's AirEssentials wide-leg jumpsuit, it immediately grabbed my attention – it looked like something I could easily live in and look good doing so. And I wasn't wrong.

SPANX AirEssentials Long Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit £160 at SPANX This jumpsuit may not look like much, but trust me when I say it's the most amazing wardrobe staple for this time of year. The long sleeve, cinched in waist, zip up front and wide leg cut makes for the most comfortable and flattering fit – and, wow, does it look good.

The design of this piece has been carefully considered to make it one of the most soft, comfortable, flattering and stylish jumpsuits I have ever had the pleasure of wearing.

For a start, the material is unbelievably soft and drapey, creating the most beautiful silhouette. The waist is cinched in with an elasticated waist, in no way tight or uncomfortable. And the wide leg element is just so on-trend.

Moving to the top half, the shoulders on this piece create a box-like shape on me, which balances out the wide legs and creates beautiful proportion. But I saved the best two features for last – it has pockets, deep pockets. And the zip front means you can wear a bodysuit, vest top or t-shirt underneath and open the jumpsuit for a different look and and to keep cool. The option of layering with this piece also solves my biggest bugbear of jumpsuits - undressing to go to the toilet. I have worn mine with a vest top underneath for added warmth and it makes such a difference on bathroom visits.

The SPANX jumpsuit has lovely deep pockets, a zip up front and is made from the softest, most comfortable material (Image credit: Future)

At £160, this is an investment piece, but when you think about the styling options here for both day and night, it's worth every penny. I wore this very recently to work with some my favourite comfortable trainers during the day, and then for an evening event, switched to some suede boots, popped a silver cami underneath and added some statement jewellery to elevate its look overall – and I got so many compliments for my day and evening look. It's just the most simple but beautiful piece, and one I will be living in for the foreseeable.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More jumpsuits