Clodagh McKenna just wore the ME+EM velvet suit that's top of my Christmas wishlist

The TV chef shares the same stylist as Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard

Clodagh McKenna attends the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

If you're a fan of This Morning, you'll know how much of a roll the hosts are all on when it comes to style at the moment. Between Cat Deeley and Alison Hammond, we get a daily dose of fashion inspiration, but have you ever noticed how chic chef Clodagh McKenna always looks?

She shares the same stylist as Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard - the wonderful Dannii Whiteman - and loves labels like Sezane and Boden. But when she appeared on Friday's festive edition of the show, I instantly recognised the chocolate brown velvet trouser suit she was wearing. It's the perfect Christmas party outfit - and it's exactly what I'm hoping I'll find wrapped up underneath the tree on 25th December!

It's by one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, and is made up of a sharp blazer, matching waistcoat and kick flare trouser. The rich espresso brown colour is a much softer than black, and regular readers will have heard me sing the praises of velvet trousers - they're warm but glamorous, and a great alternative to a dress in December.

When styled with a blouse by Kate Middleton-approved brand Holland Cooper, plus a rather regal cape by James Purdey & Sons, it was a very appropriate outfit for her visit to the King's private residence, Highgrove.

Shop Clodagh's style - outfit 1

The Weekend Velvet BlazerExact match

ME+EM The Weekend Velvet Blazer

If you've never tried ME+EM before, you'll understand the hype when you receive this dream of a blazer. The softly padded shoulders, the slim single-breasted design... flawless.

Velvet Evening Kick Flare TrouserExact match

ME+EM Velvet Evening Kick Flare Trouser

ME+EM do trousers particularly well and these will become a key part of your winter capsule wardrobe. Wear them with everything from your favourite heels to the most comfortable trainers.

Velvet Tailored VestExact match

ME+EM Velvet Tailored Vest

If you're buying the suit, then why stop there? A waistcoat is much more versatile than you think, and this one would look amazing without the blazer, teamed with tailored trousers or the best jeans for your body type.

If you're after a more affordable option, this velvet suit from Amazon is well worth a try at just under £50.

And just to show how good Clodagh's wardrobe really is, we're still thinking about the ME+EM trousers and Mint Velvet top she wore last week on the show. Her Instagram followers were quick to heap praise on the festive red trousers and blouse, commenting "Gorgeous colour on you Clodagh" and "stunning outfit".

Shop Clodagh's style - outfit 2

Black Floral Print BlouseExact match

Mint Velvet Black Floral Print Blouse

From their perfect leopard print jeans to their latest winter collection, 2024 belonged to Mint Velvet if you ask me. This blouse is the pièce de résistance with its pretty print, long balloon sleeves and elasticated cuffs.

Cord Wide-Leg TrouserExact match

ME+EM Cord Wide-Leg Trouser

Can't get enough of ME+EM? These cord trousers are selling fast, and will probably be gone by next week! Order before 4pm for next day delivery, and returns are extended until 13th January.

Black Square-Toe Block Heel Ankle Boots
New Look Black Square-Toe Block Heel Ankle Boots

It's hard to see exactly which shoe Clodagh's wearing with her Christmassy red trousers, but they are from New Look, so these bargain boots are a good bet. They're the perfect height to lengthen your legs, but still be comfortable for all-day wear.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

