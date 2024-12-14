Zara Tindall elevates monochrome black outfit with dreamiest suede trench coat and pop of leopard print

Zara Tindall's latest look has reminded us just how important coats are to winter styling, with the royal using a statement suede trench coat and a pop of demure leopard print to elevate her sleek all-black outfit.

A flattering winter coat is a staple in any winter capsule wardrobe, with the right statement piece always working to elevate any outfit we put together while also keeping us warm and cosy in the chill winter temperatures - and if you were struggling to decide on which style you should rely on this season, Zara Tindall has made a great case for the trench coat.

Proving that the trench coat is the perfect, versatile style, Zara used the stunning Frances Tan Trench coat from Fairfax and Favour to elevate her chic all-back outfit for the first day of the annual Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse, with the rich warm tone of the suede demanding attention and looking oh-so chic and cosy.

Leaving the statement coat to do all the talking, Zara kept the rest of her outfit understated with some monochrome styling and paired some leather-look skinny jeans with a black crew-neck kit, some black leather gloves, the Camilla Rose Millinery black wrap headband and finished off the look with LK Bennett's Sibella Suede Heeled Ankle Boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Zara Tindall's Look

Bershka Faux Suede Trench Coat £69.99 at Bershka Coming in at a tenth of the cost of Zara's stunning Fairfax & Favour coat, this suede piece from Bershka is a great and affordable lookalike. Featuring the same longline hem, double-breasted button design, belted waist and stunning deep tan shade, getting her look for less is super easy. Emory Park Belted Faux Suede Trench Coat £90 at ASOS This high-street buy is uncannily similar to Zara Tindall's £600 suede trench coat and boasts the same deep tan shade, longline hem, structured look and belted waist. Sure, it's made from faux-suede, but you can easily layer up cosy staples underneath the style to keep warm. New Look Tan Faux Suede Jacket Was £46.99, Now £35.24 at New Look Suede jackets come in all shapes and sizes and while we love Zara's longline look, this shorter jacket style is equally stunning. Made from a smooth faux suede, you can easily dress it up with a look like Zara's for a smart and comfy finish, or pair it with a simple jeans and T-shirt for an elevated casual-chic style. Mango Headband 2 Pack £15.99 at Mango Zara has always loved a black headband and uses the accessory not only to add some interest to her sleek and simple hairstyles but also to tame flyaways when the winter winds just won't let up. This two pack is a great option to get her look with, letting you play with different thicknesses to figure out what looks best on you. Next Black Forever Comfort With Motionflex Suede Sock Boots £66 at Next Made from a super soft suede leather, these sleek black boots from Next are a versatile staple you'll wear across seasons. The simple design is so chic, with a comfortable heel and almond toe giving a sleek look that you can pair with jeans, skirts, suit trousers and more with ease. M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag £35 at M&S It doesn't get much more timeless or classic than this faux leather bag from M&S. The sleek material, versatile boxy design and shining gold hardware make for an easy-to-style accessory that will forever be a staple go-to in your handbag collection.

The flattering winter coat was a great choice for the casual event, balancing an elevated look with a more laid-back touch thanks to the structured silhouette, which Zara highlighted by wearing the coats double-breasted buttons done up to highlight the sharply tailored collar and neat, belted waist.

The leather-look skinny jeans were a clever addition to the outfit, with the black waxed material giving a similar feel to sleek suit trousers, though they felt more fun and added a lovely clash of texture against the rich, heavy suede of the trench coat. Zara's leather gloves complimented them too and we love the thick, chunky choice of headband she opted for that not only held back her sleek, blonde strands from her face but also worked as a subtle though eye-catching accessory.

With a sleek black knitted jumper keeping her warm, Zara introduced a pop of pattern into her outfit with a leopard print shirt, which she layered underneath the knit so just a slither of the animal print poked out. We love this little detail that goes a long way in elevating the monochrome outfit and we are taking notes on the styling trick for when we next put together a one-toned look.

And aren't Zara's boots just the ideal winter boots style? With a sleek almond toe, chic black suede material and a comfortable-to-walk-in, leg-elongating heel, they finished off the outfit beautifully and we can see the style being oh-so versatile as they pair effortlessly well with jeans, maxi skirts, suit trousers and more party-ready mini dress looks too.

For a practical and stylish accessory, Zara carried the Medium Lottie Bag in Black Pebble from Aspinal Of London, with the crossbody being an affordable designer bag that's definitely going our wish list. The soft, subtly textured black leather, chic and shining crossbody chain strap, and the understated, simple design makes the style so classic and timeless and we love the understated look.

Finishing off the outfit with accessories, Zara added ALIGHIERI's The Crumbling Rock Hoop Earrings in Gold to her ears. The small gold hoops feature a fun textured design with the hoop being made up of little rock-like circles that fall in a double hoop for a contemporary and eye-catching take on the classic hooped earring look.