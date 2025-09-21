Sofia Coppola's gorgeous lace look has us excited for romantic new season trends
Timeless elegance with a butter yellow twist? Yes please
Sofia Coppola brought her signature elegance to the 82nd Venice Film Festival red carpet when she attended the premiere of her own film, Marc by Sofia, at the prestigious event. And who better to make your red carpet look than your film's subject? Coppola appeared in a glamorous old school Hollywood floor sweeping lace gown by none other than Marc Jacobs himself.
While many lace dresses typically have a beige or nude base, Coppola's dress made a nod to one of the key fall/winter color trends 2025 - butter yellow - with its soft and sunny base color. If you've struggled with how to wear butter yellow, the darker overlay of the lace toughens up this pastel, making it the perfect combination for the season ahead.
Referencing some of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, Coppola's lace gown was nothing short of perfection with a slightly gothic twist. And while lace has long been associated with both bridal gowns and the best wedding guest dresses, the fabric made a stylish return to the fall runways, and it's easy to incorporate into your fall capsule closet, adding an on-trend finish to your look.
ADD LACE TO YOUR LOOK FOR A FEMININE FLOURISH
When it comes to fall outfit ideas, lace is a great way to give your look a refresh. Try adding a delicately edged lace camisole to denim ensembles or slip a lace blouse under your suit jacket for a new take on styling your best women's pantsuit.
If you want to update how to style your satin slip skirts for fall, look for styles that feature a lace trim or overlay for an instant update. With a nod to boudoir styles, counteract any overtly sexy connotations by teaming yours with an oversized tee or a simple cotton sweatshirt to create a cool, smart casual feel.
Shop the look
Other lace ideas to try
This lace-trimmed slip skirt will be a versatile addition to your closet. When it comes to how to style a satin slip skirt, team it with a matching camisole for nights out or a slogan tee for laidback cool.
Give your lace top a thoroughly modern twist with this chocolate brown take on the trend. Wear with your favorite white jeans outfit or a pencil skirt.
With such a busy pattern to contend with, when it comes to styling lace it's best to keep the rest of your outfit pared back, particularly if you're going for a lace in a dark hue, as the pattern and color combined will create extra drama.
For the finishing touches to your lace look, take a tip from Sofia Coppola and opt for classic yet minimal accessories - jewelry to invest in includes a timeless tennis bracelet and diamond stud earrings but if you're looking for more affordable jewelry, you can still get the look of expensive pieces without breaking the bank thanks to brands such as Monica Vinader, Abbott Lyon and Swarovski.
While you might not be walking a red carpet in your lace look, you're still bound to dazzle in the style stakes.
