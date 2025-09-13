Our team's September nails prove that a transitional mani doesn't have to equal subtle and safe

With autumn officially on the way, your September manicure offers the perfect opportunity to embrace something new, be it a classic statement shade, or one of this year's more maximalistic trends - and our woman&home team have indeed done just that.

September can be notoriously difficult to match your manicure to. After all, there are still occasional flashes of summer, which might tempt you towards a juicier hue, but equally, there are also snippets of the chilly, gloomy days to come that definitely warrant a cosier look. Many of us, therefore, want our September nails to sit somewhere in between, offering the perfect transitional look, no matter what the month has in store.

Some of our team members have indeed taken this approach, while others have thrown caution to the autumnal wind and opted immediately for a rich, cosy manicure or allowed the coolest of 2025's nail trends to guide their hands. So, if you're stuck for ideas, these are the looks we're already wearing...

The chic autumn-ready nail looks we're styling this September

With September being the month of the autumn equinox, you're well within your rights to ditch any and all summery nail shades as soon as it arrives. Traditionally, dark reds, burgundys, burnt oranges and browns tend to top the autumn trends, but warm neutrals are also popular picks.

Saying that, though, the first few weeks of September may feel a tad early for your favourite maroon nails and the like - perhaps you've only just returned from your summery vacation, or have actually already worn an array of red or brown shades this year (let's not forget that dark brown nails for summer were a trend). These factors, and the overall in-betweenness of the month, can make it tough to land on just one shade or design.

Thankfully, our team have already crossed that bridge and now have four very chic looks to showcase - some of which tick the autumnal box, and others that don't...

Our September nail essentials

September signals change, the weather shifts, and so do our wardrobes, but it's our manicures, especially, that often reflect the transition from summer to autumn first. As mentioned, though, it can be very tricky to decide on a look that encompasses all of the above, whilst also complementing your wardrobe.

A classic red polish and cosy brown are, in our opinion, a very good place to start. As is investing in one of the best hand creams. If we can bet on anything, it's that chilly weather is inbound, and thus, warding off dry and chapped skin is a must.

1. Fiona's cola nails

(Image credit: Future/Fiona McKim)

Having already sported a classic red for her August nails, as a final ode to the summer, Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, decided to take autumn fully by the horns, so to speak, and opt for a rich, dark brown - with a touch of shimmer. A look we're now dubbing 'cola nails.'

"Due to my blustery Edinburgh upbringing, I’ve long felt I ‘do’ cooler months better, style-wise, than warm ones. So you’d best believe I’ve been waiting for an excuse to get dark tones on these talons - and my sporty black sweater collection on the go (sleeve: models own).

"This shade is deep espresso with a hint of iridescence that doesn’t read as obviously shimmery, but has kept the finish looking fresh and glossy for two weeks and counting - wonders of BIAB Nails. A rich brown like this also makes a nice alternative to vampy dark reds for any fellow cold climate Celtics - the warmth is a bit more forgiving against a pale-meets-pink skintone."

2. Sennen's cranberry almond nails

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, being on the cusp of a new season called for a classic and reliable shade.

"As is the case every year, I was slightly stuck as to what manicure to opt for that will carry me throughout the entirety of September. I find it a tricky, 'in-between seasons' month where I’m not yet prepared to let go of bright summery shades, but also not ready to delve into deeper autumnal hues. Therefore, my natural destination was a juicy cranberry-esque hue that captures the vibrancy of summer, whilst also acting as a perfect transitional hue into the cooler months ahead.

"Not only does it pair effortlessly with any nail shape or length, but it is also versatile enough to add a pop of colour to any outfit. Personally, I opted for my go-to almond nail shape and completed the look with an ultra-glossy top coat."

3. Luisa's birthstone nails

(Image credit: Future/Luisa Rossi)

For Social Media Editor, Luisa Rossi, this month was the perfect opportunity to embrace a new nail trend.

"As woman&home’s social editor, I, unsurprisingly, spend a lot of time on social media. Instagram is an amazing place to look for nail inspiration, and I take a plethora of screenshots to my nail tech, Tila (@tila_nailss), every month. The inspo behind my September manicure was birthstone nails, and as a lover of crystals and gemstones, it felt like the perfect fit for my summer-to-autumn transitional manicure.

"I opted for cat-eye magnetic polish in various colours to reflect some of my favourite stones - rose quartz, green aventurine and tiger's eye - and this gives them their incredible shine. As a fan of maximalist manis, I then decided to add a little flair with silver chrome powder stars on each nail. Most nail salons have magnetic polish and chrome powders, and they're a great way to add a little extra shine to your autumn manicure."

Cat eye nail looks have proven very popular this year, too, so Luisa's pick is a safe (and very cool) bet for your next nail treatment.

4. Naomi's short cherry-red nails

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

Like Sennen, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson felt red was the way to go for her first autumnal-leaning manicure, complete with a neat and trendy short nail style.

"After months of cycling through pastel colours, I cannot even put into words just how excited I was to trade the milky tones for a rich, autumnal shade. That said, I still felt it was a tad too early for my favourite burgundy, so I settled for glossy, cherry red nails instead. I opted for a short and softly squared shape, per my nail artist's recommendation (as I had a few traitorously shorter nails, due to breakages), and I'm glad I did, because the combination looks so clean and chic. It also makes the bold, juicy colour feel very wearable.

"I went for a builder base layer - to give my nails a bit more strength - followed by two coats of Glossify's Roux gel colour. In my opinion, this sort of bright red is perfect for September and beyond, as it goes with everything and never fails to add an accent of luxury. I've been loving how it looks alongside blue striped shirts, denim and even my favourite knit jumpers because, as you can probably deduce, I'm an autumn gal and am wasting absolutely no time in embracing the approaching season."