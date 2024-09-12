6 chic nail colours to try this September for the perfect transitional mani

When August ends, it feels slightly wrong to keep sporting ice-cream pastels and vibrant hues but entirely too soon to dust off our darkest autumn and winter shades. Thus, aiming for something in between the two is key with your September nails...

So far, the 2024 nail trends have done well to guide us on the season's most luxe and in-demand manicures. But with summer fizzled out and plummeting temperatures yet to hit, it can be tough to decide on the perfect colour to tide you over. We're already keen to jump straight onto the autumn nail trends. If, however, you're not quite there yet, there are several intermediary hues to opt for - from stylish neutral nail designs to cool browns, all of which will easily complement your transitional wardrobe.

Indeed, these six September nails promise a taste of autumn as we steel ourselves for colder climes but won't look out of place on a surprise sunny day or outdoorsy event in the weeks to come...

6 September nail ideas to transition from summer to autumn in style

While we're all for embracing autumn as soon as September arrives, we can understand not wanting to transition from a pastel pink manicure straight into a chocolate brown or glossy black shade. Thus, we've rounded up a range of muted options - as well as a few autumnal favourites - to consider.

Our September nail essentials

If you're looking for some quick staples to add to your nail collection, we recommend investing in a light, warm or taupe brown as well as a soft pink nude. Both shades are timeless options and offer an elevated finish that is perfectly on theme for early autumn.

The health of your talons is also important (though this isn't specific to September), so be sure to add one of the best nail strengtheners to your kit, as well as a cuticle oil - especially if you're prone to dry fingers into the colder months. A high-shine top coat can also do wonders for elevating an otherwise minimalistic and understated nail colour.

1. Taupe brown nails

A soft taupe brown is the perfect transitional manicure colour. It's cool-toned, muted and thus, the natural progression from summer's popular neutrals and milky pastels. This shade is also already considered a timeless autumn favourite, making it a very reliable and low-maintenance pick - especially if you pair the shade with elegant squoval or almond nails.

2. Cream nails

Cream nails also offer a subtle shift from summer's milkier tones. It's got a warmer tone than that of a sheer white but is equally as clean and luxe-looking. Plus, it will easily complement your lighter and heavier knitwear.

3. Dark red nails

While burgundy is regarded as a fully-fledged autumnal nail colour, dark nails for summer were a huge trend this year, so if you're already sporting a merlot-like hue, you can skip the salon this month (unless they need a refresh, of course). Or if you've been waiting for summer to end before reverting to your go-to cold weather colour, we say just go for it - the more time you have to wear this chic and rich shade the better.

We recommend pairing this style of dark red with almond or squoval nails - though square nails are also having something of a renaissance.

4. Neutral nails

Neutral nails are the epitome of timeless, they go with everything and always afford a very clean and chic look, so if you're at a loss for your next manicure, opt for a creamy or cool nude - especially this month, when we're in weather and wardrobe limbo.

5. Dark orange nails

For our true autumn lovers, the chilly months leading up to Halloween, when the leaves between to change colour, are the perfect time to sport a muted or vibrant (depending on your preference) orange. We would suggest a coppery hue and opting for shorter nails, to offset the bolder colour with a more understated length and shape. This is also a great option if you're not quite ready to wear a bright, festive red on your talons.

6. Bright red nails

If you're a lover of bright summer nail shades, opting for a classic red is the perfect transitional option for September - particularly if you're planning to then get a burgundy or dark red manicure when the winter hits. It's timeless, chic and still offers a pop of colour to your look, which is very welcome in the grey and rainy weather.