These 6 cherry nail looks are set to ensure a seamless transition into the autumnal months

We're officially in that in-between stage of the seasons where summer feels like it's passed us by but autumn is yet to hit, which leaves us wondering exactly what nail polish we should be sporting on our talons.

While this can make the likes of getting dressed in the morning a tricky task, it can also throw a spanner in the works when it comes to picking your manicure colour off the list of 2025 nail trends for the transitional period. If you're not someone who sticks to the same neutral hue at every nail appointment (we're looking at you, bubble bath nail lovers), you might be feeling a tad stuck between a bright summery shades or short autumn nails.

Thankfully, we've found the perfect look to carry you through that neither here nor there stage, introducing...cherry nails. What's more, this transitional trend can be interpreted in a variety of chic ways, from almost-delectable moody hues to juicy bright reds, so there's sure to be something for you.

Why we're requesting cherry nails at our manicure appointments this season

The great thing about the cherry manicure is its versatility which transcends every season meaning it can be worn all year round. There are a variety of ways to interpret the timeless look to suit your liking, whether you want to opt for a vivacious, confidence-oozing shade or a sophisticated, old money burgundy hue. Not to mention, it can also be effortlessly paired with your preferred talon shape and length, from short almond nails to long squoval nails.

Naomi Jamieson's cherry red short square nails. (Image credit: Future / Naomi Jamieson)

As a matter of fact, the woman&home beauty team are loving the hue for themselves as our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, is currently sporting the trend on her talons. Naomi has opted for a vibrant, fruity hue, paired with an ultra-glossy top coat and chic short square nail shape.

Our essential cherry nails picks

Aside from equipping your nail care arsenal with a nourishing cuticle oil (we'd recommend L'Occitane's Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil) and one of the best nail strengtheners, to recreate cherry nails for yourself you'll most definitely want to invest in a quality nail polish. Speaking of, we've curated an edit of three stellar red nail polish formulas for you to add to your basket.

essie Original Nail Polish in '50 Bordeaux' View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 A firm favourite of our editors, Essie's Bordeaux Nail Polish is ideal for those on the hunt for a slightly deeper, moody shade as it boasts an indulgent cherry wine red hue that makes for a sophisticated manicure. Plus, it allows for even, streak-free coverage and a strengthened, chip-resistant finish. OPI Classic Nail Polish in 'Big Apple Red' View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 For those seeking a classic 'postbox' cherry red, OPI's Big Apple Red is the ultimate destination. Boasting a rich vibrancy and a long-lasting, chip-resistant formula, this nail polish is a bright, bold and shiny hue that pairs effortlessly well with any outfit, no matter the occasion. Rimmel London Super Gel Nail Polish in '044 Rock N Sparkle' £5.43 at Amazon UK RRP: £6.99 If you prefer a touch of sparkle on your talons, you can jump on-board the trend with Rimmel's Super Gel Nail Polish in shade 'Rock N Sparkle'. This cherry red nail polish is infused with subtle reflective shimmer that leaves your manicure with an almost pearlescent finish.

6 ways to wear the cherry nails trend this autumn

Despite what you might think, there's actually a plethora of ways you can wear the cherry nails trend on your talons. From glossy postbox reds and cosy cherry cola hues to icy glazed iterations, there's sure to be a manicure to your liking. So without further ado, introducing six chic looks to show your nail tech or serve as your at-home inspiration.

1. Cherryade nails

Name a more perfect cherry red than this...we'll wait. Set to pair perfectly with any nail shape, length or outfit, this true red hue is undoubtedly a timeless choice for all year round.

2. Black forest gateau nails

For those ready to jump into the depths of autumn, black forest gateau nails, also known as black cherry nails, have a true autumnal feel to them. This manicure pairs especially well with a short round nail shape and a high-shine top coat.

3. Glace cherry nails

Alternatively, if you're still grasping onto the last of summer, a brighter, juicy shade might be calling your name. Taking their name from the glace cherries placed in beachy tropical cocktails, this slightly orange-undertoned hue is completed with an ultra-glossy top coat - some may say the cherry on top of the cake.

4. Cherry glaze nails

Who said glazed nails can only be paired with neutral polishes? This cherry red hue certainly makes a case for colourful glazed manicures. Either opt for a pearlescent formula or sweep a chrome powder over the top of your chosen red nail polish to complete the look.

5. Cherry cola nails

Whether it reminds you of cosy autumnal evenings spent watching movies in front of a log fire or an icy glass of cherry cola in the sun, these cherry cola nails are a sophisticated twist on the trend. If you're looking to recreate this look, the key is to seek out a chocolate-y hue that has a red undertone.

6. Cherry blossom nails

Ok, this one might be slightly bending the rules but it still has cherry in its name so it counts, right? If reds aren't to your liking, why not opt for cherry blossom nails? This trend takes inspiration from Japan's stunning cherry blossom trees with its soft, milky pink hues - perfect for minimalist manicure lovers.