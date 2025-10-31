Katie Holmes' chic new DeMellier bag should be top of your shopping list this season

We all know and love the DeMellier New York tote bag - including Katie Holmes. It's the ideal roomy tote, but what about days when you don't have to carry around much stuff and you just want to go hands-free?

Katie Holmes loves this British brand so much that she's added another DeMellier bag to her collection, this time in the shape of the Siena Saddle bag in grained tan leather. The subtle little gold padlock detail and minimal branding add to the Quiet Luxury feel, and at £425, it's an investment piece that you'll treasure for years to come.

Both the top handle and the crossbody strap are detachable, so it's an incredibly versatile style, plus fans of this brand include Kristen Bell and Kate Middleton, so you'll certainly be in good company.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact match DeMellier The Siena Saddle £425 / $535 at DeMellier The Siena is also available in black, sand or taupe leather, as well as mocha suede to fit in with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. But tan leather will work with everything in your year-round wardrobe, and will never date, so it's a safe bet.

Shop the look for less

One you've stopped swooning over Katie's handbag, you'll notice the rest of her outfit. She styled her DeMellier bag with a pair of dark wash jeans, adding statement snakeskin boots and a simple white tee with a knitted top layered over in quite a Nineties fashion. When finished off with a pendant necklace, a plait in her hair and a lightweight jacket, she looked as effortlessly chic as ever.

Copy Katie's style

Katie knows her stuff when it comes to style, so no doubt you'll be spotting the DeMellier Siena bag everywhere this season. Be sure to get yours before everyone else! Or since Christmas is just around the corner, send this to someone you love as a little hint...