Katie Holmes' chic new DeMellier bag should be top of your shopping list this season

Katie Holmes spotted with her hair in a long braid and wearing a DeMellier bag on October 29, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We all know and love the DeMellier New York tote bag - including Katie Holmes. It's the ideal roomy tote, but what about days when you don't have to carry around much stuff and you just want to go hands-free?

Katie Holmes loves this British brand so much that she's added another DeMellier bag to her collection, this time in the shape of the Siena Saddle bag in grained tan leather. The subtle little gold padlock detail and minimal branding add to the Quiet Luxury feel, and at £425, it's an investment piece that you'll treasure for years to come.

Katie Holmes spotted with her hair in a long braid and wearing a Demellier bag on October 29, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One you've stopped swooning over Katie's handbag, you'll notice the rest of her outfit. She styled her DeMellier bag with a pair of dark wash jeans, adding statement snakeskin boots and a simple white tee with a knitted top layered over in quite a Nineties fashion. When finished off with a pendant necklace, a plait in her hair and a lightweight jacket, she looked as effortlessly chic as ever.

Katie knows her stuff when it comes to style, so no doubt you'll be spotting the DeMellier Siena bag everywhere this season. Be sure to get yours before everyone else! Or since Christmas is just around the corner, send this to someone you love as a little hint...

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

