Kristen Bell proves that wardrobe staples are the key to making any look feel timelessly elegant
Her outfit underneath may be sparkly, but Kristen Bell's use of these two investment buys ensures a polished finish.
Kristen Bell is doing the promo circuit right now, talking about season two of her Netflix hit Nobody Wants This. And while we can't wait for the next instalment of the show, we are loving all of the outfits the star is stepping out in. Heading to a late-night talk show appearance, Kristen slipped a trench coat over her sheer and sparkly look, reminding us that autumn capsule wardrobe investment pieces are ideal for grounding even the most extravagant looks.
Wearing a loose-knit top that was so sheer it was almost mesh-like, Kristen styled the look with a pair of glittering tailored trousers that look suspiciously like the Sandro sequinned suit trousers, though this hasn’t been confirmed. Layering a satin button-up over her barely there top, the actress used two wardrobe staples to temper the party-ready look.
Carrying her timeless DeMellier Midi Hudson bag and wearing an oversized, beige trench coat, the star leaned into timeless autumn outfit ideas to make her showstopping look a little more daytime relevant. While the combination might not be one we have thought of before, Kristen gave us a strong reminder that those investment pieces and timeless buys will always add polish and pull together more daring looks.
Get Kristen Bell's Party Look
If Kristen's suit trousers aren't this pair from Sandro, then these are an uncanny lookalike for her style. With the same subtle sequined detail, they're both understated and party-ready at the same time. A great way of adding shimmer to your look without being super glittery.
If you're yet to invest in one of the best trench coats, this Zara design is worth a look. With a classic lapel collar, buttoned epaulettes and a double-breasted button fastening, it's timeless and versatile for this season and many more to come.
EXACT MATCH
It's no surprise that we've been seeing Kristen carrying the Midi Hudson bag so much. It's a timeless and super versatile accessory, effortlessly transitioning from day to evening, while carrying all your essentials with ease. The beautiful curved shape and luxe leather make this a solid investment.
These Mango trousers might be more sequin-heavy than Kristen's pair, but they're no less chic. With tiny sequins covering the fabric, the shine is surprisingly understated, especially if you style them with more low-key accessories like Kristen has. Pair them with a silky or lacey shirt for the evening, or style them down with a t-shirt, blazer and trainers.
While Kristen's loose-knit top gives a sheer finish to her outfit, this similar top from Phase Eight gives a much more wearable take on the style. You get the same knitted texture, but the boxy cut and semi-sheer check pattern make layering a camisole underneath much easier.
If you’re not a fan of dresses and tend to lean towards the best jumpsuits or tailored two pieces for festive looks or date night outfits, Kristen’s sparkly tailored trousers are sure to appeal.
Whether you want to take the plunge and pair them with a sheer top and button up like she has, or you feel more comfortable going out in a blouse, the trousers can do all the talking.
But the most important takeaway from this look is never underestimate the power of wardrobe staples in elevating any look. A classic jacket and sleek handbag pull this punchy look together and add polish to her party-ready attire. While these timeless basics might cost a little more, they bring so much longevity with them, that they're worth it.
