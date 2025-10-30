Kristen Bell proves that wardrobe staples are the key to making any look feel timelessly elegant

Her outfit underneath may be sparkly, but Kristen Bell's use of these two investment buys ensures a polished finish.

Kristen Bell wearing trench coat on October 23, 2025
(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)
Kristen Bell is doing the promo circuit right now, talking about season two of her Netflix hit Nobody Wants This. And while we can't wait for the next instalment of the show, we are loving all of the outfits the star is stepping out in. Heading to a late-night talk show appearance, Kristen slipped a trench coat over her sheer and sparkly look, reminding us that autumn capsule wardrobe investment pieces are ideal for grounding even the most extravagant looks.

Wearing a loose-knit top that was so sheer it was almost mesh-like, Kristen styled the look with a pair of glittering tailored trousers that look suspiciously like the Sandro sequinned suit trousers, though this hasn’t been confirmed. Layering a satin button-up over her barely there top, the actress used two wardrobe staples to temper the party-ready look.

Kristen Bell wearing trench coat on October 23, 2025

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get Kristen Bell's Party Look

If you’re not a fan of dresses and tend to lean towards the best jumpsuits or tailored two pieces for festive looks or date night outfits, Kristen’s sparkly tailored trousers are sure to appeal.

Whether you want to take the plunge and pair them with a sheer top and button up like she has, or you feel more comfortable going out in a blouse, the trousers can do all the talking.

But the most important takeaway from this look is never underestimate the power of wardrobe staples in elevating any look. A classic jacket and sleek handbag pull this punchy look together and add polish to her party-ready attire. While these timeless basics might cost a little more, they bring so much longevity with them, that they're worth it.

Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

